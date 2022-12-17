ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings clinch NFC North with 33-point comeback vs Colts

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BkKda_0jmMcP4500
Fans cheer during overtime in an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 39-36. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with 3 seconds left in overtime on Saturday to clinch the NFC North division in their typical dramatic fashion.

Kirk Cousins passed for 460 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Vikings (11-3), who trailed 36-7 late in the third quarter and became just the third team in league history to win 10 games in one season by eight points or fewer.

The Colts (4-9-1) stumbled onto the infamous side of the list, just ahead of the Houston Oilers in the 1992 postseason when they blew a 32-point lead (35-3) and lost to Buffalo (41-38) in overtime. According to Sportradar data, this was only the second loss in 1,551 regular-season or playoff games in the league since 1930 in which a team had a 30-plus-point lead and lost.

The Vikings took this rally all the way to their second possession of OT, after punting on their first one. Cousins hit K.J. Osborn — who had a touchdown and a career-high 157 yards — for 15 yards, Adam Thielen for 21 yards and Justin Jefferson for 13 yards to move into range.

Ifeadi Odenigbo was called for delay of game for lying on Jefferson to try to keep the Vikings from setting up for the kick, putting Joseph 5 yards closer for the winner.

Matt Ryan was stopped short on a fourth-and-1 sneak at the Minnesota 36 with 2:19 left in regulation. Then Cousins hit Dalvin Cook for a 64-yard touchdown on a screen pass on the next play and T.J. Hockenson for the 2-point conversion to tie the game before the 2-minute warning.

Outscored 33-0 in the fourth quarter of their most recent game, a 54-19 loss to Dallas on Dec. 4, the Colts came back fresh from their bye week and stunned the Vikings with a 33-0 halftime lead that was the second-largest in the NFL this season. Cincinnati led Carolina 35-0 on Nov. 6.

The intermission deficit for Minnesota was the second-biggest in franchise history, behind a 45-10 score at Seattle in 2002.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

ESPN Names Pleasant Surprise for Vikings

The Vikings had multiple pleasant surprises in their victory over the Colts. Of course, the biggest surprise was coming back from a 33-point deficit, the largest comeback in NFL history, but a few unexpected players had an excellent game. K.J. Osborn reached a career-high receiving yardage output as he torched...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Is History Repeating Itself for Vikings?

The Vikings are considered underdogs to make it to the Super Bowl, as most think their one-possession wins are unsustainable. In addition, the purple team got blown out by the two best teams they have faced in the NFC, the Cowboys and the Eagles. The Eagles beat the Vikings in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Old Vikings Nemesis Takes Over at QB in Indy

The Minnesota Vikings groundbreaking comeback over the Indianapolis Colts last Saturday evidently prompted structural change — and who can blame them? Veteran signal-caller and old Vikings nemesis Nick Foles will start this Monday night as the Colts host the Los Angeles Chargers. Foles hasn’t started a game since Week...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Audition Interesting New QB

The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Awesome! The Minnesota Vikings Are Doing THIS To Their End Zones!

If you haven't heard, like maybe you were living under a rock for the last few days, but the Minnesota VIkings are having a 'whiteout' game this Saturday against the New York Football Giants. The team will be wearing white jerseys and pants, with their purple helmet. Fans going to the game are also being encouraged to wear white, but what I didn't know is that the Vikings are also adding white to their end zones.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

There’s 1 Thing at Stake for Vikings This Weekend

Unless Justin Jefferson hitting the 2,000-yard mark is of the utmost importance to you, there’s really one thing at stake for the Minnesota Vikings this weekend against the New York Giants. And that’s playoff positioning. In theory, the Philadelphia Eagles could lose their next three games — let’s be...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

A Receiver in Trouble and Other Week 15 Vikings Takeaways

The Vikings came out with a victory on Saturday in one of the greatest games in NFL history. The scoreboard showed 39-36 after more than four memorable hours. With that win, the Vikings secured the division crown for the first time since 2017. Like always, we learned some things about the 2022 Vikings, including a particular receiver in trouble.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The 2022 Vikings, According to All National Power Rankings: Week 16

Each week, VikingsTerritory catalogs the Minnesota Vikings placement in all national power rankings. Eleven sources are vetted, detailed, and plopped here for reference. The Vikings conducted the largest comeback in NFL history last Saturday, mind-bogglingly upending the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 39-36 after trailing 33-0 at halftime. Minnesota’s defense stiffened in the 2nd Half while the offense, led by Kirk Cousins, scored five unanswered touchdowns.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Vikings dream scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups

The Minnesota Vikings currently carry an 11-3 win-loss slate, which is good enough for first place in the NFC North. The Vikings have, in fact, officially clinched their division and a playoff berth. They still have a shot at stealing the NFC’s top seed from the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Vikings will have to run the table and hope the Eagles lose all their remaining games. Here, we’ll look at the Vikings and their dream scenario in terms of NFL Playoff seeding and matchups.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Vikings Worked Out Nine Players

Of this group, Minnesota signed on with Rosen to their practice squad. Jeter, 23, caught on with the Steelers after going undrafted out of Michigan back in May. He was among the team’s final roster cuts before being signed by the Commanders to their practice squad in September. In...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 16

Another season of fantasy football, another group of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It’s not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the correct players each week.
CBS Minnesota

Jacob Kilzer named 2022 MaxPreps Minnesota H.S. Football Player of the Year

Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.Jacob Kilzer of Maple Grove is the 2022 MaxPreps Minnesota High School Football Player of the Year. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior quarterback led the Crimson to a 13-0 record and the Class AAAAAA state championship.Kilzer threw for 1,352 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, completing 63 percent of his attempts with just two interceptions. He was just as dangerous on the ground, piling up 1,273 yards and 20 touchdowns.In his Maple Grove career, Kilzer went 26-2 as the starting quarterback, accounting for over 5,100 yards and 65 touchdowns.According to 247Sports, Kilzer has three offers to continue his career at the next level as well as a walk-on invite from the University of Minnesota.Each state's MaxPreps Player of the Year will be considered for inclusion in the MaxPreps All-America Team, which will be released January 10.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
601K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy