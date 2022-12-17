Without a running back signee in the 2023 class, Ohio State has some decisions to make in the position room. Chiefly, Chip Trayanum – the former Arizona State running back who started at linebacker this season before switching over to the offense – must choose which position he wants to stick with moving forward. Trayanum only moved to running back after injuries to TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams, Evan Pryor and TC Caffey put the unit’s depth in jeopardy, but the Akron, Ohio, native performed well in the lone game in which he received multiple carries.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO