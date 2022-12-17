Read full article on original website
Boys’ Soccer: Long Beach Poly, Millikan Play Scoreless Draw
Boys' Soccer: Long Beach Poly, Millikan Play Scoreless Draw
PHOTOS: Jordan vs Long Beach Poly Basketball
PHOTOS: Jordan vs Long Beach Poly Basketball
Long Beach Poly Football Hosts Signing Day For Daylen Austin, Dom Lolesio
Long Beach Poly Football Hosts Signing Day For Daylen Austin, Dom Lolesio
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach Poly vs Jordan Basketball, Poly vs Millikan Soccer
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach Poly vs Jordan Basketball, Poly vs Millikan Soccer

We'll have live updates from tonight's Moore League boys' basketball game tonight at 7pm when Poly hosts Jordan. Click here for our preview of tonight's game. Millikan and Poly boys' soccer will also face off at 7pm.
Water Polo: Wilson, Poly, Millikan Girls Win at Moore League Showcase
Water Polo: Wilson, Poly, Millikan Girls Win at Moore League Showcase

When the night concluded at the Moore League Showcase Wilson, Poly and Millikan all came away with comfortable wins, but with six teams in action – it was more than just about wins and losses.
SCHEDULE: Long Beach Boys’ Soccer, Week 6
SCHEDULE: Long Beach Boys' Soccer, Week 6

Today is a very important day for Moore League boys' soccer as the schedule wraps up before the holiday break. It will be their third or fourth league game of the season for most teams, and the results will go a long way in deciding who is on the top half of the league standings when everyone returns on Monday, Jan. 9.
PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Jordan Soccer, Intern Gallery
PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Jordan Soccer, Intern Gallery
STANDINGS: Moore League Girls’ Water Polo, Week 4
STANDINGS: Moore League Girls' Water Polo, Week 4

Long Beach Poly at Palos Verdes, 3 p.m. Lakewood vs. Millikan, 6:20 p.m. *Standings based on reported results. Coaches can report scores/weekly results to Tyler@The562.org.
Football: Millikan’s Myles Jackson, Nygel Osborne Sign NLI’s on Early Signing Day
Football: Millikan's Myles Jackson, Nygel Osborne Sign NLI's on Early Signing Day

A pair of Millikan Rams made their college commitments official on Wednesday afternoon, as quarterback Myles Jackson and running back Nygel Osborne signed their National Letters of Intent (NLI) during the first day of the early signing period.
PHOTOS: USA Women’s Water Polo Beats Italy In Long Beach
PHOTOS: USA Women's Water Polo Beats Italy In Long Beach

The USA Women's Water Polo team is hosting four exhibition games this week at Long Beach City College against Italy and Spain. Team USA beat Italy 15-10 on Tuesday night, and concludes the week against Spain today.
STANDINGS: Long Beach Boys’ Basketball, Week 5
STANDINGS: Long Beach Boys' Basketball, Week 5

After five weeks of action here's where things stand in the Long Beach boys' basketball world with a list of this week's games below the standings box. Note: Standings based on reported results. Coaches can report scores/weekly results as well as schedule listings to Mike@The562.org.
Boys’ Soccer: Cabrillo Wins Big At Wilson
Boys' Soccer: Cabrillo Wins Big At Wilson

Cabrillo boys' soccer picked up a key...
VIDEO: Lakewood vs. Wilson, Girls’ Basketball
VIDEO: Lakewood vs. Wilson, Girls' Basketball
LIVE UPDATES: Millikan vs. Wilson, Boys’ Soccer
LIVE UPDATES: Millikan vs. Wilson, Boys' Soccer

We'll have live updates from tonight's Moore League boys' soccer game tonight at 5:15pm When Wilson visits Millikan. Click here for our preview of tonight's game. STANDINGS: Here's our weekly check-in...
Boys’ Soccer: Sergio Flores Scores Late Winner For Millikan
Boys' Soccer: Sergio Flores Scores Late Winner For Millikan

Elite athletes talk...
The562.org’s Athletes of the Week
The562.org's Athletes of the Week

Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Nyemah King, Lakewood Basketball. Sophomore Nyemah King had a game-high 23 points...
Basketball: Wilson Boys Win Nail-Biter Against Lakewood
Basketball: Wilson Boys Win Nail-Biter Against Lakewood

Heading into the second week of the Moore League boys' basketball season, eyes were keened on the Lakewood-Wilson Monday night...
