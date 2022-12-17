Read full article on original website
Tom Lawrence
4d ago
Not sure why the "experts" are blaming Ryan. His offense scored enough points to win the game. And if I was Coach Saturday, I would find me another Defensive Coordinator.
You’ll Never Believe Who the Vikings Signed at QB
To start your Tuesday, you’ll never believe who the Vikings signed at QB. It’s the young journeyman Josh Rosen, from 2018 NFL Draft fame. The man now plays for the Vikings, presumably as the team’s QB3. Rosen has bounced around the NFL since 2018 and will now try Minnesota on for size.
Stephen A. Smith Believes NFL Coach Will Be Fired
We've already had a couple of notable NFL head coaching firings this season. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the Indianapolis Colts will ultimately fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts blew a massive lead against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon. “Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the...
Cowboys Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Eagles Game
Leighton Vander Esch won't play against the Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday, but the Dallas Cowboys avoided worse news. The linebacker exited Sunday's game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy admitted to being concerned given Vander Esch's history with neck issues. However, an MRI revealed...
Mike Quick: Jalen Hurts' injury could be a long-term 'gift' for Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles radio color commentator Mike Quick is taking the optimistic angle on Jalen Hurts’ injury, actually saying that a short rest for a relatively non-serious injury could be a “gift.”
Peyton and Eli Manning Stunned by Aaron Rodgers’ Puzzling Interception on Monday Night Football
While watching Aaron Rodgers throw an absolute dud, Peyton and Eli couldn’t hold back their disbelief during the ManningCast. It’s... The post Peyton and Eli Manning Stunned by Aaron Rodgers’ Puzzling Interception on Monday Night Football appeared first on Outsider.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Vikings Head Coach Thinks Teams Are Intentionally Trying to Knock Justin Jefferson Out of Games
Another Minnesota Vikings game, another illegal hit on Justin Jefferson. Head coach Kevin O’Connell thinks it is deliberate. It sounds an awful lot like the Sean Payton scandal with the Saints. Whatever is going on, O’Connell has had enough. During the Vikings’ comeback win against the Indianapolis Colts,...
NFL world laughs at hilarious Packers blunder
One Green Bay Packers player apparently learned nothing after Sunday’s all-time gaffe by the New England Patriots. Defensive back Rasul Douglas intercepted a pass from Baker Mayfield early in the 4th quarter of the Monday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. And then Douglas pulled a page from Jakobi Read more... The post NFL world laughs at hilarious Packers blunder appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Terry Bradshaw Reacts To Death Of Longtime Teammate Franco Harris
The NFL community lost a legend this week. Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72. Harris had an iconic career with the Steelers, rushing for 11,950 yards and 91 touchdowns. Of course, he'll always be known for the "Immaculate Reception" against the Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round in 1972.
Ben Roethlisberger Says Steelers Should Shut Down Kenny Pickett for Remainder of Season
Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8) rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will make his return under center in the Week 16 Christmas Eve matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8). Pickett was absent in the 24-16 Week 15 victory over the Carolina Panthers (5-9) after suffering his second concussion of the season the week prior. Mitchell Trubisky filled in admirably, completing 17-of-22 passes for 179 yards. If it were up to Pickett’s predecessor, Ben Roethlisberger, Trubisky as QB1 would continue for the remainder of the season.
Ronnie Hillman, Former Denver Broncos Running Back, Dead at 31 After Cancer Battle
Ronnie Hillman, a former running back for the Denver Broncos, died on Wednesday following an intense battle with cancer. The late NFL athlete was just 31 years old. The New York Post reports Ronnie Hillman passed away to due a fight with liver cancer. His family issued a heartfelt statement. They said, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father Ronnie K. Hillman Jr. Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends.”
NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games
On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 16
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pittsburgh Steelers community is mourning the loss of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris. Meanwhile, the Steelers are set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, Dec. 24. Harris is credited with “The Immaculate Reception,” — considered the most iconic play in NFL history — where he […]
Ethan Trent, Brother Of Purdue Superfan Tyler Trent, Flips Commitment
Purdue superfan Tyler Trent touched the hearts of many during his courageous fight against cancer before passing away in 2019. On Wednesday, Trent's younger brother Ethan announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on National Signing Day. The 6-foot-2, 275-pound offensive lineman out of Carmel (Ind.) High School had been committed to Indiana State.
NFL Sunday Ticket Package Ditches DirecTV for YouTube in Massive $2B Deal
We have big news for NFL fans. According to new reports, Youtube will now be the new streaming home for the league’s Sunday Ticket package. The move announced on Thursday is set to kick off next season. In addition, it also puts an end to DirecTV’s decade-long endeavor with the NFL.
