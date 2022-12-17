ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Wausau area obituaries December 19, 2022

Duane L. Hafeman, 81, Tomahawk, former Wausau area resident passed away peacefully Saturday, December 17 at the Aspirus Tomahawk Hospital, Tomahawk, WI. Duane was born September 28, 1941, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Leonard and Gladys (Nelson) Hafeman. He married Sandra L. (Clairmore) in 1963 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau and she preceded him in death on August 14, 2010. Duane worked as a general laborer at MBX Packaging Specialists, Wausau for 46 years until his retirement in 2010.
Major winter storm roars toward Wausau

An intensifying storm system will bring snow, strong winds with blowing and drifting snow and subzero temperatures this week in Wausau, with a winter storm watch in effect until Saturday morning. Light snow will begin Wednesday afternoon and early evening with steady snowfall overnight and through Thursday. Four to 7...
Frozen road law takes effect for northern Wisconsin starting Wednesday

WISCONSIN — Starting Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., the frozen road law goes into effect for the northern half of Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The frozen road law allows vehicles carrying abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance to carry more weight, according to WisDOT. As...
Injuries reported in Hwy. 29 semi crash

UPDATED: At least one person is injured in a crash Tuesday involving a semi tractor trailer and another vehicle west of Wausau on Hwy. 29. The crash was reported at about 10:50 a.m. in the eastbound lane of the highway near Rib River Ballroom, 135737 Hwy. 29, in the town of Cassel. Multiple rescue units responded to the scene.
