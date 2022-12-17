Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
4 Bars Worth Visiting in Lancaster City and Beyond This HolidayMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Is This The Best Holiday-Decorated Restaurant in Lancaster City?Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
USPS Confirms Delays for the Upcoming HolidaysBryan DijkhuizenLancaster, PA
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensHershey, PA
Related
Thanks to the nonprofits and volunteers who help to bring holiday cheer to those in need | Social Views
The Salvation Army for the Harrisburg Capital City Region sent out an urgent appeal this week, asking for donations to help meet the Christmas need. The good people at the Salvation Army feared they would run out of toys and gifts for all the children on their list. And they didn’t want kids to be disappointed.
Pa. Army mom returns early from deployment to surprise kids at school
A Milton Hershey School family has been reunited just in time for the holidays. Four of the school’s students - Nadia, in fifth grade; Khaan in third; Leyla in first grade; and Kivanc in kindergarten - were surprised on Thursday morning with the early arrival of their mother, U.S. Army Specialist Masallah Sema.
Extravagant Christmas light show blinks brightly in Central Pa. neighborhood
Aidan Carrigan wires his family’s Lower Paxton Township home with 50,000-plus blinking bulbs, dozens of Christmas figures and oodles of ornaments -- then sets it all to a playlist of favorite yuletide tunes. But all these high-wattage holiday decorations aren’t what sets his own heart aglow.
lebtown.com
Welcomely, Funcks take Fredericksburg Eagle Hotel under their wing
Ownership requires an investment, not only of money, but also of time, talents and emotions. So, when it comes time for entrepreneurs to part ways with their life’s work, there is an overwhelming desire for that investment to be turned over to the right hands. On the surface, the...
pahomepage.com
Teen missing from Pine Grove Furnace State Park located safe
Teen missing from Pine Grove Furnace State Park located …. Teen missing from Pine Grove Furnace State Park located safe. Massive transformer makes its way through the Poconos. Massive transformer makes its way through the Poconos. PPL Transformer Transport. Temperatures to drop into single digits holiday weekend. Temperatures to drop...
Christmas Day 2022 is a Sunday. Will I get mail on Monday? Will the liquor store be open?
Christmas Day 2022 falls on a Sunday - a day when most government services are closed year-round. That means the holiday will be “observed” by many on Monday, Dec. 26. The best plan, however, if you want to conduct business the day after Christmas, is to call first. This listing assumes everything listed is closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
abc27.com
Children’s Christmas party held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 21st annual children’s Christmas party was held at John Harris High School on Sunday. The event for inner-city families was hosted by Estamos Unidos de Pennsylvania. it provides a cultural learning experience focused on the holidays, family, and transitions. But, they also handed out gifts, books, and food.
lebtown.com
Annville Township and Palmyra Borough advance plan to consolidate police forces
Two of the three municipalities that recently conducted a regional police force study are moving forward with plans to consolidate their forces, potentially as soon as 2024. Annville Township and Palmyra Borough officials are working on a charter, or set of rules, that would guide their regionalization efforts. The third municipality, South Annville Township, has withdrawn its interest.
Shelters for homeless near capacity as ‘arctic outbreak’ approaches
With temperatures expected to plummet at the end of the week, multiple cold-weather shelters are open in the Harrisburg area for those without homes — but organizers are concerned there’s not enough capacity to meet an increasing need. The National Weather Service is projecting that an “arctic outbreak”...
Reading Christmas Tradition Returns With A New Twist For 2022
For many years, Reading area families watched the lights on the city's iconic Pagoda flash on and off on Christmas Eve to help guide Santa Claus to Pretzel City. That tradition will return in 2022, but with some changes due to ongoing renovations at the Pagoda, Mayor Eddie Moran announced in a release Tuesday, Dec. 20.
abc27.com
Gettysburg National Park shares update on Little Round Top rehab project
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg National Park is five months into a nearly two-year-long restoration of Little Round Top. On Monday the park shared an update on the project. In a time-lapse video shared on social media, crews could be seen replacing a walking path that was overgrown. The...
Schuylkill Haven bakery expands
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Boxes of cookies and cakes fill the seating area of The Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven as workers try to keep up with the increase in orders during the holiday season. "Luckily, Christmas is on a Sunday this year, so we have all year to...
Speed limit lowered on additional central Pa. highways Thursday
PennDOT has implemented travel restrictions on additional central Pennsylvania highways thanks to a snowy Thursday morning. The speed limit has been lowered to 45 mph, and commercial vehicles are asked to stay in the right lane on the following highways:. Interstate 81 between Stroudsburg and the Maryland state line. Interstate...
FOX43.com
Iron Valley Tubing will open for the season on Dec. 26
CORNWALL, Pa. — A Lebanon County snow tubing facility announced it will open for the season on December 26. Iron Valley Tubing, located at the Iron Valley Golf Club at 201 Iron Valley Drive in Cornwall, said it will open its tubing courses for the first time on the day after Christmas.
Will Pa. see a white Christmas in 2022? Check the snowfall map
We’ll get to the white Christmas answer right away: Maybe. It’s not supposed to snow in central Pennsylvania this weekend, Christmas Eve and Day, but it is supposed to be bitterly cold, with highs maybe hitting 20 degrees F. However, since there’s a chance of snow Friday and no chance for it to melt, the ground could be festive white on Dec. 25.
Conestoga High School Grad Is Descendent of Two American Presidents
Jennie Elizabeth Eisenhower.Photo byIMDB. Conestoga High School graduate Jennie Elizabeth Eisenhower, Richard Nixon’s granddaughter on her mother’s side and Dwight D. Eisenhower’s great-granddaughter through her father, is keeping her life distanced from politics, writes Barbara Pavone for nickiswift.com.
Pa. area bakery’s shoo-fly pies highlighted on ‘Today’ show
When it comes to the holiday season, homemade pies almost always become center stage. So in that case, there’s no better time than any for Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Café and its shoo-fly pies to take center stage too. The bakery, café was the focus of a “Today” show segment on Tuesday morning, according to Lancaster Online.
Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in central Pennsylvania to close
A Buffalo Wild Wings in central Pennsylvania is closing before Christmas. On Wednesday, an employee at the restaurant at the Colonial Park Mall in Lower Paxton Township confirmed the last day of business will be Dec. 23. No reason was given for the closing.
Beloved antique store destroyed in Adams Co. fire
LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — The remains of Ma’s General Store were still smoldering Wednesday morning as owner Kathy Briner surveyed the damage. “This was my life. I loved coming to the store every day and working,” she said. “So I guess it’s time for me to retire.”
Gaming parlor opens in Cumberland County with casino-like skill machines that can pay cash
A central Pennsylvania business is bringing casino-style skill games out of backroom bars. Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township opened in November at the former Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe and specializes exclusively in skill games for money. The business is highlighting the electronic games, which are common at convenience stores, bars, truck stops and private clubs, in a more intimate setting.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
197K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0