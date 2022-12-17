Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 21 Online
MN Power Crews Still Restoring Power in the Northland
DULUTH, Minn.–Even with the snow slowing down, crews with Minnesota Power are still working hard to restore power. More than 100 additional line workers from Kansas City Power & Light have been brought in. Excavators were also brought in from Ulland Brothers near Moose Lake to help clear snow...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota man pleads guilty to deadly pileup near Grand Forks
(Grand Forks, ND) -- A Minnesota man is facing final sentencing for causing a deadly pileup near Grand Forks. It's a story WDAY Radio has followed for you for months. Court records show 55-year-old Steven Piechowski pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter, three felony counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and two misdemeanor counts of assault and simple assault.
KNOX News Radio
GF Business News: New retail…Marvin & liquor licenses
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, a sign that the labor market remains strong even as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates in an effort to cool the economy and slow inflation. Applications for jobless claims fell to 211,000 for the week ending Dec. 10, down by 20,000 from the previous week’s 231,000.
Comments / 0