Ann Arbor, MI

Scarlet Nation

Amir Herring signs NLI, discusses decision to attend Michigan

On the afternoon of Early Signing Day, Michigan offensive line commit Amir Herring sat in front of his friends and family at West Bloomfield High School for his signing ceremony. After an emotional message from the soon-to-be early enrollee, Herring sat down to sign his National Letter of Intent to the University of Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle announces transfer to Michigan

On Tuesday afternoon, former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle announced on Twitter his intentions to transfer to Michigan after four seasons with the Hoosiers. The 23-year-old quarterback was never featured in a prominent role during his time with the Hoosiers, as he sat behind Michael Penix Jr. for multiple seasons. This season, he played the third string role behind Connor Bazelak and Dexter Williams II.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Former Indiana TE AJ Barner transferring to Michigan

Michigan has found tight end help inside the Big Ten Conference as AJ Barner has announced he will transfer to Michigan for the 2023 season. Barner was a team captain for the Hoosiers in 2022, playing in 10 games. He missed the game between Indiana and Michigan this year due to an injury. He finished the season with 28 catches for 199 yards and 3 touchdowns.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

