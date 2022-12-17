ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoD Reveals Pentagon Is Investigating 'Hundreds' Of UFO's Displaying 'Interesting Flight Dynamics'

By Radar Staff
 4 days ago
The Department of Defense is currently investigating "hundreds" of reports of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO's) that have been spotted underwater, in the air and in space.

Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick , who serves as the head of the government's UFO division, spoke on the subject with Under Secretary of Defense Ronald Moultrie on Friday, December 16.

"There are things that appear to demonstrate interesting flight dynamics that we are fully investigating and researching right now," Kirkpatrick revealed in a recent interview.

He added that they have also been working with "the Department of Energy, the Federal Aviation Administration, NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and others to share information and tap resources" regarding these sightings.

And while department head was able to answer minor questions regarding the study , when queried about working with NASA to investigate the alleged UFO activity discovered in space, Kirkpatrick said that information was classified.

"Our ability to resolve things in the space domain, and what we have in the space domain is something that are all under sensitive sources, methods and means," he explained. "So we'd prefer not to respond to that question."

144 UFO incidents were reported as having been received by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in a statement made in June 2021, followed by a report that stated 400 had been made by May 2022. Since then, Kirkpatrick stated there had been "several hundred" more on top of that.

Now, President Joe Biden is set to sign an amendment into law allowing the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to research and prepare a new report on such activity using information from records as far back in United States history as 1945. However, according to Moultrie, they don't expect to find anything that will prove aliens walk among us.

"I have not seen anything in those holdings to date that would suggest that there has been an alien visitation and alien crash or anything like that," Moultrie said at the time. "We're still very early on in the work that we're doing."

Kirkpatrick and Moultrie spoke with DailyMail on the current UFO investigations.

Comments / 11

The Reckoning
3d ago

The government will never admit to the public that we are being visited by aliens. Anything worth knowing will be classified. Everything will be labeled as unknowns that are potential threats, and more and more funding will be requested for continued studies and to grease the palms of defense contractors. The implication will always be that Russia and China have advanced weaponry that we cannot compete with, and more and more money is necessary to compete.

Reply
6
Frank F. Stoneham
3d ago

C'mon! This has been going on for decades! You really think our government can keep a secret about visitations from aliens for that long. lol! 🤣

Reply
2
