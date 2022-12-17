ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’

Rental prices in Atlanta have decreased slightly the past six months ago, according to a new study from QuoteWizard by LendingTree.  The average rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in the city now stands at $1,379, according to an estimate from Apartment List. This estimate is down one percentage point from this past June, but […] The post Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’  appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arctic blast affecting holiday flights

ATLANTA - It may be one of the busiest travel periods of the year, and Mother Nature certainly did not get the memo. A massive arctic blast storm is set to wreak havoc at our nation's airports just in time for Christmas. Delays and cancelations are starting to pour in...
ATLANTA, GA
Essence

Ebony Austin of Nouveau Bar And Grill Surprises Three Families With New Townhomes For The Holiday Season

Philanthropist and community leader Ebony Austin, alongside Ladonna Thomas of Kali Soul Events, blessed more than 3,000 Atlanta-based families during Austin’s 3rd annual toy drive and holiday skate party at the famous Cascade skating rink in College Park, Atlanta. Every year, Austin, through her Hiz Creations foundation and Nouveau Bar and Grill, along with various partners and volunteers, gifts toys and additional resources to deserving families just in time for the holiday season. Besides toys, Austin also gives computers, clothes, shoes, and more. This year she exceeded her regular donations by giving three unsuspecting families fully furnished townhomes and provided $5,000 in scholarships for four Spelman students for their upcoming spring semester.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

North DeKalb Mall to undergo major redevelopment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Redevelopment plans are in the works at the site of one of metro Atlanta’s oldest malls. DeKalb County resident Zirra Dixon can recall the days when North DeKalb Mall in Decatur was bustling. Now, it looks more like a ghost town. “It’s desolated...
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Black-owned Business Profile: The Construction Kings

Veteran real estate agent Gene Johnson and seasoned house “flipper” Kelley Parker make up The Construction Kings, a pair of property experts running their own construction company based in the Atlanta area. The two have completed a variety of projects together, building a vast portfolio of renovated homes that can be seen all over the […] The post Black-owned Business Profile: The Construction Kings appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
News Talk 1490

Ludacris, Mercedes-Benz Lead Holiday Shoe Distribution For Atlanta Youth

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. From initiatives centered on music education to the creation of empowering television programs like Karma’s World, rapper and actor Ludacris has been dedicated to uplifting youth and he’s furthering that mission this holiday season. He recently teamed up with Mercedes-Benz to host a shoe giveaway for children in Atlanta, GPB reported.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

New residential units at Echo Street West to welcome tenants in January

The mixed-use village, VIBE at Echo Street West, will welcome its first residents in January. “The cornerstone of any mixed-use development is the community,” Tony Bartlett, executive vice president at Lincoln Property Company, said in a press release. “This wave of residents at VIBE will be the first to experience ‘the village of ideas’ right […] The post New residential units at Echo Street West to welcome tenants in January appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Atlanta Rooftop Bars | Drinks With A View In The ATL

If you’re looking for a place to enjoy the skyline and take in the amazing views of Atlanta, there are plenty of options available to you. But if you want to enjoy a nice drink or a delicious dish while you’re there, then you’ll need to head to one of Atlanta rooftop bars.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

NW Corridor, I-75, I-85 express lanes to close ahead of inclement weather

ATLANTA - Before planning any last minute holiday shopping, Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has announced that anticipated inclement weather is expected to impact road conditions. As a result, the I-75 South Metro Express Lanes and the Northwest Corridor Express Lanes will close in both directions starting at 10:30 p.m. Thursday evening.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Hawk’s Trae Young hosts grocery giveaway in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Hawks never miss an opportunity to put on a show for its fans. On Tuesday afternoon, Hawks point guard Trae Young in coordination with “Serving Our Neighbors in Need” partnered with BODYARMOR Sports Drink, and Kroger to distribute groceries to more than 50 families across Fulton County.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Garden & Gun

The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation

Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Hosea Helps hosts Christmas-edition ‘Fresh Food Wednesday’ drive-thru giveaway

Driving around Cleveland Circle, SW in the Perkerson neighborhood, a line of parked cars stretched around the Hosea Helps headquarters late Wednesday morning and afternoon. Metro Atlanta residents waited in their vehicles for more than four hours in hopes of receiving a box of food to feed their families for the remainder of the holiday […] The post Hosea Helps hosts Christmas-edition ‘Fresh Food Wednesday’ drive-thru giveaway appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Look out: County employee impersonator attempting to enter homes

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Gwinnett County residents may benefit from being extra vigilant this holiday season. The Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources has received multiple reports of an imposter claiming to work for the county lab attempting to enter homes. People say the suspect was offering to collect free lead...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comcast Keeps Raising Prices, but Customers Have Another Choice

Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Free Report prices move in only one direction. Every year, more or less, they always go up. Clayton County Animal Shelter adoptable pets - Week of December 21. Photos of pets available for adoption in Clayton County for the week of December 14. Each animal in...

