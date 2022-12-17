Read full article on original website
UC SANTA BARBARA 61, APPALACHIAN STATE 50
Percentages: FG .386, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Norris 3-5, Wishart 1-3, Keat Tong 0-1, Sanni 0-2, Anderson 0-3, Mitchell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Keat Tong, Kelly). Turnovers: 11 (Mitchell 2, Pierre-Louis 2, Sanni 2, Wishart 2, Anderson, Keat Tong, Norris). Steals: 9...
An ex-Golden Bear tries to explain how Cal men’s basketball got so bad
In mid-October, while visiting Cal’s campus for Marshawn Lynch’s Hall of Fame induction, I popped into the Haas Pavilion for a preseason men’s basketball scrimmage against the Utah State Aggies. The teams played three 15-minute periods and erased the score after each quarter. Seeing that it was...
Jones leads No. 2 Stanford women past No. 21 Creighton
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer had hoped to find her starters some rest and give the reserves extended minutes ahead of conference play. That looked possible until Creighton got going in the second half. Haley Jones had 16 points and eight assists in 37 minutes, freshman...
Since hiring Deion Sanders, 13 Colorado recruits have already lost their scholarships
At least 13 Colorado recruits have lost their scholarships since the school hired Deion Sanders as its new coach. Sanders had previously encouraged players to enter the transfer portal to make room for his incoming recruits.
Michigan’s award-winning Olu Oluwatimi endured a heavy heart
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Standout Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi had a season that was even better than his dreams. The graduate transfer from Virginia wasn’t surprised the Wolverines had a successful season, which earned them a matchup with TCU in the Fiesta Bowl in a New Year’s Eve semifinal for a berth in the national title game. It also didn’t stun the AP All-American to win the Rimington Award as the college football’s best center.
