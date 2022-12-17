ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

13WMAZ

List: Kwanzaa events in central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Kwanzaa is almost here in Central Georgia!. Macon has a full festival for the length of the holiday, with different activities each night. 31st Annual Matunda Ya Kwanzaa Festival in Macon Events. (All events are free and donations are welcomed) 1. Umoja Unity Day Celebration -
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'It becomes critical': Warner Robins church to open warming center for the homeless Thursday

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Table at First Christian Church is about to open its doors to the homeless this week. "I love them. I pray with them. I cannot live with myself if I was home enjoying a warm meal, in a hot, warm place; and they're out here living in the streets. I am just not going to do that. That's why I am going to volunteer to give time here," Brian Wise said.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Be careful: don’t jump to conclusions about this photo

Don’t be fooled by this classical setting: it might not be where you originally think it is. Figure out where you think this photograph was taken, and send your idea to elliott@brack.net, including your place of residence. Lou Camerio, Lilburn writes: “It is St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Macon...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'Be ready': Bibb Emergency Management Agency shares safety tips ahead of frigid weekend weather

MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for freezing temperatures Christmas weekend, the Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency is getting ready, too. They have some safety tips for everyone, from travel to staying safe at home. Wednesday night might have been rainy, but it didn't stop Central Georgians from coming out in droves to see the downtown Macon Christmas light display. Some of the visitors say the incoming weather will impact their travel plans.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Fall Line hosts Christmas Market in downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. — Christmas is around the corner and you know what that means...last minute holiday shopping. The folks at Fall Line Brewery in Macon held the perfect opportunity for people to grab those last minute gifts and stocking stuffers. From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, downtown...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb County reaches milestone with demolition of old restaurant building

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A long-standing landmark in Macon will become the 400th structure torn down in the county's battle against blight. Crews will tear down the building formerly home to Just-a-Biscuit on Vineville Avenue Tuesday morning. "This is a heavily traveled road through our city, with thousands of...
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family pleads for Fort Valley woman's return home

FORT VALLEY, Ga. - Family and law enforcement are looking for a missing woman who was last seen in Fort Valley. The Warner Robins Police Department was alerted to Sierra Taylor's disappearance on Dec. 15. Since then, her vehicle has been spotted on flock cameras in the DeKalb County area.
FORT VALLEY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

