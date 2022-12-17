On Tuesday afternoon, former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle announced on Twitter his intentions to transfer to Michigan after four seasons with the Hoosiers. The 23-year-old quarterback was never featured in a prominent role during his time with the Hoosiers, as he sat behind Michael Penix Jr. for multiple seasons. This season, he played the third string role behind Connor Bazelak and Dexter Williams II.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO