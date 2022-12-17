ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garibaldi, OR

beachconnection.net

Close to 300 Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town Over Next Month and Half

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Oodles of glass floats will be showing up on the central Oregon coast soon – to the tune of close to 300 in the next month and a half. Lincoln City will be having some special glass float drops from now through February, with about 50 extra of them hitting the sands over the week between holidays, on top of the regular drops.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

TILLAMOOK COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT: Notification -Weather – Winter Storm Watch

Issued: 2022-12-20 12:58:00 PST|Expiring: 2022-12-23 07:00:00 PST. NORTH OREGON COAST-SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF ASTORIA, CANNON BEACH, TILLAMOOK, NETARTS, PACIFIC CITY, RAYMOND, LONG BEACH, OCEAN PARK, NASELLE, CATHLAMET, AND CAPE DISAPPOINTMENT. 1258 PM PST TUE DEC 20 2022. …WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Portland winter storm: A timeline for when bitter cold, snow, ice expected to arrive

Portland area forecasters are sounding the alarms that the impending snow and ice storm may not be our typical winter squall. The worst of it: Temperatures dipping into the mid-teens Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Then a thin layer of snow starting Thursday evening, followed by freezing rain into Friday. That’s expected to create a slick layer of ice over everything.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Modern Farmhouse With Deep Roots

Camille E. Trummer’s great-grandmother’s dying wish was for her home, located on a bluff above the Willamette River, to stay in the family and not be sold to developers. So, in 2020, the 35-year-old social-impact consultant bought the property, a 1942 farmhouse in North Portland’s Overlook neighborhood. Now, Trummer and her family live in a modern farmhouse shaded by two massive sycamore trees—on the same gravel road as her grandparents and her father.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Here's what should be in your winter emergency kit

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's important to prepare now in case you get stranded in your car during a winter storm or in your home in the case of a weather-related disaster. If you have to go out during a winter storm, the American Red Cross suggests the use of public transportation if available. "About 70% of winter deaths related to ice and snow occur in automobiles," the Red Cross says on its website.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

TILLAMOOK COUNTY TRANSPORTATION: Expect Service Delays with Severe Weather Conditions Forecast for Thursday, Friday

Tillamook County Transportation District (The Wave) issued the following statement today – Wednesday December 21, 2022 – In the event of severe weather conditions that will be occurring on Thrusday 12/22 and Friday 12/23, please expect service disruptions on all routes and services. Safety is our number one...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

No snow Sunday in Portland but Monday offers a small chance

Will it or won’t it snow? That’s the question many children are probably asking now that schools have closed for winter break. The answer Sunday is no. But Monday goes solidly in the probably-not-but-maybe category, according to the National Weather Service in Portland. Meaning, if you can’t build a snow castle with your kid or grandkid Monday, you could at least take the equally thrilling opportunity to talk to your offspring about probabilities.
PORTLAND, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Tillamook County Emergency Management Alert: Winter Storm Warning from 02:00PM Thursday until 07:00AM Friday for North Oregon Coast; until 10:00PM Friday for Coast Range

* WHAT…Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE…In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. Coast Range – until 10 PM Friday. * WHEN…From 2 PM Thursday to...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Downed trees and power outages expected with Oregon ice storm

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) — As winter weather approaches the Pacific Northwest, the potential for widespread ice in parts of the region could bring down trees, and with that some powerlines. Chris Ruvalcaba is an arborist and owner of Monkeyman’s Tree Service in Lake Oswego. He said his company...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Tillamook County Transportation District SPECIAL MEETING & EXECUTIVE SESSION DEC. 21 – PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE

The Tillamook County Transportation District Board of Directors will meet in Special Meeting and Executive session on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 @. 4:00pm at Bob Kenney Board Hearing Room at 3600 3rd Street in Tillamook, OR to consider the employment of a new chief executive officer (General Manager). The executive session is being held pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(a). Following the executive session, the board will convene a public session to make a final decision on this matter. Persons requiring physical or visual accommodations or who would like a copy of the meeting agenda may contact the District office at (503) 815-8283 before noon, meeting day. To attend by phone, please dial: +1 (253) 215-8782 and use Meeting ID: 831 1022 1645.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Tillamook County Emergency Management Advisory: Wind Chill Advisory from 04:00AM Thursday Dec. 22 until 06:00AM Friday Dec. 23

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero expected. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one third to three quarters of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph in the higher terrain.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Snow...sleet...freezing rain...record cold temperatures: What happens Thursday & Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. — A very challenging forecast is set up for the next 72 hours and beyond. Cold arctic air is dropping south out of Canada. Temperatures Monday afternoon in Prince Gorge, British Columbia were hovering right around 22 below zero while Kamloops, BC was at 4 below zero. Bellingham, Washington at 5:00 p.m. Monday, the temperature was 18 degrees. The coldest air will remain east of the Rocky Mountains, however, plenty of cold air will settle into the Columbia basin, east of the Cascades and north until the arctic front passes.
PORTLAND, OR

