ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Standout Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi had a season that was even better than his dreams. The graduate transfer from Virginia wasn’t surprised the Wolverines had a successful season, which earned them a matchup with TCU in the Fiesta Bowl in a New Year’s Eve semifinal for a berth in the national title game. It also didn’t stun the AP All-American to win the Rimington Award as the college football’s best center.
The Tennessee Titans have ruled quarterback Ryan Tannehill out for Saturday's game against the Houston Texans with his ankle injury suffered last week, Mike Vrabel announced Thursday.
Malik Willis will make his third start of the season and the first since an OT loss at Kansas City on Nov. 6.
"He's out," Vrabel said....
