'Toys for Tots' volunteers sort, pack and distribute hundreds of toys for the holidays
RICHFIELD, Minn. — "The opportunity of being able to work with 'Toys for Tots' and the marines is something we've been doing the last several years," said Pastor Mike Lynch, a chaplain with the Minneapolis Police Department. It may not be the time for Santa to come down the...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Northside Santas bring joy to the community
The mood was joyful and festive at the 4th Street Saloon on Saturday, Dec. 17, and not just because the Vikings’ historic comeback win against the Colts was playing in the background. Much to the delight of the little kids, a pair of Santa Clauses were on the scene to make their dreams come true.
Hennepin County outlines plans for people experiencing homelessness in bitter cold
MINNEAPOLIS — The subzero temperatures are dangerous, especially for people who don't have permanent housing. According to Hennepin County, around 1,600 people are currently using shelters in our community. "I believe that homelessness is unacceptable and that we can do something about it," said David Hewitt, the county's Housing...
Catholic Charities 'Giving Tree' event at MOA
BLOOMINGTON, Minn — Catholic Charities Twin Cities is hosting its 30th annual Giving Tree event at the Mall of America on Saturday and Sunday. The event is an opportunity for the community "to shop for someone in need, participate in quick volunteer activities, and learn more about the work of Catholic Charities," according to a press release from Catholic Charities Twin Cities. Giving Tree ends Dec. 18 at 9 p.m.
North High School journalism students tell their own stories
MINNEAPOLIS — At 1:26 p.m., journalism students at North High School in north Minneapolis take their seats in a room surrounded by inspiration. "How are we doing today?" asks longtime educator, Sam Wilbur. "Here's what we got today." Wilbur is teaching his students the life lessons of being a...
Twin Cities rescue helps senior dog reunite with owner in Texas
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A senior dog named Baby Girl is back home with her owner for the holidays, thanks to some local volunteers on a cross-country road trip. Ruff Start Rescue, an animal rescue organization based out of Princeton, Minnesota, said Baby Girl and her owner, who is also a senior, got separated in November when her owner moved to Texas and couldn't afford to bring the dog with her.
State's largest shelter for those experiencing homelessness responds to federal plan
MINNEAPOLIS — Hours after the Biden-Harris Administration announced a plan to reduce homelessness 25% by 2025, Minnesota’s largest shelter for families experiencing homelessness said they'd welcome the focused effort. But Grace Rieck, the director of shelter operations at People Serving People also acknowledged the plan may be a...
Two Minnesota Restaurants among Most Beloved in America
If you've ever used your cell phone to make dinner reservations, you know all about Open Table. It's one of the handiest apps around with access to countless restaurants all over the United States, letting you secure a table without having to make a phone call. Open Table is also...
World Vision shares gifts around the globe with its Gift Catalog
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The season of giving can extend around the globe this holiday with World Vision. The nonprofit charitable organization is sharing the 27th edition of its World Vision Gift Catalog, featuring more than 250 items that can help children and families in the United States and nearly 100 other countries around the world.
redlakenationnews.com
Homeless camp residents in Cedar-Riverside find local governments shifting responsibility for them
As human waste piled up near a growing homeless encampment in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, local residents, business owners and City Council Member Jamal Osman begged multiple layers of government for a portable toilet for its occupants. Ushered from one agency to another, they eventually got the port-a-potties after six weeks...
Warming centers open around metro area
HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — Warming centers are open around the metro area for those who need a place to sleep at night. In Ramsey and Hennepin County, spaces are available during certain hours and open to the public. Ramsey County's spaces are running until February 28, 2023 and are...
Ahead of winter storm, final holiday shopping gets a little more urgent
EDINA, Minn. — Year after year, a lot of us wait until the last minute to complete our holiday shopping. But on Tuesday, there seemed to be more urgency than usual. Ahead of the winter storm that could bring blizzard-like conditions heading into Christmas Eve, people packed malls and shopping districts across the Twin Cities to run their final errands. In the area of 50th & France in Edina, shoppers quickly hopped from store to store with bags in their hands, running at times to escape the bitter cold.
Tips for creating harmony at your family holiday gatherings
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The holiday season is a time when families traditionally come together to celebrate – and sometimes bicker with each other. We all know the idyllic portraits of perfect Christmas family gatherings don't always reflect reality; whether it's political arguments or rehashing old family conflicts, it's not unusual for tensions to rise.
Calls for eviction moratorium as temps fall to dangerous lows in Minnesota
Just yesterday, an encampment under the 35W bridge on 31st Street in Minneapolis was cleared by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Witnesses said they saw workers moving people’s belongings and around 20 propane tanks, which people use to fuel portable heaters to have heat in their tents, Southwest Voices reported.
redlakenationnews.com
Nurse, barbershop owner among 17 to win state pardons
The owner of the Clientele Barbershop in north Minneapolis and a Regions Hospital intensive care unit nurse were among the 17 applicants pardoned by the Minnesota Board of Pardons on Monday. "I'm so happy and excited I got that 'X' off my back," shop owner Rory Purnell Jr. said after...
Twin Cities liquor store worker's generosity gains global attention
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A metro liquor store hopes giving is contagious.WCCO's Beret Leone reported last week about how a worker at Brooklyn Center Liquors gave the shoes right off her feet to a man who came into the store in just his socksNow, the store is sponsoring a drive to keep their unsheltered neighbors warm.Video of Ta Leia "Ace" Thomas taking off her shoes and giving them to a man who had none has gone viral, and so have requests from people all over the globe who want to help."One selfless, little act has turned into this big thing,"...
redlakenationnews.com
Frostbite patient tells how the cold landed him in the Hennepin Healthcare burn unit
As Minnesotans brace for a blizzard on the first official day of winter - and the arctic blast that's expected to follow - Jeffrey Love has a message for anybody who plans to venture outdoors. "Pay attention to what your body is telling you," he said. "This is serious." Love,...
Waconia school buses overturn in rural Carver County
NEW GERMANY, Minn. — A Waconia Public Schools bus driver and an undetermined number of students were rescued from an overturned bus in rural Carver County Wednesday afternoon, as travel conditions deteriorated statewide during a winter storm. According to KARE 11 reporters at the scene, the crash happened near...
Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says he erred in prosecuting Jaleel Stallings, a St. Paul man who fired back after a Minneapolis SWAT in an unmarked van hit him with a plastic bullet in the days after George Floyd’s police murder. The post Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Doctor warns to look for signs of 'holiday heart'
MINNEAPOLIS — While you're celebrating the holidays, don't forget about your heart health. More cardiac deaths occur on Christmas than on any other day of the year, according to the American Heart Association. "Holiday heart is often what we call it," said Dr. Courtney Jordan Baechler, a preventative cardiologist...
