Kerrang
Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2023 world tour
It’s been a busy year for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and 2023 will seemingly be no different as the band have just announced a massive world tour. The California funk rockers will be hitting the road for various shows from March to July, stopping off in stadiums and festivals (their final two dates of the run head to the UK at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a rescheduled show at Glasgow’s Hampden Park).
hypebeast.com
SZA, Paramore and Red Hot Chili Peppers To Headline Hangout Music Festival 2023
The lineup for Hangout Music Festival 2023 has been revealed, with the festival set for May. The Gulf Shores, Alabama event will see SZA, Paramore and Red Hot Chili Peppers headline the annual event, while the likes of Ferg, Lil Nas X, Thundercat, GloRilla, Yung Gravy, Calvin Harris, Flume and more are also set to perform. In 2023, Hangout Fest will take place from May 19 to May 21, with tickets available for purchase starting December 9. This year’s event was the first since 2019, and saw Tame Impala, Doja Cat, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey and Fall Out Boy headline.
NME
Haim “at a loss for words” after Stevie Nicks dedicates ‘Hallelujah’ to Christine McVie
Haim have said they are “at a loss for words” after Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks dedicated their song ‘Hallelujah‘ to Christine McVie who died yesterday (November 30). The track featured on Haim’s 2020 album ‘Women In Music Pt. III‘, which Alana Haim wrote in memory...
Dave Grohl played a secret show in LA this week and the setlist is completely bonkers
Dave Grohl kicked off his Hanukkah Sessions this week with a secret show in LA, where he covered Rush, Pink, Tenacious D and more
Dave Grohl Joined By Beck, Jack Black At First Live 'Hanukkah Sessions'
The Foo Fighters frontman was joined by a star-studded list of performers at the special event.
How ‘Babylon’ Composer Justin Hurwitz’s Score Helped to Create the Film’s ‘Unhinged, Hedonistic World’
“The last thing in the world I wanted to do was write 1920s jazz,” says composer Justin Hurwitz about “Babylon,” his latest collaboration with filmmaker Damien Chazelle (whose “La La Land” won best song and best score Oscars for Hurwitz). “Babylon” is set in Hollywood near the end of the silent era, and music plays a critical role in the film – not just the bands playing at the wild parties depicted, but also music on silent-movie sets and throughout the colorful three-hour epic as underscore. “We talked about the world of Babylon,” Hurwitz recalls of his early discussions with Chazelle. “He...
Roger Waters Revamps Pink Floyd Classics In 'The Lockdown Sessions'
The six-track LP is available now.
The FADER
Gorillaz share “Skinny Ape,” announce New York and London AR shows
In anticipation of their eighth studio album — Cracker Island, due out February 24 via Parlophone Records — Gorillaz have shared a new track titled “Skinny Ape” and announced two augmented reality performances in New York and London for later this month. The song follows previously...
