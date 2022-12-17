Boggs Earns Doctorate in Behavioral Health: Tillamook County Community Health Centers has a new Doctorate in Behavioral Health on the team

The Tillamook County Transportation District Board of Directors will meet in Special Meeting and Executive session on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 @. 4:00pm at Bob Kenney Board Hearing Room at 3600 3rd Street in Tillamook, OR to consider the employment of a new chief executive officer (General Manager). The executive session is being held pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(a). Following the executive session, the board will convene a public session to make a final decision on this matter. Persons requiring physical or visual accommodations or who would like a copy of the meeting agenda may contact the District office at (503) 815-8283 before noon, meeting day. To attend by phone, please dial: +1 (253) 215-8782 and use Meeting ID: 831 1022 1645.

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO