POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Charles Michael Towner, Sr., 70, of Point Pleasant passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at The Ohio State University Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. Charlie received a new liver on September 28, 2022, and was doing very well. He suffered a saddle pulmonary embolism at noon on September 30, 2022, a traumatic medical event that caused tremendous stress to his body. True to form, he fought very hard to recover, but on December 11th, the Lord wanted him to be free from the fight and enter into paradise.

POINT PLEASANT, WV ・ 8 HOURS AGO