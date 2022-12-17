ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Kinsey's 30 lead Marshall over Toledo 100-85

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey’s 30 points led Marshall past Toledo 100-85 on Saturday night.

Kinsey also had six rebounds for the Thundering Herd (10-2). Andrew Taylor added 27 points while going 9 of 24 from the floor, including 5 for 13 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds and six assists. Kamdyn Curfman shot 4 for 10 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

JT Shumate finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Rockets (7-4). Rayj Dennis added 21 points and eight assists for Toledo. Ra’Heim Moss also had 13 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

