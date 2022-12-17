Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Eastman couple invites public to view Christmas lights display
EASTMAN, Ga. — If it's a holiday tradition to stroll through neighborhoods looking for the best lights display, you'll want to make a trip to Dodge County. Amy Horton and Jay Attaway put this yard of festivity up year after year, and invite the public to visit since 2016.
Santa and holiday-themed friends visit kids at children's hospital in Macon
MACON, Ga. — You're used to seeing Santa on his sleigh, but Wednesday, he tried out a different mode of transportation, and he traded in his reindeer, for firefighters!. Santa hopped on a fire truck ladder to greet children at the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital. With a little...
'I was born to do this': Woodrow Blue named new City of Forsyth Police Chief
FORSYTH, Ga. — The City of Forsyth has been without a police chief for 4 months. In August, their former chief of 30+ years, Eddie Harris, stepped down. This Monday, Woodrow Blue started the job. Blue has worked in law enforcement for 43 years, and he has served as...
List: Kwanzaa events in central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Kwanzaa is almost here in Central Georgia!. Macon has a full festival for the length of the holiday, with different activities each night. 31st Annual Matunda Ya Kwanzaa Festival in Macon Events. (All events are free and donations are welcomed) 1. Umoja Unity Day Celebration -
Macon mom and daughter duo giving hundreds of free Christmas toys to families
MACON, Ga. — Wednesday on Cherry Street in downtown Macon, you can get some Christmas gifts for your children. Dr. Anissa Jones is partnering with her mom, Sandra Bryant, to give away hundreds of toys to families in need. The initiative started when they began serving food and giving...
'It becomes critical': Warner Robins church to open warming center for the homeless Thursday
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Table at First Christian Church is about to open its doors to the homeless this week. "I love them. I pray with them. I cannot live with myself if I was home enjoying a warm meal, in a hot, warm place; and they're out here living in the streets. I am just not going to do that. That's why I am going to volunteer to give time here," Brian Wise said.
WMAZ
Macon group gives bikes to kids as reward for reading achievements
A Macon group gave away 50 bicycles to kids who achieved excellence in reading. Children were jumping with excitement with their parents there to capture the moment.
41nbc.com
Bruce Elementary students receive bikes donated by 100 Black Men of Middle Georgia
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Students at Bruce Elementary School in Macon received a nice Christmas surprise on Tuesday. The organization “100 Black Men of Middle Georgia” delivered more than 50 bikes to the students. They got to pick out their own bike and take it home for Christmas.
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Be careful: don’t jump to conclusions about this photo
Don’t be fooled by this classical setting: it might not be where you originally think it is. Figure out where you think this photograph was taken, and send your idea to elliott@brack.net, including your place of residence. Lou Camerio, Lilburn writes: “It is St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Macon...
'Ready to face the future': Bibb County Sheriff David Davis celebrates beating cancer
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff David Davis announced Wednesday that he has beaten cancer. The sheriff was diagnosed with leukemia in February. 13WMAZ spoke with the sheriff Wednesday night, and he shared a message to folks navigating the same diagnosis. "I can't say enough about the outpouring of...
Macon group gives 50 bikes to Bruce Elementary School students for reading excellence
MACON, Ga. — Christmas is the season of giving. One Macon organization is gifting children with new rides. Students at Bruce Elementary School were donated bikes given by the 100 Black Men Association. They gave away 50 bicycles to kids who achieved excellence in reading. One parent, Evan Knox,...
'In me, something was created new': Central Georgia cancer survivor makes wood art as her second life purpose
BONAIRE, Ga. — In 2018, Crystal Williams prayed about her next steps in life. She says the lightbulbs went off and she went to the arts and crafts store to find her next venture. With a Florida Gator paddle as her first art piece, Williams found her purpose in...
41nbc.com
Local shelters preparing to help residents seek shelter during frigid temperatures
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Frigid temperatures are making their way to Middle Georgia later this week, and local shelters are already preparing to provide a place of warmth. United Way of Central Georgia is working with local resource centers to make sure shelters have what they need to accommodate those looking to escape the bitter cold.
Fort Valley police officers play Santa Claus, taking families on holiday shopping spree
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley police officers put on different uniforms Tuesday night. They traded their standard officer uniforms for blue Santa suits. Officers came together to provide Christmas presents for children in an event called "Blue Santa." Since November 14, the department took nominations of children ages...
'Be ready': Bibb Emergency Management Agency shares safety tips ahead of frigid weekend weather
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for freezing temperatures Christmas weekend, the Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency is getting ready, too. They have some safety tips for everyone, from travel to staying safe at home. Wednesday night might have been rainy, but it didn't stop Central Georgians from coming out in droves to see the downtown Macon Christmas light display. Some of the visitors say the incoming weather will impact their travel plans.
Fall Line hosts Christmas Market in downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. — Christmas is around the corner and you know what that means...last minute holiday shopping. The folks at Fall Line Brewery in Macon held the perfect opportunity for people to grab those last minute gifts and stocking stuffers. From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, downtown...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb County reaches milestone with demolition of old restaurant building
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A long-standing landmark in Macon will become the 400th structure torn down in the county's battle against blight. Crews will tear down the building formerly home to Just-a-Biscuit on Vineville Avenue Tuesday morning. "This is a heavily traveled road through our city, with thousands of...
fox5atlanta.com
Family pleads for Fort Valley woman's return home
FORT VALLEY, Ga. - Family and law enforcement are looking for a missing woman who was last seen in Fort Valley. The Warner Robins Police Department was alerted to Sierra Taylor's disappearance on Dec. 15. Since then, her vehicle has been spotted on flock cameras in the DeKalb County area.
Macon Pink Turkey 5K Run honors cancer survivor Alfreda ‘Memaw’ Lockett
MACON, Ga. — The R Lockett Foundation will have its inaugural Pink Turkey 5K Run this Saturday at Amerson River Park. Registration is set to start at 7 a.m. and it will include a 10K bike ride that will start at 8 a.m. The run will begin an hour...
A state authority got millions to reduce poverty in Macon's Pleasant Hill. Has it helped?
Nancy Jo Cleveland never had so much space of her own. Apartment living was all the 34-year-old had ever known until last year, when she bought a bright pink house in Macon’s Pleasant Hill neighborhood. “I’ve never lived in a house,” Cleveland said, sitting on the couch in her...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0