ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Reports: Giants’ Carlos Correa deal hits medical snag

The San Francisco Giants postponed a scheduled news conference to introduce shortstop Carlos Correa on Tuesday after questions surrounding his physical, according to multiple reports. The San Francisco Chronicle first pinpointed the medical issue but said national media reports of a back issue were erroneous, citing sources close to the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WFMZ-TV Online

Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Mat Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury for $4 billion

Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy a majority stake of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from the embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion, the sides announced Tuesday. The sale is expected to take several weeks to complete. Ishbia — who is chairman, president and...
PHOENIX, AZ
WFMZ-TV Online

Jalen Hurts rushes for three TDs as Eagles earn a victory in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) - Jalen Hurts tied a career high by running for three touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles outlasted the struggling Chicago Bears 25-20 on Sunday. The Eagles (13-1), with the best record in the NFL, made just enough plays to come away with a tighter-than-anticipated win. Chicago’s Justin Fields...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy