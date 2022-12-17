Watch Deshaun Watson’s touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones, giving the Browns a 13-3 lead vs. the Ravens

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Heights Law Department Claims No Cameras During November 10th Car Accident with Off-Duty City EmployeeBrown on ClevelandCleveland Heights, OH
45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
Where to see the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
Maple Heights Councilman Timothy Tatum, District Three, Brings Holiday Cheer to the Senior CommunityBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Browns Superstar RB Missing Practice With InjuryOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Related
In Deshaun Watson, the Browns have their own Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen — 2 others who got away: Mary Kay Cabot
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns have passed on some amazing quarterbacks over the past six years, but in trading for Deshaun Watson, they landed their version of Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen — two others who got away. After Saturday’s 13-3 victory over the Ravens, Watson reminded everyone...
The Browns can lean on Deshaun Watson’s running ability in tough conditions on Saturday
BEREA, Ohio -- The weather on Saturday when the Browns play the Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium isn’t going to favor the passing game. Subzero wind chills and wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour are in the forecast and any time the ball goes in the air will be an adventure.
Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and Joel Bitonio voted to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games; 5 Browns alternates too
BEREA, Ohio — The Browns won’t be making it to the Super Bowl this season in Arizona, but three of them will be headed to Las Vegas in February for the Pro Bowl Games. Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and Joel Bitonio were all voted to the 2023 Games — at least the third straight Pro Bowl for all of them.
Lawrence Central product Cameron McGrone trying to prove he belongs with Colts
INDIANAPOLIS — Cameron McGrone has been waiting for a call like this. A call that would put him on the field. McGrone, the Lawrence Central High School product who was...
Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill out for Houston Texans game; Malik Willis will start
The Tennessee Titans have ruled quarterback Ryan Tannehill out for Saturday's game against the Houston Texans with his ankle injury suffered last week, Mike Vrabel announced Thursday. Malik Willis will make his third start of the season and the first since an OT loss at Kansas City on Nov. 6. "He's out," Vrabel said....
How much did Kevin Stefanski have to do with Deshaun Watson choosing Cleveland? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said on Wednesday head coach Kevin Stefanski was a major reason he chose the Browns this offseason. It ignited some debate on Twitter about whether it was Stefanski or the money. Why can’t it have been both? Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and...
Deshaun Watson says Kevin Stefanski was a major reason he chose the Browns: ‘The sky’s the limit’
BEREA, Ohio — While some fans and media have wanted to run Kevin Stefanski out of town this season, he’s a major reason Deshaun Watson came to town in the first place. When the Browns flew to Houston in March to try to lure Watson to Cleveland, Stefanski spent about an hour with him one-on-one, going over film clips of Watson’s best plays in Houston how he’d run similar concepts in Cleveland.
On the connection between Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper plus Browns injuries: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns host the Saints on Saturday and there are some key players to watch on the injury front. Myles Garrett didn’t practice on Wednesday due to an illness and Nick Chubb again missed practice with a foot injury. Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe discussed...
Can Joe Woods save his job with the Browns? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defense appears to have turned a corner over the last few weeks. Have they done enough to save Joe Woods’ job as defensive coordinator?. Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe answers that question in today’s Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Is there a benefit to bringing Woods back next season?
Bengals fans band together to help Mitchell Wilcox track down lost touchdown ball
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals tight end Mitchell Wilcox wasn’t sure what would happen when he put out a plea on social media for help tracking down the ball he spiked at Raymond James last week. He didn’t expect to connect with the fan (a Bucs’ season-ticket holder) less...
‘It’s a difficult place to play’: How Zac Taylor, Bengals are preparing for Bill Belichick’s game plan
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals are planning to go against yet another future Hall of Fame legend. After planning for future Hall of Fame Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last week, things don’t get easier as the Bengals will now plan for future Hall of Fame head coach Bill Belichick and his New England Patriots this Saturday afternoon in Foxborough.
Cade York’s uneven rookie year has ‘tested everything’ for the Browns kicker
BEREA, Ohio -- No one could have seen this coming three months ago. Browns rookie kicker Cade York started the season on the highest of high notes, booting a 58-yard field goal with seconds to spare, helping Cleveland to a 26-24 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. But...
Cade York is off to a rocky start, can the Browns kicker bounce back? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from Ken Vogt:. “Is the Cade York experiment over? Two more missed FGs. Twenty-two of 30 (73%) is not a good percentage. You can throw in two missed PATs. Not a good record. And he had the nerve to beg to kick a 60 yard FG against the Bengals? At the NFL level, I would expect to see between 80% - 85% (at a minimum) for a FG success rate.”
Cleveland’s physical play on both ends bothered Jazz: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers were just a bit too physical for Utah in Monday’s 122-99 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Jazz coach Will Hardy said Cleveland’s size and strength at both ends of the court was the difference in the game.
Young Cleveland Cavaliers are growing up quickly, becoming ‘very, very dangerous’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Seminal moments happen all the time during an NBA season. For the Cleveland Cavaliers -- a team with all five starters 26 or younger -- Wednesday night could end up being one of them.
Bengals playoff scenarios: How they can clinch a spot in Week 16
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are now officially knocking on the door of the playoffs. It’s been inevitable for about a month, but they’re now in a position to clinch headed into a Week 16 matchup against the Patriots on Saturday. But how can they do so?...
Why Donovan Mitchell has been a seamless fit with the Cleveland Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Donovan Mitchell is still trying to figure out the Ohio highways. Everything else about his Utah-to-Cleveland transition has been smooth. Now about four months in, he already looks right at home.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
96K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0