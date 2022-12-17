ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Fire Department Responds to Semi-Trailer Fire

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dQg0G_0jmMaCuI00

(Atlantic) The Atlantic, Anita, and Wiota Fire Departments responded to a semi-trailer fire on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 60-mile marker. Cass County Deputy Kyle Quist says the call went out at around 11:52 a.m. on Saturday. Quist says the trailer was hauling pork products. The semi-tractor was able to unhook and pull away from the fire. Richter’s and Son’s towing was also called out to the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pnrZ6_0jmMaCuI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w5eah_0jmMaCuI00

(Photos: Courtesy of Cass County Deputy Kyle Quist)

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Stuart, Iowa Man Hurt in Motor Vehicle Accident

(Stuart) A man suffered serious injuries in an accident while attending to a disabled vehicle. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at around 7:27 p.m. on Tuesday on West Front Street and west of Adair Street in Stuart. The Iowa State Patrol says 44-year-old Shane Martin Wells of Stuart suffered serious injuries in the accident.
STUART, IA
Western Iowa Today

One Person Hurt in Adams County Crash

(Corning) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says one person suffered injuries in a hit-n-run accident on Monday, and a Corning woman faces multiple charges in connection with the incident. The accident happened on Highway 48 and 6th Street in Corning at 5:00 p.m. Adams County Ambulance transported the male...
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Authorities Release Report On Monday’s Train-SUV Collision SE Of Carroll

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has released details of a train vs. vehicle collision from Monday evening southeast of Carroll. According to law enforcement, 18-year-old Kenedy Rose Schaefer of Carroll was traveling northbound on Olympic Avenue at approximately 5:51 p.m. in a 2006 Ford Escape when the signals at the railroad crossing ahead of her activated. Schaefer attempted to brake but lost control due to the slick road conditions. The vehicle came to rest facing eastbound on the crossing, and Schaefer exited the car and ran southbound before the Union Pacific Railroad train engine, operated by 40-year-old Brian Mark Christensen of Jewell, smashed into the SUV. Schaefer was uninjured, but her vehicle was totaled in the collision. Schaefer was cited for failure to stop at a railroad crossing properly.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Imogene man transported to the hospital following an accident in Mills County

(Mills Co) An Imogene man was transported to the hospital following a single-vehicle accident in Mills County on December 13th. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred in the 36000 block of Noyes Avenue. Upon arrival, no occupants were located. The 2007 Jeep appeared to be traveling westbound before entered the ditch. The driver, 43-year-old Brian Doyle, was contacted and he explained that he was westbound when he hit a patch of ice and slid into the ditch, causing the Jeep to rollover in a waterway culvert. Doyle was traveling too fast for the weather conditions and lost control. The Jeep was a total loss.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update: Atlantic Police Department and Reserves host Family Dream Christmas and Shop with a Cop

(Atlantic) On Saturday, December 18th, Reserve Officers from the Atlantic Police Department held their annual “Family Dream Christmas” program. This year the APD Reserves were assisted by the SWI Chaplains Association, and a Harlan Police Reserve. The Atlantic Girls Basketball Team were back once again this year and did a great job setting up, taking down, and organizing the toy room. There was a total of 13 families helped in the program this year. Eight families were taken shopping to local businesses in Atlantic. This included shopping for all members of their families. They also received a full Christmas Dinner. The families also received a gift card to a local grocery store to help with food and meat cost during the holiday season. Five additional families were provided with a trip through the Reserve Departments toy room, which includes new toys that are donated throughout the year. The children in these families were brought through the toy room and picked out a few items each that they would like to have. These families were also provided with the same Christmas dinner and gift card.
ATLANTIC, IA
1380kcim.com

Driver Avoids Injury After Train Strikes SUV On Tracks SE Of Carroll

A young driver was lucky to escape injury after her vehicle got stuck on a railroad crossing southeast of Carroll last (Monday) night. Initial indications are the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 20,000 block of Olympic Avenue to a report that a Union Pacific Railroad train engine had collided with a vehicle on the tracks. The driver was able to exit the vehicle prior to the collision, and no serious injuries have been reported. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information when official reports are released.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adams County Sheriff’s Report

(Corning) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested numerous individuals on different charges throughout the last week. On December 18th around 12:42 a.m., Adams County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop for Failure to Maintain Lane at Quincy street and 10th street in Corning. After investigation, deputies arrested Lincoln Alan Calvin, of Lexon, IA for OWI 1st offense with a BAC of .218. Calvin was also cited for Open Container.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County Secondary Roads Weather Announcement

(Shelby Co) Shelby County Secondary Roads encourages residents to be prepared and avoid travel during the forecasted storm and 48 hours following. Plows will be unable to maintain and clear roadways during rapid snow accumulation or high winds. For your safety and theirs, Shelby County advises against travel in blizzard conditions. Their operations will be most effective as the accumulation and winds subside and visibility is restored. Snow removal operations may take up to 48 hours after the storm subsides. Please consider the timing of the storm and our ability to respond; Christmas travel will likely be difficult in the rural areas.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Updated: One person injured in Single-Vehicle Accident

(Wiota) The driver of a Chevy pickup suffered injuries in a rollover accident north of Wiota on Sunday morning. Cass County Deputy Kyle Quist tells KSOM/KS95 News the accident happened at 10:12 a.m. at 67777 Edgewood Road. The two occupants in the vehicle were deer hunting with a group and pulled over on the side of the road to observe some deer. The truck parked too close entered the ditch becoming wedged in the steep ravine. Atlantic and Anita fire extricated the occupants from the four-door Chevy pickup.
WIOTA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report Two Arrests

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports the arrest of 43-year-old Kerri Thomas of Glenwood on a Mills County Warrant. Police transported Thomas to the Mills County Jail. The bond was set at $12,000. Glenwood Police arrested 22-year-old Hunter Bickle of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, for Driving Under Suspension. Officers transported Bickle to...
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Supervisors approve increase in Township Trustee and Clerk Compensation

(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors this morning approved an increase in compensation for Township Trustees and Clerks. Dixie Wilson, Assistant Finance & Tax Officer, presented the request to raise the compensation from $20 per meeting to $40. Township Trustees are responsible for providing or contracting for fire...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

26-year-old woman injured after shooting Sunday night in North Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A 26-year-old woman was injured in a shooting Sunday night, according to Omaha police. Around 6:34 p.m., officers responded to the scene, near North 30th and Pinkney streets, after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for "numerous rounds of gunfire," authorities said. Omaha police said officers found evidence...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Two Men Jailed on Theft and Drug-related Charges

(Tabor) Two men face multiple charges in connection with a stolen vehicle. On December 12, Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Mills County Sheriff’s Office contacted the suspect, 40-year-old Jeffrey Hankins, at a Mills County residence. It is alleged that Hankins, on probation, fled from...
TABOR, IA
Western Iowa Today

Tips to Avoid Frozen Pipes during the Frigid Temperatures

(Atlantic) Frigid cold temperatures are forecast for later this week, coupled with high winds will send the wind chill values plummeting. The bone-chilling temperatures could lead to frozen water pipes inside homes and businesses. Atlantic Municipal Utilities General Manager Steve Tjepkes says now is the time to prepare for the...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
20K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy