JUST IN: Illini RBs coach Cory Patterson leaving for Purdue staff
Ryan Walters is stealing another Illinois assistant coach. Multiple sources tell 247Sports that Illinois running backs coach Cory Patterson will join the Purdue staff under Walters, the former Illinois defensive coordinator who accepted the Purdue head coaching job last week. Patterson, who has spent the last five seasons at Illinois,...
French big man Zacharie Perrin joins Illini with immediate eligibility: 'We're obviously very excited'
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is getting reinforcements in the front court with the mid-year addition of 6-foot-10 big man Zacharie Perrin, which the program announced on Tuesday. Perrin spent the first semester at Sunrise Christian in Wichita, Kan. after he was unable to enroll at Illinois in the fall. He is on campus now, though, and he is immediately eligible to play this season.
