Suffern, NY

morrisfocus.com

Shoplifter Arrested at ShopRite Stealing Almost $3,000 in Merchandise

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Hanover Township Police Officer Anthony D’Angelo charged Ms. Anibal Rodriguez-Alverez, 27, Elizabeth, with several counts of shoplifting from the ShopRite, Cedar Knolls, on Tuesday, November 15. Ms. Rodriguez-Alverez was observed on surveillance video on several dates in October, shoplifting $2680.60 worth of merchandise. A warrant...
ELIZABETH, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Midday burglars busted in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – Two Poughkeepsie residents are facing felony charges following a midday burglary on Wednesday after police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at 11:52 a.m. on Ivy Terrace. Responding patrol officers and detectives arrived in the area and began an investigation. A patrol officer located...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie police going to high tech cameras to protect public

POUGHKEEPSIE – Using a grant from Dutchess County and city funds, the police department has signed a contract with a technology company to install license plate readers in various city locations. The common council was briefed on the initiative by City of Poughkeepsie Police Captain Rich Wilson Monday evening.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Firing Gun Inside Home In Ramapo

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with allegedly firing shots at his home. The incident took place in Rockland County in the Hillcrest area of Ramapo on Greenridge Way on Monday, Dec. 19. Responding units from the Ramapo Police were directed towards a specific home where the gunshots were...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
rocklandnews.com

WALK SAFELY THIS HOLIDAY SEASON!

NEW CITY, NY, – Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert urge residents to walk safely when out shopping, exercising, or using the roadway network this holiday season to avoid injuries. Most people take walking for granted, but you’re more likely to sustain...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Child luring suspect sought in Newark

NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department is asking the public to help identify an alleged child luring suspect stemming from an incident that took place at a gas station convenience store last week. Fritz G. Fragé, the Director of Newark Public Safety, requests the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect seen in the surveillance video below attempting to lure an 8-year-old child from a convenience store at a gas station last Tuesday. The incident occurred at the Delta Gas Station located on Clinton Avenue at approximately 4 p.m. Police responded to the incident. A child, a passenger in a The post Child luring suspect sought in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
rocklandnews.com

David Ference

David Ference, 52, of Saddle Brook, NJ passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 9, 2022. He leaves behind his beloved wife Heather Rothschild, loving parents Joan and John Ference, his sister Lisa Hammond and her husband John, and his brother John Ference. He was the cherished uncle of John and Jillian Hammond. David was an […]
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
Daily Voice

Police ID Local Man Killed In Crash At Park In Stamford

Police have identified an 80-year-old Fairfield County killed after hitting a tree at a popular park. John Robert Salley, of Stamford, was killed around 1:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Cummings Park in Stamford. Salley was driving a 2019 Subaru through the park on Shippan Avenue when he failed to...
STAMFORD, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie man charged with gun possession following Saugerties shooting

SAUGERTIES – State Police arrested a Poughkeepsie man on two charges of criminal possession of a weapon following last Sunday’s party in Saugerties that ending with shots being fired. Troopers from the Kingston barracks responded to the Saugerties location and spotted a vehicle leaving the area. They stopped...
SAUGERTIES, NY
Daily Voice

Pair Nabbed In Ridgefield Vehicle Burglary

A Ridgefield police officer quickly nabbed one suspect and another was captured soon after following an overnight vehicle break-in, authorities said. The pair bolted into the Ridgefield Nature Center as Officer Kevin Nebbia pulled up to the burglarized vehicle on Bruce Street near Slocum Avenue shortly before 3 a.m., Lt. Bruno Carbone said.
RIDGEFIELD, NJ

Community Policy