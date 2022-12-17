Jerry Lee Swigert, 74, of Perry and formerly of Des Moines passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at the King’s Garden of the Perry Lutheran Homes in Perry, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 1:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Perry, with visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry.

PERRY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO