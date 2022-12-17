Atlantic Fire Department Responds to Semi-Trailer Fire

(Atlantic) On Saturday, December 18th, Reserve Officers from the Atlantic Police Department held their annual “Family Dream Christmas” program. This year the APD Reserves were assisted by the SWI Chaplains Association, and a Harlan Police Reserve. The Atlantic Girls Basketball Team were back once again this year and did a great job setting up, taking down, and organizing the toy room. There was a total of 13 families helped in the program this year. Eight families were taken shopping to local businesses in Atlantic. This included shopping for all members of their families. They also received a full Christmas Dinner. The families also received a gift card to a local grocery store to help with food and meat cost during the holiday season. Five additional families were provided with a trip through the Reserve Departments toy room, which includes new toys that are donated throughout the year. The children in these families were brought through the toy room and picked out a few items each that they would like to have. These families were also provided with the same Christmas dinner and gift card.

