Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Police: Armed Robbery at Liquor Store in Liberty, NY Involving Teen
Police had to respond to a very scary situation that had unfolded. There's a lot of violence in the world and it just seems like it's getting worse. A terrible situation recently unfolded at a liquor store right in Hudson Valley and thankfully the police were able to help. What...
morrisfocus.com
Shoplifter Arrested at ShopRite Stealing Almost $3,000 in Merchandise
HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Hanover Township Police Officer Anthony D’Angelo charged Ms. Anibal Rodriguez-Alverez, 27, Elizabeth, with several counts of shoplifting from the ShopRite, Cedar Knolls, on Tuesday, November 15. Ms. Rodriguez-Alverez was observed on surveillance video on several dates in October, shoplifting $2680.60 worth of merchandise. A warrant...
Video shows NJ Transit driver getting stomped before pulling gun on teen attackers
The NJ Transit bus driver charged with shooting a 15-year-old Saturday in Jersey City pulled the gun and fired after getting stomped by a group of teens, a video of the incident showed. The 9-second video has been posted in multiple social media platforms, with the hashtag #freethebusdriver. The driver,...
Liquor Seized From Bridgeport Grocery Store, Owner, Employee Charged, Police Say
An owner and an employee were busted for allegedly selling more than just food at a Fairfield County grocery store. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 10 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16 at De Castillo Grocery Store at 1160 State St. The bust comes on the heels of an investigation...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Midday burglars busted in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – Two Poughkeepsie residents are facing felony charges following a midday burglary on Wednesday after police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at 11:52 a.m. on Ivy Terrace. Responding patrol officers and detectives arrived in the area and began an investigation. A patrol officer located...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie police going to high tech cameras to protect public
POUGHKEEPSIE – Using a grant from Dutchess County and city funds, the police department has signed a contract with a technology company to install license plate readers in various city locations. The common council was briefed on the initiative by City of Poughkeepsie Police Captain Rich Wilson Monday evening.
Taser-Armed Target Shoplifter Cornered, Captured By Closter Police: Authorities
A possibly armed shoplifter who was confronted by police outside a Target in Closter dropped two bundles of merchandise and took off on foot, authorities said. Keith Primm, 29, of the Bronx had just exited the Closter Plaza store when the officers pulled up, Lt. Vincent Aiello said. A caller...
Man Accused Of Firing Gun Inside Home In Ramapo
A Hudson Valley man has been charged with allegedly firing shots at his home. The incident took place in Rockland County in the Hillcrest area of Ramapo on Greenridge Way on Monday, Dec. 19. Responding units from the Ramapo Police were directed towards a specific home where the gunshots were...
rocklandnews.com
WALK SAFELY THIS HOLIDAY SEASON!
NEW CITY, NY, – Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert urge residents to walk safely when out shopping, exercising, or using the roadway network this holiday season to avoid injuries. Most people take walking for granted, but you’re more likely to sustain...
Delinquent With Ankle Monitor Among Trio Caught After Mahwah Stolen Car Pursuit, Paramus Crash
A predawn stolen car chase that began at a Mahwah housing development that has become a frequent destination for thieves ended in a crash in Paramus and the seizure of three delinquents from Newark, one of whom was wearing an ankle monitor, authorities said.Township police converged the Rio Vista d…
hudsonvalleyone.com
After Saugerties party shooting, state troopers arrest Poughkeepsie man for illegal gun possession
State troopers from the Kingston barracks arrested 20-year-old Poughkeepsie resident Zaccai Curtis after they say he was found in possession of a loaded Springfield 9mm handgun following a shooting in Saugerties. Police said the gun was not involved in the shooting but was illegally possessed. The search for the shooter is still ongoing.
Child luring suspect sought in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department is asking the public to help identify an alleged child luring suspect stemming from an incident that took place at a gas station convenience store last week. Fritz G. Fragé, the Director of Newark Public Safety, requests the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect seen in the surveillance video below attempting to lure an 8-year-old child from a convenience store at a gas station last Tuesday. The incident occurred at the Delta Gas Station located on Clinton Avenue at approximately 4 p.m. Police responded to the incident. A child, a passenger in a The post Child luring suspect sought in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: 3 women arrested for attempting to steal from store, assaulting officer
Officers say it all started with two suspects, 32-year-old Samantha Signorelli, of Freeport, and Baldwin native 25-year-old Michele Brown.
Dutchess County begins holiday enforcement campaign
Dutchess County is joining law enforcement across the state to crack down on impaired driving during the holiday season.
rocklandnews.com
David Ference
David Ference, 52, of Saddle Brook, NJ passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 9, 2022. He leaves behind his beloved wife Heather Rothschild, loving parents Joan and John Ference, his sister Lisa Hammond and her husband John, and his brother John Ference. He was the cherished uncle of John and Jillian Hammond. David was an […]
ASSAULT BY AUTO: Busted Morris County Shoplifter Slams Officer With Car During Getaway Attempt
A 19-year-old woman busted for shoplifting in Morris County was charged with assault by auto for hitting an officer with her car during her getaway attempt, authorities said Monday. Kalani Hill, of Vauxhall, fled the scene after she was seen shoplifting from ShopRite in Hanover on Friday, Dec. 9, police...
Police ID Local Man Killed In Crash At Park In Stamford
Police have identified an 80-year-old Fairfield County killed after hitting a tree at a popular park. John Robert Salley, of Stamford, was killed around 1:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Cummings Park in Stamford. Salley was driving a 2019 Subaru through the park on Shippan Avenue when he failed to...
Duo Found Guilty In Connection To Fatal Stamford Jewelry Store Robbery
Two people, including one man from Westchester County, have been found guilty in connection with a jewelry store robbery in Fairfield County that left the business's owner dead. White Plains resident Thomas Liberatore, age 65, and Brooklyn resident Paul Prosano, age 62, were both found guilty by a jury for...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie man charged with gun possession following Saugerties shooting
SAUGERTIES – State Police arrested a Poughkeepsie man on two charges of criminal possession of a weapon following last Sunday’s party in Saugerties that ending with shots being fired. Troopers from the Kingston barracks responded to the Saugerties location and spotted a vehicle leaving the area. They stopped...
Pair Nabbed In Ridgefield Vehicle Burglary
A Ridgefield police officer quickly nabbed one suspect and another was captured soon after following an overnight vehicle break-in, authorities said. The pair bolted into the Ridgefield Nature Center as Officer Kevin Nebbia pulled up to the burglarized vehicle on Bruce Street near Slocum Avenue shortly before 3 a.m., Lt. Bruno Carbone said.
Comments / 0