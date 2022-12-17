Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Favorite Outdoor Stops for Enjoying a Natural Georgia High and Getting Holiday Visitors OutsideDeanLandCobb County, GA
Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Empowerment On Another Level with Southern Crescent Women in BusinessSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After ArsonMadocPeachtree City, GA
Residents Of This Georgia City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’
Rental prices in Atlanta have decreased slightly the past six months ago, according to a new study from QuoteWizard by LendingTree. The average rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in the city now stands at $1,379, according to an estimate from Apartment List. This estimate is down one percentage point from this past June, but […] The post Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
fox5atlanta.com
Arctic blast affecting holiday flights
ATLANTA - It may be one of the busiest travel periods of the year, and Mother Nature certainly did not get the memo. A massive arctic blast storm is set to wreak havoc at our nation's airports just in time for Christmas. Delays and cancelations are starting to pour in...
WXIA 11 Alive
We parked at ATL West lot at Atlanta airport | Here's how long it took us
With the North and South parking lots reaching capacity, more travelers are using the ATL West lot - a half of a mile away. So we timed it.
Essence
Ebony Austin of Nouveau Bar And Grill Surprises Three Families With New Townhomes For The Holiday Season
Philanthropist and community leader Ebony Austin, alongside Ladonna Thomas of Kali Soul Events, blessed more than 3,000 Atlanta-based families during Austin’s 3rd annual toy drive and holiday skate party at the famous Cascade skating rink in College Park, Atlanta. Every year, Austin, through her Hiz Creations foundation and Nouveau Bar and Grill, along with various partners and volunteers, gifts toys and additional resources to deserving families just in time for the holiday season. Besides toys, Austin also gives computers, clothes, shoes, and more. This year she exceeded her regular donations by giving three unsuspecting families fully furnished townhomes and provided $5,000 in scholarships for four Spelman students for their upcoming spring semester.
MARTA rail service resumes at Oakland City station after person hit, killed by train
ATLANTA — MARTA temporarily shut down rail service at the Oakland City station after a person was hit Monday afternoon. It happened around 2:20 p.m. on the northbound tracks. MARTA police confirmed the person died. Track power is down between Lakewood and West End stations. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
atlantanewsfirst.com
North DeKalb Mall to undergo major redevelopment
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Redevelopment plans are in the works at the site of one of metro Atlanta’s oldest malls. DeKalb County resident Zirra Dixon can recall the days when North DeKalb Mall in Decatur was bustling. Now, it looks more like a ghost town. “It’s desolated...
Black-owned Business Profile: The Construction Kings
Veteran real estate agent Gene Johnson and seasoned house “flipper” Kelley Parker make up The Construction Kings, a pair of property experts running their own construction company based in the Atlanta area. The two have completed a variety of projects together, building a vast portfolio of renovated homes that can be seen all over the […] The post Black-owned Business Profile: The Construction Kings appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
fox5atlanta.com
Bold crooks attempt car theft in Atlanta police parking lot
If there's any one place you think would be safe from theft in Atlanta, it's the police precinct. But police in Buckhead said that's exactly where the suspects tried their luck with a recent car break-in.
‘We are ready’: Local clinic seeing increase in patients after closing of Atlanta Medical Center
ATLANTA — With the sudden closing of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center last month, many people were without a place to get medical care. But a charity clinic not far away offered a refuge for basic health care needs. Channel 2′s Tom Regan spoke with the clinic about how they’re...
News Talk 1490
Ludacris, Mercedes-Benz Lead Holiday Shoe Distribution For Atlanta Youth
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. From initiatives centered on music education to the creation of empowering television programs like Karma’s World, rapper and actor Ludacris has been dedicated to uplifting youth and he’s furthering that mission this holiday season. He recently teamed up with Mercedes-Benz to host a shoe giveaway for children in Atlanta, GPB reported.
New residential units at Echo Street West to welcome tenants in January
The mixed-use village, VIBE at Echo Street West, will welcome its first residents in January. “The cornerstone of any mixed-use development is the community,” Tony Bartlett, executive vice president at Lincoln Property Company, said in a press release. “This wave of residents at VIBE will be the first to experience ‘the village of ideas’ right […] The post New residential units at Echo Street West to welcome tenants in January appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Atlanta Rooftop Bars | Drinks With A View In The ATL
If you’re looking for a place to enjoy the skyline and take in the amazing views of Atlanta, there are plenty of options available to you. But if you want to enjoy a nice drink or a delicious dish while you’re there, then you’ll need to head to one of Atlanta rooftop bars.
Flames erupt in Atlanta's Morningside neighborhood | What we know
ATLANTA — A large fire broke out in the Morningside-Lenox Park neighborhood near Midtown early Tuesday morning. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the blaze on Morningside Drive which appeared to be behind a home. The battalion chief on scene told 11Alive that an RV caught fire and spread to a...
fox5atlanta.com
NW Corridor, I-75, I-85 express lanes to close ahead of inclement weather
ATLANTA - Before planning any last minute holiday shopping, Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has announced that anticipated inclement weather is expected to impact road conditions. As a result, the I-75 South Metro Express Lanes and the Northwest Corridor Express Lanes will close in both directions starting at 10:30 p.m. Thursday evening.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Hawk’s Trae Young hosts grocery giveaway in Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Hawks never miss an opportunity to put on a show for its fans. On Tuesday afternoon, Hawks point guard Trae Young in coordination with “Serving Our Neighbors in Need” partnered with BODYARMOR Sports Drink, and Kroger to distribute groceries to more than 50 families across Fulton County.
Garden & Gun
The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation
Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
Hosea Helps hosts Christmas-edition ‘Fresh Food Wednesday’ drive-thru giveaway
Driving around Cleveland Circle, SW in the Perkerson neighborhood, a line of parked cars stretched around the Hosea Helps headquarters late Wednesday morning and afternoon. Metro Atlanta residents waited in their vehicles for more than four hours in hopes of receiving a box of food to feed their families for the remainder of the holiday […] The post Hosea Helps hosts Christmas-edition ‘Fresh Food Wednesday’ drive-thru giveaway appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
fox5atlanta.com
Look out: County employee impersonator attempting to enter homes
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Gwinnett County residents may benefit from being extra vigilant this holiday season. The Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources has received multiple reports of an imposter claiming to work for the county lab attempting to enter homes. People say the suspect was offering to collect free lead...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Comcast Keeps Raising Prices, but Customers Have Another Choice
Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Free Report prices move in only one direction. Every year, more or less, they always go up. Clayton County Animal Shelter adoptable pets - Week of December 21. Photos of pets available for adoption in Clayton County for the week of December 14. Each animal in...
