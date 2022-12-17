ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

foxla.com

Timeline: King Tide waves forecast for Southern California

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - As the holiday week gets underway, beachgoers in Orange County can expect King Tide waves to hit several beaches. The large waves are predicted to start Wednesday, with the largest tides of over 7 feet expected by Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Cold weather alert updated for Lancaster

With overnight temperatures dropping significantly this week, health officials Monday updated a cold weather alert that had been issued over the weekend. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s cold weather alert now is in effect Monday, Dec. 19, through Friday, Dec. 23, in Lancaster. “Children, the elderly...
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

City of Santa Ana shuts down more than 100 street vendors

The City of Santa Ana has shut down more than 100 different street vendors over the past six weeks, acting on what they called "community concerns."According to a press release from city officials, the food vendors were found to be conducting business under a number of different factors that called for shut down. "In response to community concerns, the City of Santa Ana and the Orange County Health Care Agency investigated and shut down over 100 sidewalk food vending locations that were found to be selling food unfit for human consumption and operating without the proper health permit over the past...
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

No-burn alert issued across SoCal for Sunday

LOS ANGELES - Wood burning will be banned throughout Southern California Sunday due to projected high air pollution, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced. The South Coast AQMD issued a residential no-burn alert for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County, and non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
visitventuraca.com

Ventura Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Christmas is just a few days away and that means soon we will put down the credit cards for shopping and instead have our hands full of hot chocolate and discarded gift wrapping paper. Christmas Day looks different for each family but what remains the same is the shared feeling of gratefulness to be with one another. And at the risk of sounding cheesy, the real gift this holiday is time spent with the people who matter.
VENTURA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One Hospitalized Due to to Gas Leak and Fire in San Gabriel

One person was hospitalized Tuesday after a ruptured gas line caused a fire that sent flames through a hole in a San Gabriel street. The fire happened on the corner of East Saxon and Denton avenues. One person was taken to the hospital and is recovering from burn injuries. Art...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
2urbangirls.com

One killed in solo-vehicle crash in Antelope Valley

PALMDALE, Calif. – One person was killed Tuesday in a solo-vehicle crash in Palmdale. The crash was reported around 4:35 p.m. at Mount Emma Road near Angeles Forest Highway, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball. Officers found the Volkswagen sedan overturned on its roof and one person...
PALMDALE, CA
signalscv.com

LAPD K9 unit involved in Canyon Country collision

A vehicle collision involving a Los Angeles Police Department Bomb Detection K9 unit occurred in Canyon Country on Tuesday afternoon, resulting in two people being transported to a hospital, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. The vehicle collision occurred at the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

