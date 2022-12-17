Read full article on original website
Winter storm forces local early closures Wednesday, Thursday
As a result of the winter storm, the Perry Public Library, Carnegie Library Museum and McCreary Community Building will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 and will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27 for regular services. The Perry Food Pantry will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22 and will reopen Tuesday, Dec....
Dave Modlin of Bouton
Services are pending for Dave Modlin, 67, of Bouton. Dave passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at his home in Bouton, Iowa. Murdock Funeral Home in Perry is handling the arrangements.
Minburn office of Minburn Communications to close for remodel
MINBURN, Iowa — Starting Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Minburn Communications office at 416 Chestnut St. in Minburn will be temporarily closed for remodeling, the company announced Tuesday. All staff and operations will relocate to the Woodward office at 100 S. Main St. in Woodward during the project. The rural...
Schools to dismiss two hours early Thursday for Christmas break
All schools in the Perry Community School District will dismiss two hours early Thursday, Dec. 22 for the Christmas break, the district announced Monday. Classes will resume Wednesday, Jan. 4. For more information, contact your student’s school building office.
DMACC to close at 6 p.m. Wednesday, all day Thursday
All Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) locations, including the DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy, will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 and will remain closed all day Thursday, Dec. 22 due to winter weather conditions, the college announced Wednesday.
Classes canceled Thursday in Perry school system
There will be no school Thursday, Dec. 22, Perry Community School District Superintendent Clark Wicks announced Wednesday.
Jerry Lee Swigert of Perry
Jerry Lee Swigert, 74, of Perry and formerly of Des Moines passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at the King’s Garden of the Perry Lutheran Homes in Perry, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 1:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Perry, with visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry.
Perry students’ eyes opened at DMACC Skilled Trades Discovery Day
The DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy hosted a Skilled Trades Discovery Day Tuesday for iJAG students at the Perry Middle School. The day introduced skilled trades to the students via several activities, including engaging with the Welding Academy’s welding virtual simulator and learning the fundamentals of electricity. Students...
Adel Police Report December 5-18
Officers took to a theft report in the 1600 block Main Street. A three-vehicle accident was reported in the 800 block Court Street. Damages were estimated at $8,200. A two-vehicle accident was reported in the 700 block Greene Street. Damages were estimated at $14,000. Lloyd Carl Smith, 43, of 118...
Nine students graduate from DMACC-Tyson 1+2 program
Ceremonies were held Thursday at the Hotel Pattee for the fifth graduating class of the DMACC/Tyson 1+2 Industrial Maintenance Program. The ceremony included a welcome to graduates and family members from DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy Site Director Eddie Diaz. Tyson Fresh Meats representative Rudy Zagar congratulated the graduates on behalf of the company.
NWS issues winter storm warning from Wednesday to Saturday
The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a winter storm warning for the Perry area to last from noon Wednesday until 6 a.m. Saturday, with as much as 6 inches of snow, winds gusting to 50 mph and wind chill temperatures as low as 40 degrees below zero possible.
Troubles follow Adel man to De Soto with drunk-driving arrest
A De Soto man who accidentally shot himself in the hand last month in Adel was arrested Monday on suspicion of drunk driving. Adam Leigh Livingston, 45, of 812 Dallas St., De Soto, was charged with second-offense OWI. The incident began about 4 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of...
Perry teenager allegedly assaults teenage sister
A Perry teenager was arrested Tuesday for allegedly assaulting his teenage sister. Jean Paul Paulino Tejeda, 18, of 2907 Warford St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Warford Street, where an officer of the Perry Police...
Des Moines man allegedly assaults West Des Moines woman
A Des Moines man was arrested Monday night after allegedly assaulting a West Des Moines woman in the course of a domestic dispute. Shane Steven Myers, 32, of 6000 Creston Ave., Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began about 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 9000...
Des Moines man allegedly rapes Waukee teenager
A Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Tuesday in connection with an incident last summer in which he allegedly had sex with a child in Waukee on two occasions. Carson Michael Kruse, 21, of 4697 E. 38th St., Des Moines, was charged with two counts of...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report December 21
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Natasha Snoberger of Granger was traveling northbound on W Avenue near at 190th Street when she lost control of her vehicle, which struck a vehicle, driven by Kai Langenfield of Granger. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $5,000 to each vehicle.
Dallas Center man arrested after allegedly ‘pushing, smacking’ woman
A Dallas Center man was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting a Dallas Center woman. Dennis Leland Felt, 79, of 20175 W Ave., Dallas Center, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 20100 block of W Avenue, where...
Arkansan allegedly threatens to rape Waukee woman
An Arkansas woman was charged with harassment Tuesday after allegedly threatening to rape a Waukee woman. Trisha Marie Pfluger, 40, of 3 Hartfield Lane, Benton, Arkansas, was charged with first-degree harassment. The incident occurred about 9:15 a.m. Sunday in the 35000 block of Burgundy Circle in Waukee, where the victim...
Adel man arrested for making false reports to law enforcement
An Adel man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Saturday after allegedly making false claims about his noisy neighbors. Thomas Jay Lilley, 50, of 905 Bryan St., Adel, was charged with third-degree harassment. The incident began about 2:15 a.m. Dec. 14, when Lilley called Dallas County 911 and said...
