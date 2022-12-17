Daniel Harris has re-committed to Georgia after all, and the 4-star cornerback out of Miami (Gulliver Prep) has begun National Signing Day with a bang. Harris is listed at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, and is ranked the No. 17 cornerback in the country, and the No. 36 player in the Class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite. Harris had a reported 29 offers, and decommitted from Georgia on Nov. 14. Harris considered Penn State down the stretch, but ultimately went back to the Bulldogs. He was recruited to Georgia by Fran Brown.

