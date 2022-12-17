ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Comments / 61

Assyria 2
4d ago

You all keep playing with God. God is Holy therefore He desires us to be Holy ... God will one day say, "Enough is Enough" and start cleaning house ...

Reply(7)
11
Guest
4d ago

Florida already allows same-sex marriages for years now. Nothing bad LGBTQ or other liberals can say on that about Florida.

Reply
9
jessica veltri
4d ago

they renewed their vows and it was a few couples that day. calm down everyone, y'all already knew these people were married.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thekatynews.com

Best Areas to Live in Broward County

Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Miami-Dade's Mayor Offering Help For Anyone Suffering This Holiday Season

Miami-Dade is out with a holiday stress and mental health safety message. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says first responders are standing by to help since this is the time of year they see increases in suicide, domestic violence and road rage calls. She says there's no reason to suffer in silence. The county has resources available for anyone in need, she's encouraging everyone to take full advantage of them.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman arrested after assaulting American Airlines employee at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Tempers flared at Miami International Airport when an airline employee was attacked, leading to the arrest of a passenger. On Tuesday, police confirmed they had arrested 25-year-old Camilia McMillie after she assaulted an American Airlines employee, Tuesday. Only In Dade provided a video showing...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut

A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami firefighters help Santa make special deliveries to local schools

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Fire Rescue is sharing the spirit of the season with local students. Crew members on Wednesday made a special delivery to several schools in Miami. The firefighters were Santa’s little helpers, packing tons of toys for the celebration. The toy drive aims to...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

DeSantis appoints new member on Broward County Public School board

Governor Ron DeSantis appointed a new member to the Broward County Public School board a mere hours after declaring a vacancy. An executive order, signed by the governor, appointed Daniel Foganholi to take over the seat of elected board member Rodney Velez. Velez was elected by voters in the last...
WSVN-TV

4 spots to get South Florida’s holiday drink: coquito

It’s time to bring on the holiday cheer South Florida style, of course. If you haven’t snagged a bottle of delicious coquito yet, you’re in luck. Deco’s going on a magical coquito journey to help find the best flavors in town. Brace yourself, because coquito season...
CORAL GABLES, FL
WSVN-TV

Security video connects arrested man to multiple crimes along South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A surveillance camera captured a beating on South Beach, which helped police connect the suspect to another crime. On Tuesday, security footage obtained exclusively by 7News shows a rough beat down on July 16 in South Beach. The video shows what police call an aggravated...
MIAMI, FL
luxury-houses.net

Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience

5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy