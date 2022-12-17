Young Thug’s sister, Dora Williams, took to her social media accounts Tuesday to remind the public that her brother’s stage name is actually less menacing than many assume. She proceeded to give a breakdown of the moniker, which may come as a surprise to some. “THUG = TRULY. HUMBLE, UNDER. GOD. YOUNG TRULY HUMBLE UNDER GOD. YOUNG-THUG,” Dolly tweeted out before writing, “For those who never knew why he named himself that for his stage name,” in an Instagram Story.More from VIBE.comYoung Thug Faces New Charges As He Awaits RICO TrialYSL Members Lil Duke And Slimelife Shawty Take Plea Deals In...

18 MINUTES AGO