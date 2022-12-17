ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee County, CO

arkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee County Exceeds Expectations for Triumphant Colorado Gives Day

The Chaffee County Community Foundation (CCCF) announced this week that donations for Colorado Gives Day 2022 exceeded local fundraising goals, with gifts for Chaffee County nonprofits totaling more than $200,000 – surpassing a major milestone for the first time. Contributions from 996 unique donors through the website totaled $204,536...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO

