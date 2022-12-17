First-ever Cincy Sports Flea hopes to hit a home run

“We’re sports central down here at The Banks.”

Cincinnati’s sports teams came together to provide a one-stop shopping experience for fans or last minute shoppers looking for holiday gifts.

“It’s a great opportunity to come down and shop for every sports fan on your list. You’re going to find from all these teams behind us it could be collectibles, it could be game-worn jerseys or shirts, you’ve got some limited edition items that folks are bringing down, t-shirts in the like,” said Marketing Director for the The Banks Tracy Schwegmann.

The Cincinnati Sports Flea will have items from the Cincinnati Bengals, the Reds, FC Cincinnati Cyclones, Xavier Musketeers, the University of Cincinnati Bearcats, and the Cincinnati Fear.

Cincinnati Fear is the newest professional esports team who compete in eSports.

“We’ve been up and running since April. We have teams in League of Legends and Super Smash Brothers. We have the No. 1 ranked Ohio player on our team,” said General Manager Tim David.

According to Newzoo, a market analytics company, eSports is a billion-dollar industry. They estimate by the end of the year the global eSports audience will top 500 million people.

David said the Cincinnati eSports community is excited to have the Fear in the Queen City.

“We have seen great response from high schools and colleges from around the area. A lot of the high schools have competitive esport teams and almost every university or at least a club,” he said.

The sports market will be open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Sample Space at 140 Marian Spencer Way in The Banks.