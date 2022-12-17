Read full article on original website
Related
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee County Exceeds Expectations for Triumphant Colorado Gives Day
The Chaffee County Community Foundation (CCCF) announced this week that donations for Colorado Gives Day 2022 exceeded local fundraising goals, with gifts for Chaffee County nonprofits totaling more than $200,000 – surpassing a major milestone for the first time. Contributions from 996 unique donors through the website totaled $204,536...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Calling All Area Restaurants, Shops and Entertainments Venues – Are You Open on Christmas?
Most locals are used to businesses (especially restaurants) being closed on Dec. 25, Christmas Day, and especially with it being on a Sunday this year. They deserve a break with their families too. Ark Valley Voice knows that the Salida Community Center will offer their usual Christmas Dinner and AVV...
Comments / 0