ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Outscores Maine 64-28 in the Paint, Finishes With 11 Dunks During Dominant Performance Inside

Perhaps the Buckeyes learned a lesson or two from their North Carolina loss. On Saturday it was Ohio State playing the role of nail while the Tar Heels, and 6-foot-11 big man Armando Bacot in particular, represented the hammer. Bacot scored 28 points, almost entirely in the paint, while the Buckeyes gave up more points and rebounds than any opponent had mustered against them in the first nine games.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day addresses Ohio State losing recruits recently

Ohio State had some uncharacteristic recruiting losses leading up to the start of the early signing period on Wednesday, and head coach Ryan Day feels that is simply a sign of the times. The Buckeyes lost the top recruit in the 2024 class when quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted. He had chosen Ohio State over Alabama... The post Ryan Day addresses Ohio State losing recruits recently appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Will Sit Down With Chip Trayanum After Season to Decide on Potential Full-Time Future At Running Back

Without a running back signee in the 2023 class, Ohio State has some decisions to make in the position room. Chiefly, Chip Trayanum – the former Arizona State running back who started at linebacker this season before switching over to the offense – must choose which position he wants to stick with moving forward. Trayanum only moved to running back after injuries to TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams, Evan Pryor and TC Caffey put the unit’s depth in jeopardy, but the Akron, Ohio, native performed well in the lone game in which he received multiple carries.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Mauls Maine, 95-61, in Sixth Straight Home Win to Start the Season

Ohio State made quick work of another mid-major opponent at home Wednesday. The Buckeyes bounced back from Saturday’s overtime loss to North Carolina by mauling Maine, 95-61, to start the season 6-0 at the Schottenstein Center. Ohio State went up by as many as 22 points in the first half, led by 21 at intermission and didn’t let its foot off the gas much after that.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Five-Star Defensive End Damon Wilson Picks Georgia Over Ohio State, Signs With Bulldogs As Part of Their 2023 Class

Ohio State fell short in its pursuit of Damon Wilson as the five-star defensive end signed with Georgia on Wednesday. Wilson is the No. 13 overall prospect and No. 2 defensive end in the 2023 class and would have been Ohio State's highest-rated prospect for this cycle. With the Venice, Flordia, native choosing Georgia, the Buckeyes are left with only one five-star recruit in the class in Brandon Inniss, who ranks No. 29 overall and is the No. 4 wide receiver.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Transfer Offensive Tackle Ajani Cornelius Commits to Oregon over Ohio State, Nebraska and Tennessee

Ohio State has missed out one of the transfer portal’s most coveted players. The Buckeyes were a finalist to land Ajani Cornelius, who is ranked by On3 as the best offensive lineman and No. 3 overall player to enter the transfer portal this year, but ultimately came up short in their pursuit as Cornelius chose Oregon over Ohio State, Nebraska and Tennessee after visiting all four schools.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Malik Hartford Continues Lakota West Pipeline and Brings Well-Rounded Skill Set to Ohio State‘s Safety-Driven Defense

Ohio State has now signed three players from Lakota West High School in a two-year span. A year ago, Jyaire Brown and Tegra Tshabola officially became Buckeyes when they submitted their National Letters of Intent to Ohio State. On Wednesday, their former Firebird teammate ensured he would soon be their future Buckeye teammate when Malik Hartford officially signed with Ohio State as a member of its 2023 recruiting class.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Praises 2023 Signees, Says "We Just Have to Adapt" Amid Recent Decommitments And Feels Ohio State is "In A Great Place"

With most of another top-10 recruiting class signed on Wednesday, Ryan Day opened up about the 2023 cycle during a press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Nineteen prospects inked their National Letters of Intent to officially commit to the Buckeye program by the start of Day's 12:30 p.m. presser, which gave Day plenty to talk about as he addressed members of the media for the first time since time in eight days.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Will Smith Jr. Looks to Continue Father’s Legacy on Ohio State’s Defensive Line

It would have felt wrong if Will Smith Jr. had signed with any school other than Ohio State. After all, he grew up just minutes away from OSU and played at nearby Dublin Coffman High School. His father, Will Smith, was one of Ohio State’s first greats of the 21st century, earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2003 after he helped lead the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2002.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Lincoln Kienholz Brings Dual-Threat Presence to Ohio State's Quarterback Room

After four-star Tennessee quarterback Brock Glenn decommitted from the Buckeyes in November, Ohio State was in need of a talented signal-caller in the 2023 class. A four-star prospect from South Dakota, Kienholz is the No. 14 quarterback and No. 205 overall recruit in this year's class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Head coach Ryan Day and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis wanted him, but there was a minor hiccup. Kienholz was already committed to the Washington Huskies.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Austin Siereveld Brings Stability to Ohio State's Offensive Line Corps

But the battle to land the commitment of four-star offensive lineman Austin Siereveld was anything but a sure thing. Leading up to his May commitment, both Notre Dame and Alabama were staunch opposition for OSU to land the commitment of Siereveld. But after doing his due diligence and visiting each school, he landed on playing for his hometown team and committed to Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

2023 Ohio State Signing Day Central

The Early Signing Period has arrived. As National Letters of Intent roll in from Ohio State's 20 commitments in the 2023 class, we'll be keeping track of the action here throughout the day to keep tabs on who and who has not officially signed to OSU on Wednesday. Other Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-star Defensive End Joshua Mickens Gives Ohio State a Versatile Defensive End to Add to Its 2023 Class

Larry Johnson has pulled out a win on the recruiting trail. Even though Ohio State offered four-star Indiana 2023 defensive end Joshua Mickens late this cycle, the Buckeyes won him over enough over the last two months to convince him to eventually flip from LSU to OSU, staying closer to home in the process. Mickens officially signed with the Buckeyes on Wednesday, becoming the 21st total commit in 2023 and the fourth defensive lineman, joining Will Smith Jr., Kayden McDonald and Jason Moore.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Eugene Brown Expected to Make Season Debut “Shortly” And Chris Holtmann Says “Our Team Needs Him”

Ohio State is inching closer to having a full-strength roster for the first time all season. Eugene Brown’s absence through the first 10 games hasn’t exactly been glaring, given the Buckeyes’ solid 7-3 record and the fact that the junior has never averaged more than 3.5 points per game in a season with the Buckeyes. But Brown started 10 of Ohio State’s final 12 games a year ago, and throughout the 2021-22 season, Chris Holtmann was confident in his assertion that Brown would play an even bigger role in year three.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy