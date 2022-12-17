Read full article on original website
ComicBook
The Witcher 3 Gets Second Hotfix, Patch Notes Revealed
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt got another quick hotfix this week to take care of some more issues affecting things like the overall stability of the game as well as more specific adjustments like ones for the Steam Deck platform. This update follows another hotfix released not long ago that did more of the same, and like the first one, this latest hotfix is only applicable to the PC version of the game.
ComicBook
Sonic Frontiers Gets Free DLC and a Big Sale
Sonic the Hedgehog fans got two bits of good news this week in regards to Sonic Frontiers, news that's beneficial both to those who already play the game as well as those who haven't yet gotten it. The game's getting yet another instance of free DLC for players to download, Sega announced this week, and that DLC is already available. If you don't yet have the game but you're interested in trying it out, the newest Sonic game is also on sale through several different retailers at a pretty significant discount.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Holiday Event Reveals Surprise Stealth Release
This week, Nintendo has been hosting a special House of Indies holiday event, which has seen multiple reveals. Some games have also gotten an immediate release on Nintendo Switch, giving users the chance to check out something completely new that same day! On the third day, Nintendo pulled back the curtain on Sail Forth, the latest game from developer Festive Vector. The title is available on the Switch eShop right now, but it's worth noting that the game has also released on a whole bunch of other platforms, including PlayStation 4, Steam, Xbox One, and the Epic Games Store.
ComicBook
New PS5 Game Teased by Demon's Souls Developer
Bluepoint Games seems to be dropping hints about an unannounced PlayStation 5 game. The studio has released a new image celebrating the holiday season, with four gifts, only three of which are unwrapped. The three unwrapped gifts are connected to games that Bluepoint has worked on. The team developed the remakes of Shadow of the Colossus and Demon's Souls, and also served in a support capacity on God of War Ragnarok. All three of those games are represented by gifts in the image, while the fourth would seem to indicate a game that has yet to be announced. Clearly the team has something to announce in 2023!
ComicBook
Epic Games Leaks Surprise Free Game
Next month, Epic Games will shut down the online servers for several games, including multiple entries in the Rock Band series, 1000 Tiny Claws, and Unreal Tournament 3. However, it seems the publisher has big plans for the latter game in the form of a new version called Unreal Tournament 3 X. It seems that a Steam page for the game was posted ahead of an official announcement, though it's listed as "currently unavailable and will be available in the future." The listing also makes it clear that the game will be "completely free" and will offer crossplay between releases on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG!
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Focuses on The Trunks From The Future
Trunks has remained a major part of the Dragon Ball franchise since first hitting the series as a part of Dragon Ball Z. With his future self's status up in the air, the current Trunks is set to take the lead in the latest arc of Dragon Ball Super's manga, but one cosplayer has decided to revisit the past by calling on the future. While the current series gave us a new take on Future Trunks, his original aesthetic remains a fan favorite.
ComicBook
New Xbox Exclusive Dethrones Minecraft as Most Popular Game on Xbox Game Pass
A new Xbox console exclusive released this month via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X has dethroned Minecraft as the most popular game on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass. It's unlikely to sit on the throne for long, but it's an impressive achievement for the new game, which is far from a marque release, but is managing to make noise in a fairly quiet December. While the game is an Xbox console exclusive it doesn't actually come via Xbox, but Squanch Games, who presumably received a hefty check from Xbox to make it exclusive to Xbox consoles at launch and to release straight into Xbox Game Pass.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Shows Off Why Boa Hancock is an Empress
One Piece is filled to the brim with some of the most memorable characters in all anime and manga as a whole, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans of why Boa Hancock is known as the Pirate Empress. Although Luffy has come across all sorts of wild friends and foes through the course of his long journey through the seas thus far, there are fewer characters that have made the kind of impact on fans that Hancock has. Introduced as one of the (now former) Seven Warlords, the Pirate Empress soon became one of Luffy's biggest and best allies to date.
ComicBook
Valve Giving More Steam Decks Away for Free
Valve has made many legendary games and series over the years, including Half-Life, Portal, Counter-Strike, Dota, and Left 4 Dead. It's best known for its digital PC storefront Steam though, and now the Steam Deck as well, it's portable, handheld PC that brings Steam gaming on the go. As you may know, not only is the machine expensive, but even if you get an order in it may be a while before it's fulfilled. That said, if you don't have the money for a Steam Deck, well there's some good news: Valve is giving a few units away, free of charge.
ComicBook
Resident Evil Fans Get RE4 Remake for Cheap Thanks to Pricing Mistake
Some Resident Evil fans awaiting the release of the Resident Evil 4 remake got a pretty incredible deal on the game this week thanks to a pricing error on the part of one retailer. The pricing mistake in question took an unprecedented 75% off the cost of the game, though any attempted purchases are typically refunded whenever something like this happens. That's not entirely the case here, however, with the retailer, GamersGate, saying that it's actually going to honor some of these purchases.
ComicBook
PlayStation's New Freebie Is For a Game Not Even Out Yet
PlayStation is giving out a new freebie to fans of a game that is not even out yet. During the PS4 generation, and so far during the PS5 generation, PlayStation has consistently released very high-quality games. Between the likes of God of War, God of War Ragnarok, Bloodborne, The Last of Us Part 2, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Demon's Soul, and Marvel's Spider-Man you have some of the best games of the last decade. Right below this tier is an even wider range of great, but perhaps not as exemplary, games like Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal. Neither of these lists are exhaustive of course, as neither even includes Death Stranding, perhaps the most unique game PlayStation released over the last decade. Like any Hideo Kojima game, it has lots of hardcore fans, all of which will appreciate these new freebies for DS2, aka Death Stranding 2.
ComicBook
Gotham Knights Gets Discounted to Lowest Price Yet
WB Games Montreal's new Batman video game Gotham Knights has now been discounted to its lowest price so far on PC. Despite only launching back in October 2022, Gotham Knights has already been on sale quite a bit to coincide with a number of different holiday and Black Friday promotions. And while none of these offers have seen the game dipping below 50% off, a new sale through one PC marketplace has now brought about one of the best deals we've ever seen.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Finally Connects Its Anime and Manga Timelines
Dragon Ball Super has finally connected its anime and manga timelines. For years now, Dragon Ball Super has been very murky about how the events of its anime series, manga, and two feature-films (Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero) all fit into canon. Well, now that the Dragon Ball Super manga has finally ended its hiatus and started a new story arc, it's been made clear that all the recent events of the Dragon Ball manga and movies are all part of the same universe!
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Makes 3 Classic Fallout Games Free
The Epic Games Store on PC has today made a collection of three different Fallout games completely free to obtain. As expected, Epic's PC storefront made a new game free this morning as a way of continuing its promotion to tie-in with the holidays. And while Epic has only been handing out one lone game at a time as part of this deal so far, users can now snag three completely different titles associated with Fallout.
ComicBook
Naruto Reveals Sarada's Most Mysterious Ability Yet
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations announced at this year's Jump Festa that the anime adaptation was preparing to not only adapt the Sasuke and Sakura spin-off story but also return to the manga by tackling the Code Arc. With the television series releasing a new episode on a weekly basis, the manga is continuing to release new chapters and has thrown an interesting wrinkle with the Hidden Leaf Village. With Eida and Daemon joining the ranks of Konoha, Sarada Uchiha has been given a mysterious new ability.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Preps Edgeshot for War
My Hero Academia has plenty of heroes under its thumb, but only so many of them can rank as Japan's best. Of course, we know Endeavor and Hawks lead the list with Best Jeanist, but they aren't the only ones trying to save the world. The manga has proven just how powerful others like Mirko and Edgeshot are. And thanks to one cosplay, fans can get an idea of how the latter geared up for war against All For One.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Divides Players by Bringing Back Warzone 1 Feature
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 brought back a feature from the original Warzone this week, and it's one that's quickly caused a bit of a rift between players for a number of reasons. Loadouts are now officially back in Warzone 2 as of Tuesday, a feature which allows players to call in a special care package that allows them and their teammates to outfit themselves with custom loadouts. It's much more expensive than before, however, and some players would've rather not seen it brought back in the first place.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Season 1 Previews Final Ending Theme
This past fall anime season was one of the biggest in the history of the medium, and many anime series are prepping to bring their respective seasons, and/or cours, to a close before 2023 arrives. With Mob Psycho 100 recently ending its anime adaptation, Spy x Family preparing to bid farewell to its first anime season, My Hero Academia ending its sixth season's first cours, a new anime hit of the year, Chainsaw Man, is aiming to say goodbye to its first season. Luckily, the MAPPA production has a parting gift for fans.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Logo Uncovered in New GTA Online Update
A new logo that has ties to Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto VI has now made an appearance in a new update for GTA Online. Just a few months ago, a massive leak involving GTA 6 hit the internet and gave eager fans a first look at an early version of the upcoming open-world title. And while this footage stemmed from a version of the project that was pretty dated, it now seems like some of what was shown off will now be making its way into the online component of GTA 5.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shares First Look at Winter Finale
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is at the top of its game right now, and season one has been hot since it dropped back in October. After years of waiting, Studio Pierrot brought Ichigo back to the screen this year, and it left fans feeling a certain type of emotional. Now, the anime is about to run into its winter finale, and Bleach just gave us a look at what's in store.
