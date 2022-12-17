Read full article on original website
Roxanne
4d ago
Oh my God, that's terrifying. I hope he makes it through. I pray for him & his family🙏
You Must Taste The Smoked Prime Rib At This Unique Craft Brewpub In WyomingD_FoodVendorCasper, WY
4 Great Burger Places in WyomingAlina AndrasWyoming State
Facial hair enthusiasts claim the new world record for the longest beard chain in WyomingMuhammad Junaid MustafaWyoming State
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Highway Patrol Urges Drivers To Stay Home, Shares Video Showing They Can’t See Anything
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If the bone-chilling temperatures and howling winds didn’t make it an easy decision not to venture out Wednesday night in Wyoming, maybe this will. The Wyoming Highway Patrol shared a video showing just how hazardous the weather is. Visibility? None.
county17.com
Highway Patrol investigating driver inattention in crash that claimed first responder’s life
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating driver inattention in a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 29-year-old first responder. Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of a crash at mile marker 197 on Interstate 80 west of Rawlins at 3:55 a.m. Troopers were told the crash involved a semi-tractor with trailer and a pickup truck pulling a small enclosed trailer. At about 4:15 a.m., first responders were attending to possible injuries involved in that crash when a 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor with trailer struck two first responders and collided with the rear of the ambulance, a news release states.
oilcity.news
‘Overwhelming amount of accidents’ prompt Casper police to declare ‘snow day’
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department has declared a “snow day” in response to an “overwhelming amount of accidents being reported within the city, and due to the private wreckers on our rotation also being overwhelmed.”. In a release Wednesday evening, Casper police said they...
UPDATE: Heat Miser Arrested, Caught Trying to Melt Natrona County Down
UPDATE: Heat Miser was arrested by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office this morning. In a recent post on Facebook, the NCSO wrote that at around 5 p.m. last night Heat Miser was caught in action attempting to melt the County down. "He was taken into custody by deputies and booked...
Casper May Have Broken Its Lowest Temperature Record
Just before 6 am on Thursday morning Don Day sent me this note:. Looks like Casper, WY may have set an all time record low of -42F this morning, old record of -41F in 1990. According to Don Day, of Day Weather, Casper Wyoming may have set an all-time record for the lowest recorded temperature, Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Hundreds of Natrona County Residents Still Without Power During Below Zero Weather
Many Natrona County residents are reporting that their power is still out. It's currently unknown if this outage is due to the same reason as the previous outage, but numerous people are saying that their power is out. The email below is one that many residents have received:. The Rocky...
One Man Killed After Driving Through Barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has reported that one male has died after driving through the barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. According to the WHP, a 2003 Ford F-150 was driving down Casper Mountain (WY 251) when it failed to navigate the curve going towards Lookout Point. The driver...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Arctic Blast-A-Palooza Update: Cheyenne Drops 30 Degrees In Less Than An Hour
The Arctic blast has almost hit all areas of Wyoming as of 2:30pm. Temperatures at Cowboy State Daily’s home office in Cheyenne have plunged drastically. It was 41 degrees in Cheyenne at noon and 25 degrees at 1pm in Cheyenne. The temperature one hour later — at 2pm —...
WYDOT Records 64 mph Wind Gust in Casper Near McKinley Street, WYO 258 CLOSED
A Facebook post from the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) District 2. read:. WYO 258 south Casper closed to light and high profile vehicles. Our weather station near the McKinley Street intersection recently recorded a wind gust of 64 mph. I-25 Douglas to Cheyenne also closed to light and high...
Don’t Run Police, Fire, Emergency Vehicle Roadblocks
One word to those who think or want to drive around emergency vehicles blocking a street:. The weather and traffic are horrible enough on days like this, and interfering by running a roadblock just makes it worse at a crash or fire scene with police, fire, ambulances, tow trucks and utility companies.
Glenrock to Casper, Mills to Evansville Roads CLOSED to Light, High Profile Vehicles
Dangerous winds have closed I-25 and Wyoming 258: between Glenrock and Casper and Mills to Evansville. This according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT). Per W.S. 24-1-109, motorists traveling on a closed road without permission from WYDOT or WHP may be subject to a fine of up to $750 and/or up to 30 days imprisonment.
Casper, Wyoming is Colder than South Pole, Antarctica Today
Casper is currently being affected by a frigid arctic blast that is causing dangerous wind chill warnings. Wind chills as low as 40 to 50 below zero are to be expected until 11:00am MST Friday. It is colder today in Casper than the southern most point of the globe, South...
Natrona County Coroner Investigating Casper Mountain Death as Possible Suicide
Earlier today, it was announced that 43-year-old Lowell 'Leroy' Campbell was the individual who drove his vehicle through the metal barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. Now, Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has offered more details as to the events surrounding the man's death. "I am investigating it as...
oilcity.news
Vehicle goes over edge of Casper Mountain Lookout Point; motorist in critical condition
CASPER, Wyo. — A motorist is in critical condition after their vehicle went over the edge of Lookout Point on Casper Mountain earlier today. A life flight has been initiated for the driver after first responders from several agencies responded to the incident. Oil City News has reached out...
oilcity.news
Casper residents faced power outages, road closures during brutal arctic blast overnight
CASPER, Wyo. – Thousands were left without power in the Casper area late Wednesday night as temperatures plunged well into subzero digits. More than 4,500 customers in Casper and Mills were without power around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Tweets from Rocky Mountain Power. Most power was restored by 2:20 early Thursday morning.
oilcity.news
I-25 closure expands from Buffalo to Casper; I-90 closed Sheridan–Buffalo; I-80 reopens to most traffic, wind closures remain
CASPER, Wyo. — With a snowstorm expanding from northern Wyoming into central areas of the state, a closure along Interstate 25 has been expanded, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to all traffic from Buffalo to Casper as of 11:35 a.m. Wednesday due to winter...
cowboystatedaily.com
Inside The Control Room: Manning The Electronic Signs On Wyoming’s Roadways
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Some days Chance Johnson feels like he’s working for mission control at NASA. That’s because he works surrounded by computer screens all day long, 10 of them at his own station, each one with an absolutely critical function. If...
PHOTOS: Natrona County Fire District Contain Massive Fire Tuesday Morning
The Natrona County Fire District recently announced that on Tuesday morning, they put out a massive fire. That's according to a social media post from the Fire District, who shared photos from the blaze as well. "Fire that NCFD responded to early this morning December 20th, 2022, involving a shop...
Man dies after head-on collision near Idaho-Utah border
A 38-year-old man has died after a head-on collision with a semi-truck on Tuesday morning near the Idaho-Utah border. According to a news release from the Utah Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred on State Route 30 around 1 a.m. A 38-year-old driver of a 2015 Chevy pickup truck was headed westbound on S.R. 30, near the Beaver Dam area in northern Utah’s Box Elder County, when he crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic. The Chevy collided with a 2020 Kenworth semi-truck pulling a single trailer, the release states. The driver of the Chevy was killed instantly; the 24-year-old driver of the semi was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the release states.
It’s ASTOUNDING How fast Wyoming Temperatures Dropped
When that cold front moved in on Wednesday temperatures across Wyoming dropped fast. In some places, there was as much as a 40-degree difference in a half hour. Readings are still coming in from across the state. There is a lot to look at. But what we've seen so far has meteorologists rather excited.
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
