Read full article on original website
Related
hereisoregon.com
Preserved 1902 house, owned by one Oregon family, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places
The 120-year-old Riverdale residence of influential judge Charles H. Carey, considered one of the most important lawyers and political power brokers in early Oregon, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November. The Colonial Revival-style house, near the west bank of the Willamette River between Portland and...
beachconnection.net
Close to 300 Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town Over Next Month and Half
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Oodles of glass floats will be showing up on the central Oregon coast soon – to the tune of close to 300 in the next month and a half. Lincoln City will be having some special glass float drops from now through February, with about 50 extra of them hitting the sands over the week between holidays, on top of the regular drops.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TILLAMOOK COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT: Notification -Weather – Winter Storm Watch
Issued: 2022-12-20 12:58:00 PST|Expiring: 2022-12-23 07:00:00 PST. NORTH OREGON COAST-SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF ASTORIA, CANNON BEACH, TILLAMOOK, NETARTS, PACIFIC CITY, RAYMOND, LONG BEACH, OCEAN PARK, NASELLE, CATHLAMET, AND CAPE DISAPPOINTMENT. 1258 PM PST TUE DEC 20 2022. …WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY...
Ice storm expected in the Portland area this week | Timeline of what to expect
PORTLAND, Ore. — The forecast is increasingly certain: Portland is headed for an ice storm. In fact, much of the Willamette Valley and Southwest Washington are in for a sustained barrage of sleet and freezing rain, starting as early as Thursday afternoon and continuing as late as Saturday morning.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook County Creamery Association named the 2022 Dairy Processor of the Year
Cooperative is honored for impressive sales growth while caring for all of its stakeholders. Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) is Dairy Foods’ winner of the 2022 Processor of the Year award. The award will be handed out at a special presentation Jan. 23 during the International Dairy Show in Orlando, Fla.
Portland winter storm: A timeline for when bitter cold, snow, ice expected to arrive
Portland area forecasters are sounding the alarms that the impending snow and ice storm may not be our typical winter squall. The worst of it: Temperatures dipping into the mid-teens Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Then a thin layer of snow starting Thursday evening, followed by freezing rain into Friday. That’s expected to create a slick layer of ice over everything.
WWEEK
Modern Farmhouse With Deep Roots
Camille E. Trummer’s great-grandmother’s dying wish was for her home, located on a bluff above the Willamette River, to stay in the family and not be sold to developers. So, in 2020, the 35-year-old social-impact consultant bought the property, a 1942 farmhouse in North Portland’s Overlook neighborhood. Now, Trummer and her family live in a modern farmhouse shaded by two massive sycamore trees—on the same gravel road as her grandparents and her father.
KGW
Here's what should be in your winter emergency kit
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's important to prepare now in case you get stranded in your car during a winter storm or in your home in the case of a weather-related disaster. If you have to go out during a winter storm, the American Red Cross suggests the use of public transportation if available. "About 70% of winter deaths related to ice and snow occur in automobiles," the Red Cross says on its website.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TILLAMOOK COUNTY TRANSPORTATION: Expect Service Delays with Severe Weather Conditions Forecast for Thursday, Friday
Tillamook County Transportation District (The Wave) issued the following statement today – Wednesday December 21, 2022 – In the event of severe weather conditions that will be occurring on Thrusday 12/22 and Friday 12/23, please expect service disruptions on all routes and services. Safety is our number one...
No snow Sunday in Portland but Monday offers a small chance
Will it or won’t it snow? That’s the question many children are probably asking now that schools have closed for winter break. The answer Sunday is no. But Monday goes solidly in the probably-not-but-maybe category, according to the National Weather Service in Portland. Meaning, if you can’t build a snow castle with your kid or grandkid Monday, you could at least take the equally thrilling opportunity to talk to your offspring about probabilities.
kptv.com
Snow or (more likely) freezing rain “event” likely late this week before a Christmas week warmup
We’ve put the First Alert Weather Day logos on THURSDAY & FRIDAY on the 7 Day Forecast. That means there’s a good chance weather will impact your day during that time. Especially Portland metro, Gorge, and lowlands from Longview to Eugene. It’s possible freezing rain falls at some point along the northern coast too...but we’re still 4 days out...
KCBY
Owner of Oregon Coast camel ride business accused of recording people in bathroom
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The owner of a company that offers camel rides on the Oregon coast is accused of hiding surveillance cameras in his bathroom and secretly recording people, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said. John David Bonander, 48, of Pacific City, was arrested ot two counts of...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook County Emergency Management Alert: Winter Storm Warning from 02:00PM Thursday until 07:00AM Friday for North Oregon Coast; until 10:00PM Friday for Coast Range
* WHAT…Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE…In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. Coast Range – until 10 PM Friday. * WHEN…From 2 PM Thursday to...
Freezing Rain Forecast for Oregon as Arctic Blast Threatens Holiday Travel
Oregon will be hit by "freezing rain" ahead of Christmas, which could cause widespread travel disruption.
kptv.com
Downed trees and power outages expected with Oregon ice storm
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) — As winter weather approaches the Pacific Northwest, the potential for widespread ice in parts of the region could bring down trees, and with that some powerlines. Chris Ruvalcaba is an arborist and owner of Monkeyman’s Tree Service in Lake Oswego. He said his company...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook County Transportation District SPECIAL MEETING & EXECUTIVE SESSION DEC. 21 – PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE
The Tillamook County Transportation District Board of Directors will meet in Special Meeting and Executive session on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 @. 4:00pm at Bob Kenney Board Hearing Room at 3600 3rd Street in Tillamook, OR to consider the employment of a new chief executive officer (General Manager). The executive session is being held pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(a). Following the executive session, the board will convene a public session to make a final decision on this matter. Persons requiring physical or visual accommodations or who would like a copy of the meeting agenda may contact the District office at (503) 815-8283 before noon, meeting day. To attend by phone, please dial: +1 (253) 215-8782 and use Meeting ID: 831 1022 1645.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook County Emergency Management Advisory: Wind Chill Advisory from 04:00AM Thursday Dec. 22 until 06:00AM Friday Dec. 23
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero expected. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one third to three quarters of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph in the higher terrain.
Oregon STEM teacher wins national award
Shawn Patrick Higgins, a computer science teacher at Oregon Charter Academy, will help educators in the Philippines incorporate gamification to their curriculum.
KATU.com
Snow...sleet...freezing rain...record cold temperatures: What happens Thursday & Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. — A very challenging forecast is set up for the next 72 hours and beyond. Cold arctic air is dropping south out of Canada. Temperatures Monday afternoon in Prince Gorge, British Columbia were hovering right around 22 below zero while Kamloops, BC was at 4 below zero. Bellingham, Washington at 5:00 p.m. Monday, the temperature was 18 degrees. The coldest air will remain east of the Rocky Mountains, however, plenty of cold air will settle into the Columbia basin, east of the Cascades and north until the arctic front passes.
Freezing rain forecast in Portland could spell trouble for holiday travel
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians are gearing up for a busy week of holiday travel leading up to Christmas this weekend, but an icy forecast for Thursday and Friday could make travel plans more complicated. Conditions are expected to be relatively dry through the middle of the week aside from...
Comments / 0