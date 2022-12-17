ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 3

Roxanne
4d ago

Oh my God, that's terrifying. I hope he makes it through. I pray for him & his family🙏

Reply
7
 

county17.com

Highway Patrol investigating driver inattention in crash that claimed first responder’s life

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating driver inattention in a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 29-year-old first responder. Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of a crash at mile marker 197 on Interstate 80 west of Rawlins at 3:55 a.m. Troopers were told the crash involved a semi-tractor with trailer and a pickup truck pulling a small enclosed trailer. At about 4:15 a.m., first responders were attending to possible injuries involved in that crash when a 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor with trailer struck two first responders and collided with the rear of the ambulance, a news release states.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper May Have Broken Its Lowest Temperature Record

Just before 6 am on Thursday morning Don Day sent me this note:. Looks like Casper, WY may have set an all time record low of -42F this morning, old record of -41F in 1990. According to Don Day, of Day Weather, Casper Wyoming may have set an all-time record for the lowest recorded temperature, Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Don’t Run Police, Fire, Emergency Vehicle Roadblocks

One word to those who think or want to drive around emergency vehicles blocking a street:. The weather and traffic are horrible enough on days like this, and interfering by running a roadblock just makes it worse at a crash or fire scene with police, fire, ambulances, tow trucks and utility companies.
CASPER, WY
Idaho State Journal

Man dies after head-on collision near Idaho-Utah border

A 38-year-old man has died after a head-on collision with a semi-truck on Tuesday morning near the Idaho-Utah border. According to a news release from the Utah Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred on State Route 30 around 1 a.m. A 38-year-old driver of a 2015 Chevy pickup truck was headed westbound on S.R. 30, near the Beaver Dam area in northern Utah’s Box Elder County, when he crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic. The Chevy collided with a 2020 Kenworth semi-truck pulling a single trailer, the release states. The driver of the Chevy was killed instantly; the 24-year-old driver of the semi was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the release states.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
K2 Radio

It’s ASTOUNDING How fast Wyoming Temperatures Dropped

When that cold front moved in on Wednesday temperatures across Wyoming dropped fast. In some places, there was as much as a 40-degree difference in a half hour. Readings are still coming in from across the state. There is a lot to look at. But what we've seen so far has meteorologists rather excited.
WYOMING STATE
