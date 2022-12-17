NFL standings 2022: Historic collapse drops Colts out of the mix

The Indianapolis Colts needed help to keep up with the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South, but they didn’t take care of their own business Saturday.

After taking a massive 33-0 lead into halftime against the Minnesota Vikings, the Colts were outscored 36-3 in the second half before losing in overtime. It was the biggest comeback in NFL history and a fourth straight loss for Indianapolis.

With the rest of the AFC South set to play Sunday, here are what the division standings look like after the Colts’ collapse:

Tennessee Titans: 7-6 Jacksonville Jaguars: 5-8 Indianapolis Colts: 4-9-1 Houston Texans: 1-11-1

At best, the Colts could finish the season 7-9-1 by winning their last three games (Chargers, Giants, Texans). But that’d only be enough to win the division if the Titans lose all of their last four games (Chargers, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars), and the Jaguars lose at least two of their next three (Cowboys, Jets, Texans).

For all intents and purposes, the slim postseason hopes for the Colts were extinguished Saturday with their overtime loss. It’s a two-team race between the Titans and Jaguars.