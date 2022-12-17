ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterplace Ski Resort kicks off 40th anniversary

By Conor Doherty
 4 days ago

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Winterplace Ski Resort hit a big anniversary in 2022 as the resort continued the celebration of its 40th skiing and snowboarding season on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

“Well it’s amazing,” said Josh Faber, general manager for Winterplace. “I think any business able to make it 40 years is a huge milestone. So we’re super excited, extremely proud to keep it going. It’s important to us, it’s important to our guests and the community. It’s awesome,”

Winterplace Ski Forecast

Although they faced warmer temperatures, it did not keep snow sports enthusiasts off of the lifts.

For some, this was their first time back at Winterplace in a while, and they felt an immediate wave of nostalgia and familiarity when they got out on the snow.

“Yeah, that’s awesome, we were actually talking about how original it looks inside,” said snowboarder Natalie Yager. “Like they, it hasn’t been upgraded, like it looks like the old days and we love that about it.”

“It gives you that nice ski vibe,” added Meg Alligood.

“It feels very cozy,” said Morgan Snow.

Local police step up patrols ahead of holidays

With the season for sports out in the snow still on the bunny hill, Faber has celebrations planned throughout their 40th season.

“Oh, yeah, all season long, we’ve got events planned’ said Faber. “We have Santa showing up in just a few days, the 23rd to the 25th. We’re gonna have a big family weekend in January and then our actual 40th-anniversary big party bash will be in February and then we’ll end it with a big spring bash so we’re gonna try to have a bunch of fun weekends lined up.”

