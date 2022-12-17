ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

Comments / 12

Sherry Langlois
3d ago

You deserve all the gifts you got today. Thanks for renewing our faith in humanity.

Reply
5
 

Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Northside Santas bring joy to the community

The mood was joyful and festive at the 4th Street Saloon on Saturday, Dec. 17, and not just because the Vikings’ historic comeback win against the Colts was playing in the background. Much to the delight of the little kids, a pair of Santa Clauses were on the scene to make their dreams come true.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Catholic Charities 'Giving Tree' event at MOA

BLOOMINGTON, Minn — Catholic Charities Twin Cities is hosting its 30th annual Giving Tree event at the Mall of America on Saturday and Sunday. The event is an opportunity for the community "to shop for someone in need, participate in quick volunteer activities, and learn more about the work of Catholic Charities," according to a press release from Catholic Charities Twin Cities. Giving Tree ends Dec. 18 at 9 p.m.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

Twin Cities rescue helps senior dog reunite with owner in Texas

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A senior dog named Baby Girl is back home with her owner for the holidays, thanks to some local volunteers on a cross-country road trip. Ruff Start Rescue, an animal rescue organization based out of Princeton, Minnesota, said Baby Girl and her owner, who is also a senior, got separated in November when her owner moved to Texas and couldn't afford to bring the dog with her.
PRINCETON, MN
KARE 11

World Vision shares gifts around the globe with its Gift Catalog

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The season of giving can extend around the globe this holiday with World Vision. The nonprofit charitable organization is sharing the 27th edition of its World Vision Gift Catalog, featuring more than 250 items that can help children and families in the United States and nearly 100 other countries around the world.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Homeless camp residents in Cedar-Riverside find local governments shifting responsibility for them

As human waste piled up near a growing homeless encampment in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, local residents, business owners and City Council Member Jamal Osman begged multiple layers of government for a portable toilet for its occupants. Ushered from one agency to another, they eventually got the port-a-potties after six weeks...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Warming centers open around metro area

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — Warming centers are open around the metro area for those who need a place to sleep at night. In Ramsey and Hennepin County, spaces are available during certain hours and open to the public. Ramsey County's spaces are running until February 28, 2023 and are...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Ahead of winter storm, final holiday shopping gets a little more urgent

EDINA, Minn. — Year after year, a lot of us wait until the last minute to complete our holiday shopping. But on Tuesday, there seemed to be more urgency than usual. Ahead of the winter storm that could bring blizzard-like conditions heading into Christmas Eve, people packed malls and shopping districts across the Twin Cities to run their final errands. In the area of 50th & France in Edina, shoppers quickly hopped from store to store with bags in their hands, running at times to escape the bitter cold.
EDINA, MN
KARE 11

Tips for creating harmony at your family holiday gatherings

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The holiday season is a time when families traditionally come together to celebrate – and sometimes bicker with each other. We all know the idyllic portraits of perfect Christmas family gatherings don't always reflect reality; whether it's political arguments or rehashing old family conflicts, it's not unusual for tensions to rise.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Nurse, barbershop owner among 17 to win state pardons

The owner of the Clientele Barbershop in north Minneapolis and a Regions Hospital intensive care unit nurse were among the 17 applicants pardoned by the Minnesota Board of Pardons on Monday. "I'm so happy and excited I got that 'X' off my back," shop owner Rory Purnell Jr. said after...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities liquor store worker's generosity gains global attention

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A metro liquor store hopes giving is contagious.WCCO's Beret Leone reported last week about how a worker at Brooklyn Center Liquors gave the shoes right off her feet to a man who came into the store in just his socksNow, the store is sponsoring a drive to keep their unsheltered neighbors warm.Video of Ta Leia "Ace" Thomas taking off her shoes and giving them to a man who had none has gone viral, and so have requests from people all over the globe who want to help."One selfless, little act has turned into this big thing,"...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KARE 11

Waconia school buses overturn in rural Carver County

NEW GERMANY, Minn. — A Waconia Public Schools bus driver and an undetermined number of students were rescued from an overturned bus in rural Carver County Wednesday afternoon, as travel conditions deteriorated statewide during a winter storm. According to KARE 11 reporters at the scene, the crash happened near...
CARVER COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says he erred in prosecuting Jaleel Stallings, a St. Paul man who fired back after a Minneapolis SWAT in an unmarked van hit him with a plastic bullet in the days after George Floyd’s police murder.  The post Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Doctor warns to look for signs of 'holiday heart'

MINNEAPOLIS — While you're celebrating the holidays, don't forget about your heart health. More cardiac deaths occur on Christmas than on any other day of the year, according to the American Heart Association. "Holiday heart is often what we call it," said Dr. Courtney Jordan Baechler, a preventative cardiologist...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
