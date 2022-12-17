The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. Today is a very important day for Moore League boys’ soccer as the schedule wraps up before the holiday break. It will be their third or fourth league game of the season for most teams, and the results will go a long way in deciding who is on the top half of the league standings when everyone returns on Monday, Jan. 9.

