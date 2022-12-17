Read full article on original website
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Longstanding White Castle Location Permanently Closing After 50-Plus YearsJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant ShuttersTy D.Columbus, OH
Ohio State’s Police Department hosts Toys For Tots for 75th anniversary, sets record number of collectionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Outscores Maine 64-28 in the Paint, Finishes With 11 Dunks During Dominant Performance Inside
Perhaps the Buckeyes learned a lesson or two from their North Carolina loss. On Saturday it was Ohio State playing the role of nail while the Tar Heels, and 6-foot-11 big man Armando Bacot in particular, represented the hammer. Bacot scored 28 points, almost entirely in the paint, while the Buckeyes gave up more points and rebounds than any opponent had mustered against them in the first nine games.
Ryan Day addresses Ohio State losing recruits recently
Ohio State had some uncharacteristic recruiting losses leading up to the start of the early signing period on Wednesday, and head coach Ryan Day feels that is simply a sign of the times. The Buckeyes lost the top recruit in the 2024 class when quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted. He had chosen Ohio State over Alabama... The post Ryan Day addresses Ohio State losing recruits recently appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eleven Warriors
Former Kent State Kicker Casey Magyar Transferring to Ohio State As Preferred Walk-On
Ohio State has added another kicker via the transfer portal. Former Kent State kicker Casey Magyar announced his commitment to Ohio State on Wednesday. He told Eleven Warriors he is joining the Buckeyes as a preferred walk-on. Magyar, a product of nearby Dublin Coffman High School, appeared in two games...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Will Sit Down With Chip Trayanum After Season to Decide on Potential Full-Time Future At Running Back
Without a running back signee in the 2023 class, Ohio State has some decisions to make in the position room. Chiefly, Chip Trayanum – the former Arizona State running back who started at linebacker this season before switching over to the offense – must choose which position he wants to stick with moving forward. Trayanum only moved to running back after injuries to TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams, Evan Pryor and TC Caffey put the unit’s depth in jeopardy, but the Akron, Ohio, native performed well in the lone game in which he received multiple carries.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Mauls Maine, 95-61, in Sixth Straight Home Win to Start the Season
Ohio State made quick work of another mid-major opponent at home Wednesday. The Buckeyes bounced back from Saturday’s overtime loss to North Carolina by mauling Maine, 95-61, to start the season 6-0 at the Schottenstein Center. Ohio State went up by as many as 22 points in the first half, led by 21 at intermission and didn’t let its foot off the gas much after that.
Eleven Warriors
Five-Star Defensive End Damon Wilson Picks Georgia Over Ohio State, Signs With Bulldogs As Part of Their 2023 Class
Ohio State fell short in its pursuit of Damon Wilson as the five-star defensive end signed with Georgia on Wednesday. Wilson is the No. 13 overall prospect and No. 2 defensive end in the 2023 class and would have been Ohio State's highest-rated prospect for this cycle. With the Venice, Flordia, native choosing Georgia, the Buckeyes are left with only one five-star recruit in the class in Brandon Inniss, who ranks No. 29 overall and is the No. 4 wide receiver.
Eleven Warriors
Transfer Offensive Tackle Ajani Cornelius Commits to Oregon over Ohio State, Nebraska and Tennessee
Ohio State has missed out one of the transfer portal’s most coveted players. The Buckeyes were a finalist to land Ajani Cornelius, who is ranked by On3 as the best offensive lineman and No. 3 overall player to enter the transfer portal this year, but ultimately came up short in their pursuit as Cornelius chose Oregon over Ohio State, Nebraska and Tennessee after visiting all four schools.
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann, Brice Sensabaugh And Felix Okpara Detail 95-61 Home Win Over Maine
Before Wednesday, Ohio State hadn't cracked 56% shooting as a team in any game all season. In a 34-point win over Maine, the Buckeyes shot 61.2% in their best performance of the season from the field, and the scarlet and gray converted 69% of their field-goal attempts in the final 20 minutes.
Eleven Warriors
Malik Hartford Continues Lakota West Pipeline and Brings Well-Rounded Skill Set to Ohio State‘s Safety-Driven Defense
Ohio State has now signed three players from Lakota West High School in a two-year span. A year ago, Jyaire Brown and Tegra Tshabola officially became Buckeyes when they submitted their National Letters of Intent to Ohio State. On Wednesday, their former Firebird teammate ensured he would soon be their future Buckeye teammate when Malik Hartford officially signed with Ohio State as a member of its 2023 recruiting class.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Praises 2023 Signees, Says "We Just Have to Adapt" Amid Recent Decommitments And Feels Ohio State is "In A Great Place"
With most of another top-10 recruiting class signed on Wednesday, Ryan Day opened up about the 2023 cycle during a press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Nineteen prospects inked their National Letters of Intent to officially commit to the Buckeye program by the start of Day's 12:30 p.m. presser, which gave Day plenty to talk about as he addressed members of the media for the first time since time in eight days.
Eleven Warriors
Will Smith Jr. Looks to Continue Father’s Legacy on Ohio State’s Defensive Line
It would have felt wrong if Will Smith Jr. had signed with any school other than Ohio State. After all, he grew up just minutes away from OSU and played at nearby Dublin Coffman High School. His father, Will Smith, was one of Ohio State’s first greats of the 21st century, earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2003 after he helped lead the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2002.
Eleven Warriors
Lincoln Kienholz Brings Dual-Threat Presence to Ohio State's Quarterback Room
After four-star Tennessee quarterback Brock Glenn decommitted from the Buckeyes in November, Ohio State was in need of a talented signal-caller in the 2023 class. A four-star prospect from South Dakota, Kienholz is the No. 14 quarterback and No. 205 overall recruit in this year's class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Head coach Ryan Day and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis wanted him, but there was a minor hiccup. Kienholz was already committed to the Washington Huskies.
Eleven Warriors
Jason Moore Brings Versatility, Strength and Speed to Ohio State's Defensive Line Room
Jason Moore is proof that one can never count out Larry Johnson. Moore, a Hyattsville, Maryland, native, was predicted to commit to Notre Dame for most of his recruitment, as both former Irish head coach Brian Kelly and current program leader Marcus Freeman had captured momentum with the 6-foot-6, 255-pound defensive end.
Eleven Warriors
Austin Siereveld Brings Stability to Ohio State's Offensive Line Corps
But the battle to land the commitment of four-star offensive lineman Austin Siereveld was anything but a sure thing. Leading up to his May commitment, both Notre Dame and Alabama were staunch opposition for OSU to land the commitment of Siereveld. But after doing his due diligence and visiting each school, he landed on playing for his hometown team and committed to Ohio State.
Eleven Warriors
Four-Star Florida Safety Cedrick Hawkins Gives Buckeyes A True Ballhawk in the Defensive Backfield
Cedrick Hawkins started 2022 with a mid-Rose Bowl commitment to Ohio State on New Year’s Day. He’ll end the year as an official member of the Buckeye program after signing his National Letter of Intent Wednesday. The four-star defensive back and No. 283 overall prospect in the country...
Eleven Warriors
2023 Ohio State Signing Day Central
The Early Signing Period has arrived. As National Letters of Intent roll in from Ohio State's 20 commitments in the 2023 class, we'll be keeping track of the action here throughout the day to keep tabs on who and who has not officially signed to OSU on Wednesday. Other Ohio...
Eleven Warriors
The Longest-tenured Ohio State Commitment, Joshua Padilla is Preparing to Play Center for the Buckeyes Upon Arrival
He was Ohio State’s second commit of 2023. But considering the first commit was Ty Lockwood, who later decommitted from the Buckeyes in favor of Alabama, four-star Ohio offensive lineman Joshua Padilla has been committed to the Buckeyes for the longest period of time. On Wednesday, Padilla made the...
Eleven Warriors
Four-star Defensive End Joshua Mickens Gives Ohio State a Versatile Defensive End to Add to Its 2023 Class
Larry Johnson has pulled out a win on the recruiting trail. Even though Ohio State offered four-star Indiana 2023 defensive end Joshua Mickens late this cycle, the Buckeyes won him over enough over the last two months to convince him to eventually flip from LSU to OSU, staying closer to home in the process. Mickens officially signed with the Buckeyes on Wednesday, becoming the 21st total commit in 2023 and the fourth defensive lineman, joining Will Smith Jr., Kayden McDonald and Jason Moore.
Eleven Warriors
Eugene Brown Expected to Make Season Debut “Shortly” And Chris Holtmann Says “Our Team Needs Him”
Ohio State is inching closer to having a full-strength roster for the first time all season. Eugene Brown’s absence through the first 10 games hasn’t exactly been glaring, given the Buckeyes’ solid 7-3 record and the fact that the junior has never averaged more than 3.5 points per game in a season with the Buckeyes. But Brown started 10 of Ohio State’s final 12 games a year ago, and throughout the 2021-22 season, Chris Holtmann was confident in his assertion that Brown would play an even bigger role in year three.
2023 Georgia DT Kayden McDonald Signs With Ohio State
The Buckeyes just secured a signature from one of the nation's most dominant defensive linemen.
