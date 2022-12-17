Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
Miami Hurricanes: Grading the 2023 football recruiting class position-by-position
The Miami Hurricanes signed the nation's No. 4 recruiting class during the early signing period, a testament to the recruiting prowess of Mario Cristobal. Miami's class is deep and loaded with talent. Here's a look at the position-by-position grades for the class*: *subject to change based on ...
American Heritage’s Damari Brown signs with UM
PLANTATION, FLORIDA – An already stellar University of Miami recruiting class got stronger on Wednesday with American Heritage cornerback Damari Brown signing with the Hurricanes. The four-star defensive back was one of the last high-profile stars in South Florida to announce his intentions. All ...
DB Antione Jackson signs with Miami after reclassifying
Fort Lauderdale Dillard four-star defensive back Antione Jackson signed a letter of intent with the Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday. Jackson is considered the nation’s 16th-best safety and 219th-best overall prospect according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He stands 6-foot and weighs 170 pounds. He helped the Panthers go 7-4...
Miami Signs Defensive Back Antione Jackson
Dillard High School cornerback Antione Jackson signs with the Hurricanes.
Wide Receiver Robby Washington is Officially a Miami Hurricane
One-half of the Washington twins has officially signed his national letter of intent to play for the Canes
247Sports
Takeaways from FAU's 2022 National Signing Day
As the 2022 Early Signing Day period loomed, Florida Atlantic wasn’t expecting many surprises. Despite only a few weeks to work with, head coach Tom Herman had most of his class committed. For the most part, the signing period was a matter of when they will sign, not if...
Miami Central’s Keyone Jenkins flips to FIU
MIAMI, Fla.- The senior signal caller who guided the Rockets to their fourth straight state championship on Wednesday officially signed with Florida International University. Jenkins’ decision to stay in South Florida came a month after he previously committed to Auburn University. That decision ...
Tomahawk Nation
Lamont “Boots” Green Jr. signs with Florida State
RANKING: 91 rating (4-star) on 247 Sports Composite List (251st best player; 28th best EDGE, 49th best player in FL) OTHER SUITORS: Let’s be serious here — Boots was always going to be a Nole. Green Jr. has been committed to FSU since February 2021. From his official...
Miami senior named MaxPreps Florida High School Football Player of the Year
MIAMI -- Rueben Bain of Central is the 2022 MaxPreps Florida High School Football Player of the Year. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound senior defensive lineman led the Rockets to a 14-0 record, fourth consecutive state title and No. 2 national ranking.It is the latest accolade for Rueben, who was also named this year's winner of CBS 4's Nat Moore Trophy. The player totaled an incredible 32.5 tackles for loss and 29 sacks in leading Miami Central to its first undefeated season in program history. In a 38-31 win over American Heritage (Plantation) in the Class 2M state championship game, Rueben recorded...
Tomahawk Nation
Hykeem Williams signs with Florida State
Officially official: five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams, one of the top high school football prospects, put the ink on the dotted line on Wednesday, signing with the Florida State Seminoles:. From FSU:. HYKEEM WILLIAMS. WR | 6-3 | 210. FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. STRANAHAN HIGH SCHOOL. Five-star recruit rated as nation’s...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Daniel Harris, 4-star CB out of Miami, announces SEC commitment
Daniel Harris has re-committed to Georgia after all, and the 4-star cornerback out of Miami (Gulliver Prep) has begun National Signing Day with a bang. Harris is listed at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, and is ranked the No. 17 cornerback in the country, and the No. 36 player in the Class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite. Harris had a reported 29 offers, and decommitted from Georgia on Nov. 14. Harris considered Penn State down the stretch, but ultimately went back to the Bulldogs. He was recruited to Georgia by Fran Brown.
American Heritage’s Mark Fletcher officially signs with the University of Miami (FL)
PLANTATION, Fla.- One of the most coveted running backs in the Sunshine State went ahead and made his decision official. The Plantation American Heritage running back made it official on Wednesday and signed with the University of Miami (FL). It completes Fletcher changing over from Ohio State, ...
wlrn.org
Sundial: His Jamaican family fled to Miami. Author Jonathan Escoffery gets real about race in South Florida
“What are you?” The writer Jonathan Escoffrey has wrestled with that question. To explore it, he drew from personal experience to write the new book, If I Survive You, which was longlisted for a National Book Award — one of the highest honors for a writer, especially for a first-time author.
Fort Lauderdale, December 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Fort Lauderdale. The Piper High School soccer team will have a game with Cardinal Gibbons High School on December 21, 2022, 13:00:00. The Piper High School soccer team will have a game with Cardinal Gibbons High School on December 21, 2022, 15:00:00.
thekatynews.com
Best Areas to Live in Broward County
Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
luxury-houses.net
Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience
5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
WSVN-TV
Farm Share food giveaway spreads holiday cheer at Jesus People Ministries in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - With the holidays around the corner, South Florida organizations gathered for a giveaway to feed the homeless community. Families in Miami Gardens picked up fresh produce and nonperishable canned goods as they drove through the parking lot of Jesus People Ministries near Northwest 42nd Avenue and 183rd Street.
miamitimesonline.com
First Haitian American asst. chief of schools' police recognized
Cherise Giordani Gause is recognized as the first Haitian American woman to be Assistant Chief of the Miami Police Department by the Miami-Dade County Public School Board. Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall did not want 2022 to end without giving Gause her moment and expressing her immense joy in honoring Gause for her leadership.
Miami New Times
Javier Ortiz Comes Up Short in Race for Police Union Boss
Fired Miami Police Captain Javier Ortiz has lost his comeback attempt to become president of Miami's Fraternal Order of Police, his second unsuccessful bid for the union boss position since 2020. Two other candidates, current union president Tommy Reyes and vice president Felix Del Rosario, will be facing off against...
4 Florida cities listed among the fastest-growing ‘Boomtowns’ in America
Four Florida cities were listed among the fastest-growing municipalities in the United States in a report by SmartAsset.
FanSided
