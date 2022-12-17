ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sam Bankman-Fried Will Now Surrender Himself for Extradition Before Bahamian Court Monday: Source

By Rohan Goswami,CNBC, MacKenzie Sigalos,CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Sam Bankman-Fried's Ex-Girlfriend, and Other FTX Execs Plead Guilty to Criminal Charges

A federal prosecutor says two associates of Sam Bankman-Fried have pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research, a trading firm started by Bankman-Fried, and Gary Wang, who co-founded FTX along with Bankman-Fried, pleaded guilty to charges “related to their roles in the fraud that contributed to FTX's collapse,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Wednesday night.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
NBC Connecticut

House Probe of Jan. 6 Pro-Trump Riot Is Cooperating With DOJ Special Counsel, Reports Say

The House Jan. 6 select committee is providing documents to the Department of Justice as the agency conducts multiple probes involving former President Donald Trump, multiple news outlets reported. The committee's reportedly extensive cooperation was revealed after the panel voted to refer Trump to the DOJ for possible criminal prosecution.
NBC Connecticut

Mass. Doctor Arrested, Accused of Punching Officer During Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

A Massachusetts doctor who allegedly punched a police officer during the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was arrested Tuesday, federal prosecutors said. Dr. Jacquelyn Starer, 68, appeared in federal court in Boston Tuesday on charges including felony civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, according to the Department of Justice.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Connecticut

DOJ Says Over 3,000 U.S. Minors Were Targeted in ‘Sextortion' Crimes in the Past Year

Incidents of 'sextortion' have risen dramatically in recent months, federal law enforcement officials said. Victims of sextortion are minor children who are blackmailed, threatened or coerced by predators for sexual imagery, cash or gift cards. The crime is most prevalent online, according to law enforcement and victims' advocacy groups. Federal...
NBC Connecticut

House Ways and Means Committee Votes to Release Redacted Trump Tax Records

The House Ways and Means Committee voted to publicly release a redacted version of years of federal income tax returns filed by former President Donald Trump. The Democratic-controlled committee last month received those tax returns from the Internal Revenue Service after a multiyear court battle with Trump that ended at the Supreme Court.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy