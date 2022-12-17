Lakeside Local Maker’s Market to feature more than 40 vendors for holiday shoppers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — For those who still need to do their holiday shopping, there’s a perfect opportunity in Henrico County on Sunday, Dec. 18.

The Local Maker’s Market is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lakeside Towne Center, located on 6110 Lakeside Avenue. Residents are invited to shop for handmade items, festive finds and gifts for everyone on their shopping list this year.

In addition to showcasing more than 40 vendors, the market will also host an Intergalactic Tacos food truck and a holiday canned food drive on site.

For those interested in visiting the market after the holidays, the Lakeside Local Market occurs on the third Sunday of every month under Lakeside Towne Center’s permanant pavilions.

Photo: Lakeside Farmer’s Market / Facebook.

