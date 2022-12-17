Salem burglary: Police look to identify liquor store armed robbery suspect
SALEM, Conn. (WTNH) — Salem police are looking to identify a suspect seen robbing a liquor store on Friday.
State police responded to an armed robbery at Gardner Lake Liquors on Old Colchester Road just after 6 p.m.
Police found that around 6:13 p.m., a white man wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt and holding a black GameStop tote bag entered the store and displayed a black revolver handgun, demanding money and liquor from the store clerk. He was described as approximately 5’6″ with a skinny build.
After around a minute, the man left the store and ran on Witter Road before leaving the area in a mid-sized car, traveling east on Witter Road.
See surveillance footage of the robbery:
Anyone who recognizes the above individual, or observed the suspect in the area, is urged to contact state police at (860) 465-5469.
This is an active investigation.
Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app
