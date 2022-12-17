Boggs Earns Doctorate in Behavioral Health: Tillamook County Community Health Centers has a new Doctorate in Behavioral Health on the team

Read full article on original website
‘One of the silent diseases’: Expert encourages kidney disease screenings
With more than 37 million Americans suffering from chronic kidney conditions, health experts urge early detection and prevention efforts.
beckersasc.com
Providence Health sells Oregon medical office building
Renton, Wash.-based Providence Health sold a medical office building in Clackamas, Ore., Commercial Property Executive reported Dec. 21. The 19,916-square-foot property was acquired by healthcare real estate company Anchor Health Properties and is part of a two-building campus, with each facility being individually managed. The building's tenants include Clackamas Radiation...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook County Creamery Association named the 2022 Dairy Processor of the Year
Cooperative is honored for impressive sales growth while caring for all of its stakeholders. Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) is Dairy Foods’ winner of the 2022 Processor of the Year award. The award will be handed out at a special presentation Jan. 23 during the International Dairy Show in Orlando, Fla.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TILLAMOOK COUNTY WELLNESS: It’s Time to Give Yourself a Gift – Self-Care for the Holiday Season
The most wonderful time of the year is known to prompt joy, but the reality is that it may invoke stress as well. While this season is often associated with sentiments of love and happiness, for some people, unpleasant feelings or memories may be sparked as well. From Thanksgiving preparations until we ring in the New Year, self-care is essential to protect yourself from the holiday blues.
kqennewsradio.com
GOVERNOR ELECT KOTEK TO LAUNCH “ONE OREGON” LISTENING TOUR
Wednesday in Yamhill County, Governor-elect Tina Kotek will launch her “One Oregon Listening Tour”, in which she will visit every county in Oregon. A release said the tour will focus on building strong partnerships across the state, especially when it comes to delivering results on housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction care, and successful schools.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook County Transportation District SPECIAL MEETING & EXECUTIVE SESSION DEC. 21 – PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE
The Tillamook County Transportation District Board of Directors will meet in Special Meeting and Executive session on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 @. 4:00pm at Bob Kenney Board Hearing Room at 3600 3rd Street in Tillamook, OR to consider the employment of a new chief executive officer (General Manager). The executive session is being held pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(a). Following the executive session, the board will convene a public session to make a final decision on this matter. Persons requiring physical or visual accommodations or who would like a copy of the meeting agenda may contact the District office at (503) 815-8283 before noon, meeting day. To attend by phone, please dial: +1 (253) 215-8782 and use Meeting ID: 831 1022 1645.
yamhilladvocate.com
VIDEO: Yamhill County Sheriff Deputy Threatens to Arrest Journalist for Recording City Councilor At Public Meeting
(If you would like to donate to my newspaper so I can continue bringing you investigative journalism please subscribe to my SubscribeStar page by clicking here. With more funding I can hire additional reporters and expose corruption faster.) As I explained in the article, Newberg City Councilor Elise Hollamon Attempts...
multco.us
NEWS RELEASE, Tuesday, Dec. 20: Multnomah County, City of Portland declare state of emergency as bitter cold settles over region
With bitter cold forecast to arrive in Multnomah County on Wednesday night, Chair Deborah Kafoury declared a state of emergency (71.94 KB) starting Tuesday, Dec. 20, to alert the public to the life-threatening temperatures and give the County maximum flexibility to respond. The County and the City of Portland and...
hereisoregon.com
Preserved 1902 house, owned by one Oregon family, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places
The 120-year-old Riverdale residence of influential judge Charles H. Carey, considered one of the most important lawyers and political power brokers in early Oregon, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November. The Colonial Revival-style house, near the west bank of the Willamette River between Portland and...
KGW
Here's what should be in your winter emergency kit
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's important to prepare now in case you get stranded in your car during a winter storm or in your home in the case of a weather-related disaster. If you have to go out during a winter storm, the American Red Cross suggests the use of public transportation if available. "About 70% of winter deaths related to ice and snow occur in automobiles," the Red Cross says on its website.
Dog flu cases spike — and there’s a vaccine
The rise in respiratory illnesses -- COVID, RSV, the flu -- has been well documented. But another virus is spiking. Veterinarians are seeing a spike in cases of dog flu.
WWEEK
WW’s Mystery Buildings on Northeast Alberta Street Are No Longer a Mystery, but They Are Still a Mess
Since August, readers have been sending us addresses for vacant buildings, and we’ve been sleuthing out the circumstances behind their sad, empty condition. We’ve written about the Taft Home and the Quality Pie Building. We know what happened to Poor Richard’s and Gordon’s Fireplace Shop. We told you why a Mormon meetinghouse on Southeast Harrison Street stands empty.
Kate Brown diversified Oregon’s bench; challengers ousted 3 judges
When Gov. Kate Brown appointed Chanpone Sinlapasai to the Multnomah County Circuit Court bench in September 2021, Sinlapasai became the first ethnic Lao judge in the United States. The judge’s milestone reflected a deliberate change under Brown. As governor, Brown made the point of diversifying Oregon’s judiciary. Of her...
kptv.com
Multnomah Co., City of Portland declare state of emergency ahead of bitterly cold winter storm
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County and Portland officials issued a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon ahead of a bitterly cold winter storm that was forecasted to arrive in the area starting Wednesday. The state of emergency, which started Tuesday, Dec. 20, was meant to alert the public to the...
KCBY
Owner of Oregon Coast camel ride business accused of recording people in bathroom
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The owner of a company that offers camel rides on the Oregon coast is accused of hiding surveillance cameras in his bathroom and secretly recording people, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said. John David Bonander, 48, of Pacific City, was arrested ot two counts of...
beachconnection.net
Close to 300 Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town Over Next Month and Half
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Oodles of glass floats will be showing up on the central Oregon coast soon – to the tune of close to 300 in the next month and a half. Lincoln City will be having some special glass float drops from now through February, with about 50 extra of them hitting the sands over the week between holidays, on top of the regular drops.
opb.org
How huge chicken facilities could affect farming east of Salem
The North Santiam River has carved a steep embankment into the land at the back of Christina Eastman’s family farm east of Salem. She keeps a grill on a grassy patch high above the water’s edge for summer cookouts and get-togethers. “Nice place to hang, huh?” Eastman said....
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TILLAMOOK COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT: Notification -Weather – Winter Storm Watch
Issued: 2022-12-20 12:58:00 PST|Expiring: 2022-12-23 07:00:00 PST. NORTH OREGON COAST-SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF ASTORIA, CANNON BEACH, TILLAMOOK, NETARTS, PACIFIC CITY, RAYMOND, LONG BEACH, OCEAN PARK, NASELLE, CATHLAMET, AND CAPE DISAPPOINTMENT. 1258 PM PST TUE DEC 20 2022. …WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY...
KATU.com
5 taken to hospital after riding to the end of MAX line, 'trying to stay warm,' TVF&R says
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Community leaders in Washington County came together Friday to discuss new solutions to the homeless crisis as the unhoused community face temperatures at or below freezing level this weekend. First responders are noticing a spike in hospitalizations for those living on the street, and agencies say...
‘Get inside and stay inside’: MultCo officials send warning before arctic weather hits PNW
With severe weather on the way, Multnomah County Officials are worried about a further strain on hospitals which are already busy with so many people sick right now.
