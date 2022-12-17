ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

How to watch Oklahoma State women’s basketball vs. UNLV: Tip time, streaming, 3 things to know

By Scott Wright, Oklahoman
STILLWATER — A 12-day break comes to an end for the Oklahoma State women’s basketball team, which last played on Dec. 6, an 86-65 win over Loyola Marymount.

The Cowgirls host UNLV at 3 p.m. Sunday at Gallagher Iba Arena.

Here’s a quick look at what you need to know about the game.

UNLV (9-1) at Oklahoma State (8-2)

When: 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: KGFY 105.5 FM

Three things to know

• For Oklahoma State, this is the next-to-last non-conference game of the season, with the finale against Air Force on Tuesday. OSU has won two straight, getting 20.5 points per game from junior forward Lior Garzon in those two victories. Garzon was 11 of 19 from 3-point range in that stretch and is shooting 44.8% from deep for the season.

• The Cowgirls have had four players score in double-figures in four of the past five games and three double-figure scorers in the other. For the season, six players are averaging 8.9 points per game or better. And they have three players averaging at least 2.9 assists.

• UNLV is 9-1 against a schedule filled primarily with mid-major programs, averaging 78.1 points per game. Oklahoma State’s ability to defend will be crucial for a team giving up just 63.1 points per game. The Cowgirls have yet to allow more than 77 points in a game.

