Salem, CT

Salem burglary: Police look to identify liquor store armed robbery suspect

By Olivia Perreault
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

SALEM, Conn. (WTNH) — Salem police are looking to identify a suspect seen robbing a liquor store on Friday.

State police responded to an armed robbery at Gardner Lake Liquors on Old Colchester Road just after 6 p.m.

Police found that around 6:13 p.m., a white man wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt and holding a black GameStop tote bag entered the store and displayed a black revolver handgun, demanding money and liquor from the store clerk. He was described as approximately 5’6″ with a skinny build.

After around a minute, the man left the store and ran on Witter Road before leaving the area in a mid-sized car, traveling east on Witter Road.

See surveillance footage of the robbery:

Anyone who recognizes the above individual, or observed the suspect in the area, is urged to contact state police at (860) 465-5469.

This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

