Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
msn.com
PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
IGN
Microsoft Exec Says Xbox's Activision Deal Is Fair Because PlayStation Has Way More Exclusives
Microsoft president and vice chairman Brad Smith has said Xbox's acquisition of Activision Blizzard is fair because PlayStation has significantly more exclusive games. As reported by Bloomberg, Smith said during an annual shareholders meeting that Microsoft would present Sony's dominant position in the market as one reason for why its $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard should go through. The company will defend its colossal deal in court after The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced earlier in December that it would seek to block it.
ComicBook
New Xbox Exclusive Dethrones Minecraft as Most Popular Game on Xbox Game Pass
A new Xbox console exclusive released this month via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X has dethroned Minecraft as the most popular game on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass. It's unlikely to sit on the throne for long, but it's an impressive achievement for the new game, which is far from a marque release, but is managing to make noise in a fairly quiet December. While the game is an Xbox console exclusive it doesn't actually come via Xbox, but Squanch Games, who presumably received a hefty check from Xbox to make it exclusive to Xbox consoles at launch and to release straight into Xbox Game Pass.
PlayStation's first free PS Plus game for January 2023 confirmed
Normally, the next PlayStation Plus offerings are only unveiled at the end of the present month, but we've actually gotten a heads-up at one of the confirmed games on its way in January. December's games, which include Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant and Divine Knockout for Essential subscribers, have been...
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 removes mysterious building after just 24 hours
In the blink of an eye, Building 21 materialised and dematerialised in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, confusing players who had managed to gain access to the strange building in the DMZ mode. Yes, the mode that people were paying to avoid playing. You know what they say: work at...
ComicBook
Resident Evil Fans Get RE4 Remake for Cheap Thanks to Pricing Mistake
Some Resident Evil fans awaiting the release of the Resident Evil 4 remake got a pretty incredible deal on the game this week thanks to a pricing error on the part of one retailer. The pricing mistake in question took an unprecedented 75% off the cost of the game, though any attempted purchases are typically refunded whenever something like this happens. That's not entirely the case here, however, with the retailer, GamersGate, saying that it's actually going to honor some of these purchases.
PSA: One of our favorite games of 2021 is free to keep on the Epic Games Store today
Sable is a chill hang, a good time, and a wonderful sci-fi experience.
ComicBook
PS2 Cult Classic Coming Back With New PS5 Game This February
A PS2 cult classic is coming back with a new PS5 game this February. The PS2 is the best-selling PlayStation console to date for a few different reasons. The biggest is that many bought it primarily as a DVD player, however, it also had one of the greatest libraries of all time. Unfortunately, many games and series from this generation have been dormant for a long time, including Fantavision, but not for much longer.
makeuseof.com
8 Things You Might Not Know About Your PS5’s DualSense Controller
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You will probably agree that one of the most innovative and impressive aspects of the PS5 is its DualSense controller. The controller does not just look and feel great, but it’s packed with amazing features like haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone— we bet you knew this already.
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Makes 3 Classic Fallout Games Free
The Epic Games Store on PC has today made a collection of three different Fallout games completely free to obtain. As expected, Epic's PC storefront made a new game free this morning as a way of continuing its promotion to tie-in with the holidays. And while Epic has only been handing out one lone game at a time as part of this deal so far, users can now snag three completely different titles associated with Fallout.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Gain 22 New Games From PS5, PS4, PS3, and PS1
PlayStation Plus subscribers have this week gained nearly two dozen new games that stem from PS5, PS4, PS4, PS1, and PSP. While PS Plus already pushed live its new round of free games at the start of December for members to snag, those who are subscribed to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium have patiently been waiting for the monthly influx of new titles to the ever-growing PS Plus library. Now, those new additions have finally rolled out and have given PlayStation fans a ton of new options to spend their time with.
PlayStation drops new freebie, no PS Plus required
The end of the year draws ever nearer, which means that it’s the season of giving. You can always rely on us video game fans to accept a free gift, although we’re not the most grateful bunch. We do tend to moan about the quality of said freebies but hey, we’ll accept them nonetheless.
Digital Trends
Why you need to buy Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor today
If you’ve been seeking out monitor deals with a keen eye on upgrading your gaming setup, you’re going to love this offer on the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor. Normally priced at $1,500, it’s down to $900 for a limited time only at Samsung. A huge discount of $600, this may still be an expensive purchase but it’s just become a lot more tempting for anyone keen to invest in a high-end monitor. Unlikely to stick around for long at this price, let’s take a quick look at why it’s worth the money. Alternatively, hit the buy button to get straight to the good stuff.
ComicBook
Valve Giving More Steam Decks Away for Free
Valve has made many legendary games and series over the years, including Half-Life, Portal, Counter-Strike, Dota, and Left 4 Dead. It's best known for its digital PC storefront Steam though, and now the Steam Deck as well, it's portable, handheld PC that brings Steam gaming on the go. As you may know, not only is the machine expensive, but even if you get an order in it may be a while before it's fulfilled. That said, if you don't have the money for a Steam Deck, well there's some good news: Valve is giving a few units away, free of charge.
ComicBook
Free PS5 Upgrade Released for Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Game
A critically-acclaimed game that was first released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017 has now received a free next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 launched over two years ago, developers around the globe have slowly been pushing out updates to improve their games for the improved hardware that PlayStation's latest console offers. And while this latest title to receive a native PS5 update might be unexpected, it's very much welcome all the same.
Henry Cavill dusts off ‘Superman’ disappointment by confirming role in Amazon’s newly inked ‘Warhammer 40k’ franchise
The British actor also stepped down recently as the protagonist of the Netflix fantasy series “The Witcher.”
ComicBook
New PS5 Game Teased by Demon's Souls Developer
Bluepoint Games seems to be dropping hints about an unannounced PlayStation 5 game. The studio has released a new image celebrating the holiday season, with four gifts, only three of which are unwrapped. The three unwrapped gifts are connected to games that Bluepoint has worked on. The team developed the remakes of Shadow of the Colossus and Demon's Souls, and also served in a support capacity on God of War Ragnarok. All three of those games are represented by gifts in the image, while the fourth would seem to indicate a game that has yet to be announced. Clearly the team has something to announce in 2023!
notebookcheck.net
Sony developed PSVR2 for a PlayStation 5 cable connection as it warns original VR games will be difficult to port
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Console Gaming. Scheduled for a February 22, 2023 release, the US$549 PlayStation VR2 headset's development has begun concurrently with the PlayStation 5 hence it won't feel as an afterthought like its predecessor which uses multiple cables to connect. According to Sony's SVP of platform experience Hideaki Nishino, the company started developing the PSVR2 about six years ago when it started work on the PlayStation 5 with the goal to craft the perfect match of console and virtual reality device.
Comments / 7