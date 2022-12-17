ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

fox5ny.com

3 people, including 2 teens, killed in Long Island crash

NEW YORK - Suffolk County police say three people, including two teens, were killed Wednesday night in a motor vehicle crash in Holtsville. According to police, Cem Gunes, 16, of Holtsville, was driving a 2009 Infinity G37 northbound on Nicolls Road with a female and male passenger when the vehicle left the road by Division Street and crashed into a wooded area around 9:43 p.m.
HOLTSVILLE, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Affordable Housing-What Are You Afraid Of Rockland County?

We Can’t Keep Going This Way: Affordable Housing Is A Critical Building Block for Economic Development. Rockland, the Hudson Valley, and New York State are in an acute housing crisis. The rents are too damn high – and why? Because not enough affordable housing is being built in the region.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Man shot by NYC MTA worker was ticked off over spurned fist-bump, sources say

The 39-year-old straphanger who was shot by an MTA worker in Brooklyn on Tuesday night was allegedly angry that the transit employee blew him off when he tried to fist-bump, sources said. The incident happened about 9 p.m. at the Brooklyn R train station when Renaldo Gurrier tried to make the hand gesture to one of a pair of MTA workers, but the employee refused over COVID concerns, police sources said. Gurrier allegedly followed the men onto an R train, threatening to “beat them up,” NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said at a press briefing about the incident at...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Upcoming MTA service changes will mean longer subway waits on these lines

Commuters could soon be stuck waiting longer for subway trains under new service changes proposed for next summer, transit officials said Monday. Service on Mondays and Fridays would be cut back on seven subway lines — the 1, 6, 7, L, E, F and Q lines, officials — adding up to 30 seconds of extra wait-time. “Subway ridership overall has been consistently lower on Mondays and Fridays than midweek days, reflecting the growing trend of hyper work,” New York City Transit President Rich Davey told MTA board members during their monthly Transit Committee meeting. “Our suggested changes will add wait times...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Airbnb hosts in NYC brace for changes

Some single-family Airbnb hosts told Fox 5 News that agree that housing in New York City is a critical issue. They just don't think they should be targeted the same way those who host multiple listings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Glitchy test lighting of '2023' numerals in Times Square

The seven-foot-tall "2023" numerals arrived in Times Square on Tuesday ahead of the New Year's Eve celebrations. The numerals were lit up in front of a small crowd in a mock countdown to the new year. The second "2" didn't immediately light up, so the test was done again. The four numerals contain 60 LEDs.

