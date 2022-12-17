Read full article on original website
Assyria 2
4d ago
You all keep playing with God. God is Holy therefore He desires us to be Holy ... God will one day say, "Enough is Enough" and start cleaning house ...
Guest
4d ago
Florida already allows same-sex marriages for years now. Nothing bad LGBTQ or other liberals can say on that about Florida.
jessica veltri
4d ago
they renewed their vows and it was a few couples that day. calm down everyone, y'all already knew these people were married.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
WSVN-TV
‘You may call me Mistress’: 3 leather-clad women pitch building dungeon to Fort Lauderdale commissioners
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a strange sight at a Fort Lauderdale City Commission meeting when a trio of unusual guests stepped up and spoke before lawmakers. The outlandish appearance unfolded during Tuesday night’s city commission meeting. On the agenda was a sanitation issue. “This item is...
thekatynews.com
Best Areas to Live in Broward County
Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
WSVN-TV
Rolling Loud festival partners with Miami-Dade to gift toys to children at Miami Gardens day care
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - There was toy joy for children at a Miami Gardens day care, thanks in part to a popular music festival hosted in South Florida. The co-founder of Rolling Loud partnered with Miami-Dade on Wednesday to give toys to children at the day care. The gifts...
iheart.com
Miami-Dade's Mayor Offering Help For Anyone Suffering This Holiday Season
Miami-Dade is out with a holiday stress and mental health safety message. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says first responders are standing by to help since this is the time of year they see increases in suicide, domestic violence and road rage calls. She says there's no reason to suffer in silence. The county has resources available for anyone in need, she's encouraging everyone to take full advantage of them.
WSVN-TV
Woman arrested after assaulting American Airlines employee at MIA
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Tempers flared at Miami International Airport when an airline employee was attacked, leading to the arrest of a passenger. On Tuesday, police confirmed they had arrested 25-year-old Camilia McMillie after she assaulted an American Airlines employee, Tuesday. Only In Dade provided a video showing...
Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut
A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
WSVN-TV
A community is on alert after an attempted kidnapping of 3 girls in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community is on alert after an attempted kidnapping. Deputies said three young girls were approached by a man on a bicycle in the area of Northwest Nine Court in Pompano Beach on Sunday. Two of them ran away, and the third kept...
WSVN-TV
Superintendent Vickie Cartwright speaks out following Broward teacher assistant arrest
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright spoke out on the allegations against a classroom assistant at West Broward High School. On Tuesday, John Harrison Smith was arrested after being accused of molesting two disabled teens. The 53-year-old paraprofessional has been charged with lewd and...
fox35orlando.com
Photos of floating alligator tattoo goes viral: 'Just some Florida activity'
MIAMI Fla. - A tattoo of an alligator appearing to float along a client's arm has gone viral on social media. The photos were shared on Instagram with the caption, "Just some typical Florida activity," by Tatu Panda, a Miami-based tattoo artist in South Florida. The post has received over...
Florida Gang Member Sentenced To Life After 3 Murders During Home Invasions
A Florida gang member has been sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years for murders committed during a series of home invasion robberies in Broward County. According to evidence presented at trial, Derrick Slade (aka “D” or “Solja”) joined a criminal enterprise in November
WSVN-TV
Jada Page Foundation holds toy giveaway at Golden Glades Elementary in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida foundation carried on a touching tradition to honor the memory of a girl who was taken too soon. The Jada Page Foundation Toy Giveaway on Wednesday lit up young faces at Golden Glades Elementary School. The foundation ensured every child has a...
WSVN-TV
Miami firefighters help Santa make special deliveries to local schools
MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Fire Rescue is sharing the spirit of the season with local students. Crew members on Wednesday made a special delivery to several schools in Miami. The firefighters were Santa’s little helpers, packing tons of toys for the celebration. The toy drive aims to...
LAWSUIT CLAIM: Vase Falls On Woman At TJ Maxx Delray Beach, Critically Injured
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward County woman shopping at T.J. Maxx at 1700 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach says she was critically injured when a vase fell from a shelf and shattered — lacerating skin all over her body. Jacques Moncur […]
floridapolitics.com
Broward County watchdog details how Pompano Commissioner misused campaign funds
Findings of felony and misdemeanor mishandling of money sent to State Attorney and state Division of Elections. A Pompano Beach City Commissioner publicly apologized earlier this year after video showed her mistreating a Fort Lauderdale police officer. Now she may have more explaining to do for “criminal” mishandling of campaign money.
WSVN-TV
Couple returns to MIA to find cat that got lost during layover 3 weeks earlier
MIAMI (WSVN) - A couple is relieved tonight, after they were finally reunited with their beloved pet. Their cat was lost during a layover in South Florida. Weeks later, the feline was finally found. It’s every pet owner’s worst nightmare, but for one very lucky family, there’s a happy ending...
WSVN-TV
BSO distribute blankets to homeless individuals as temperatures begin to drop
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - With a blast of cold air on it’s way to South Florida, officials want to ensure everyone is protected, including the most vulnerable. Local leaders are making sure no one is left out in the cold. The Broward Sheriff’s Office has teamed up with...
WSVN-TV
DeSantis appoints new member on Broward County Public School board
Governor Ron DeSantis appointed a new member to the Broward County Public School board a mere hours after declaring a vacancy. An executive order, signed by the governor, appointed Daniel Foganholi to take over the seat of elected board member Rodney Velez. Velez was elected by voters in the last...
WSVN-TV
4 spots to get South Florida’s holiday drink: coquito
It’s time to bring on the holiday cheer South Florida style, of course. If you haven’t snagged a bottle of delicious coquito yet, you’re in luck. Deco’s going on a magical coquito journey to help find the best flavors in town. Brace yourself, because coquito season...
WSVN-TV
Security video connects arrested man to multiple crimes along South Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A surveillance camera captured a beating on South Beach, which helped police connect the suspect to another crime. On Tuesday, security footage obtained exclusively by 7News shows a rough beat down on July 16 in South Beach. The video shows what police call an aggravated...
luxury-houses.net
Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience
5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
