ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 key recruits trending up with Texas football after big visit weekend

Last weekend saw one of the bigger groups of visitors make their way to the Forty Acres among key recruits for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. Texas hosted more than a dozen visitors among high school recruits in the 2023 class over the weekend, which should help head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff end this portion of the cycle on a high note as we approach the first National Signing Day.
AUSTIN, TX
Stanford Daily

Horns Up: Men’s basketball overwhelmed by Texas

After Friday night’s win against Green Bay, Stanford men’s basketball (4-7, 0-2 Pac-12) fell to No. 7 Texas (9-1, 0-0 Big 12) 72-62 on Sunday during the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas. Despite missing head coach Chris Beard following his arrest earlier in the week, the Longhorns were able to muster enough offensive firepower in the middle of the second half to push them over the edge.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Strong second half lifts No. 7 Texas to win over Stanford, 72-62

DALLAS — With Chris Beard’s coaching future in doubt after he was arrested for third-degree felony assault for allegedly strangling a woman early Monday and subsequently suspended without pay by the university, things might not return to normal for No. 7 Texas for the duration of a 2022-23 season where it has the pieces capable of cutting down the nets in Houston in April. The Longhorns held on for an 87-81 overtime win over Rice on Monday at Moody Center, hours after Beard’s arrest and the elevation of associate head coach Rodney Terry to acting head coach, but they’ve had a few days to process everything before facing Stanford in the Pac-12 U.S. LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday (12 p.m., ESPN2).
AUSTIN, TX
gotodestinations.com

5 of The Best Pizza Spots in Seattle – (With Cheesy Photos)

As you might have expected, Seattle gets experimental with their pizza, and we’ve covered a few pizza spots that do just that to great effect. But don’t get us wrong, Seattle pizzerias can do traditional pies that can stand toe to toe with the shops in Chicago, Detroit and New York! We cover a few of them as well.
SEATTLE, WA
2news.com

Nonstop Flights Announced To Austin And Houston From RNO

The flights were made possible by the Reno-Tahoe Regional Air Service Corporation. The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is hosting a celebration Tuesday for its inaugural flight to Austin on Frontier Airlines. RNO is expecting over 15,000 passengers passing through the airport on peak travel days.
RENO, NV
fox7austin.com

Heavy rain hits Austin area, cold front later this week

AUSTIN, Texas - Cloudy, rainy and stormy Monday on the way!. An upper low is moving out of New Mexico and energizing the atmosphere to increase the rain and storm coverage. Heavy rain, lightning and pea-sized hail are possible on and off through early afternoon. Some areas will get a...
AUSTIN, TX
KXLY

Ranked choice voting gains ground

Last month, voters in Nevada, Seattle and at least six other jurisdictions around the country approved measures to change how they elect their leaders. Instead of voting for just one candidate, they will rank a slate of candidates. Ranked choice voting has seen steady success in recent years. Nationwide, 62...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

A rare look inside a ballistic missile submarine at Naval Base Kitsap

The United States Navy and western Washington have a rich shared history. One that dates all the way back to the 1890s. "There was an article posted from 1892 that talked about building a new shipyard in Bremerton. So, in the history of the Navy and the history of Washington, we go way back," said Capt. Richard Massie, the Commanding Officer of Naval Base Kitsap.
BREMERTON, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy