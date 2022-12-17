Read full article on original website
WIBW
Helping Hands to offer, take donations for free cat shelters
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society will offer free Midwest Kitten Coalition outdoor cat shelters and serve as a donation drop-off point. Helping Hands Humane Society, at 5720 SW 21st St., Topeka, says on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that it will serve as a drop-off and pickup location for Midwest Kitten Coalition outdoor cat shelters.
WIBW
Sole Reason hands out sneakers to Boys and Girls Club
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka non-profit brightened the holidays for one group of kids. Sole Reason handed out brand new sneakers at the Topeka Boys and Girls Club Tuesday afternoon. The group also welcomed Kansas Heavyweight Champion John “Iron Man” Cantrell to take some pictures with kids, while Topeka Chamber President Curtis Sneden performed some magic for them.
WIBW
Local organizations prepare to usher in residents as cold weather sets in
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cold weather is on its way and the Topeka Rescue Mission and other organizations are planning to keep people on the street warm. With a strong start to the winter weather season, Topeka organizations are making sure they have resources to help people stay warm.
WIBW
K-State veterinarian warns pet owners to prepare ahead of extreme cold
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A veterinarian at Kansas State University has warned pet owners to prepare to keep their pets inside ahead of forecasted extreme cold weather. Kansas State University says on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that the winter solstice begins this week, as well as a weather forecast which includes snow and dangerous wind chills - which means winter has officially arrived in the Sunflower State. A veterinarian with the school said this is the time to bring some pets inside.
Family of 5 gets new home for Christmas thanks to Habitat for Humanity
Paola Gomez and Moises Quintero fell on hard times while living in California after raising their three boys. However, thanks to family and Habitat for Humanity, they now have a home for the holidays.
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Aunt B’s a popular Burlingame gathering spot
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - Every small town needs a gathering place. In Burlingame, that place is Aunt B’s restaurant. Megan McKanna is the owner of Aunt B’s. McKanna’s just 28 years of age, but she’s no stranger to the restaurant business. She formerly worked at eateries...
WIBW
Local leaders prepare for the cold temperatures
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At an early morning meeting, the City of Topeka says it is working with numerous community partners to prepare for this week’s dangerous temperatures. Local leaders offered updates on Tuesday listing what the governing body will do to help keep the community safe. The leaders paid particular attention to the city’s homeless population with the Topeka Rescue Mission and Valeo Behavioral Health taking the lead on the matter.
Last minute Topeka shoppers – this one’s for you
TOPEKA (KSNT) – With less than a week left until Christmas, your unfished gift list may be giving you more anxiety than whimsical wonder. “We always see the panicked person coming in looking for that one more gift,” Wheatland Antique Mall Owner Ned Webb said. “Every gift in here is unique, it’s one of a […]
WIBW
Topeka Zoo to close Zoo Lights, modifies schedule ahead of winter storm
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rain, sleet, snow or 20 below, Kansas weather has a mind of its own and the Topeka Zoo has announced modified hours to prepare. With a major winter storm on the horizon and expected to impact the area, the Zoo said it has updated its Zoo lights hours. On Thursday, Dec. 22, it said it will be closed due to anticipated travel conditions and freezing temperatures. Friday and Saturday, it will remain open but the weather may change that.
WIBW
Cold weather modifies Shawnee Co. waste collection schedule
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those who normally put their trash out on Friday will need to plan ahead this week. Shawnee County staff announced on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that residents will see a change in the solid waste schedule due to the extreme weather conditions forecasted for the area over the next few days.
Dog mauled at Kansas City-area home while tethered, undergoes life-saving surgery
A dog was mauled at his Kansas City area home while tethered by two other dogs and Great Plains SPCA says he had little way to defend himself.
Families of homicide victims in Kansas City cope with loss during holidays
In 2022, there have been 167 in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the latest data kept by the city's police department.
WIBW
Travelers prepare for blizzard like conditions in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many with travel plans are getting ready for snow and possible blizzard-like conditions Wednesday night through Thursday early afternoon. “Well it’s definitely going to affect our plans because it’ll slow down traffic, slow down travel and it’s going to be a lot colder than it normally is when we’re back and forth from here to Topeka,” says traveler, Anthony Highfill. Weather experts say traveling Wednesday night through Friday night is not recommended at this time, as wind chills could reach as low as negative 40 degrees in some spots. However, if you absolutely have to travel make sure you’re prepared.
KVOE
SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Christmas Day 2022
Due to a combination of projected cold temperatures and travel conditions, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. *CareArc COVID-19 testing canceled Thursday. *Lyon County Law Enforcement Center office closed Thursday. Offender registration and fingerprinting will not be available, so people need to make appointments for next week. Community Groups...
WIBW
Winter Weather Resources
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A major winter storm is forecasted to hit Northeast Kansas and bring potentially fatal freezing temperatures - here is a list of resources to help you stay warm. Warming Centers:. NameLocationTime. Geary County Public Health Department1212 W. Ash St., Junction City8 a.m. Dec. 21 - 8...
How to prepare your home before frigid temperatures hit Kansas City area
As very cold weather gets ready to sweep across the Kansas City metro, experts are sharing some tips on heating your home and ensuring your pipes don't freeze.
lawrencekstimes.com
Jenn Wolsey: Our unsheltered neighbors in the Lawrence community deserve better (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns and letters to the Times written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the Times? Great! Click here. Note from the...
WIBW
Parks and Rec. to say goodbye to director of planning, development after 14 years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After 14 jam-packed years, Shawnee County Parks + Recreation will say goodbye to its director of planning and development. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that it will say goodbye to John Boyd, director of planning and development, as he retires. His last day with the department is set for Dec. 30 with a retirement celebration set for 1 - 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Reynolds Lodge in Tinman Circle at Lake Shawnee.
WIBW
Topeka-area churches offer Christmas Eve services on Saturday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On what may be one of the coldest Christmas Eves in recent memory in the Topeka area, many local churches will open their doors nonetheless for special services throughout the day on Saturday. The projected high temperature on Saturday is 15 degrees, but that won’t stop...
KVOE
WEATHER: Emporia, Lyon County announce warming shelter locations, Sheriff’s Office mentions policies for stuck vehicles
With brutal winter conditions expected Thursday and Friday, the city of Emporia and Lyon County have announced several warming center locations. The Emporia Police Department and Lyon County Law Enforcement lobbies will be two of the locations. Pets will be welcome if the owner can control them. First Congregational Church,...
