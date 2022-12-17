Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Starbucks Workers Go on Strike: The Biggest Strike in Starbucks History Will Last 3 Days and Include 100 StoresTy D.Seattle, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Related
Dylan Morris Will Wait Until After Alamo Bowl to Weigh His Options
Dylan Morris, going from 363 passing attempts to just 16 in a year's time as a University of Washington quarterback, really hasn't had to deal with much of a pass rush in recent months, with pressure coming at him from the corners. Yet on Tuesday afternoon, the former Husky starting...
Huskies Rank in Top 3 Among Bounce-Back Teams with 6-Win Bump
Only TCU and USC have shown a bigger increase in victories.
Longhorns Commit Dylan Spence Flips to Texas Tech
The Texas Longhorns have lost a key piece of the 2023 recruiting class to a conference rival.
Former Oklahoma DL Announces Transfer Destination
Former Oklahoma defensive lineman Cedric Roberts is headed back to his home state after one year in Norman.
3 key recruits trending up with Texas football after big visit weekend
Last weekend saw one of the bigger groups of visitors make their way to the Forty Acres among key recruits for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. Texas hosted more than a dozen visitors among high school recruits in the 2023 class over the weekend, which should help head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff end this portion of the cycle on a high note as we approach the first National Signing Day.
Stanford Daily
Horns Up: Men’s basketball overwhelmed by Texas
After Friday night’s win against Green Bay, Stanford men’s basketball (4-7, 0-2 Pac-12) fell to No. 7 Texas (9-1, 0-0 Big 12) 72-62 on Sunday during the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas. Despite missing head coach Chris Beard following his arrest earlier in the week, the Longhorns were able to muster enough offensive firepower in the middle of the second half to push them over the edge.
Huskies Pick Up Fifth Transfer in ASU Edge Rusher Joe Moore
He started and had a pair of tackles in 45-38 upset of UW.
Strong second half lifts No. 7 Texas to win over Stanford, 72-62
DALLAS — With Chris Beard’s coaching future in doubt after he was arrested for third-degree felony assault for allegedly strangling a woman early Monday and subsequently suspended without pay by the university, things might not return to normal for No. 7 Texas for the duration of a 2022-23 season where it has the pieces capable of cutting down the nets in Houston in April. The Longhorns held on for an 87-81 overtime win over Rice on Monday at Moody Center, hours after Beard’s arrest and the elevation of associate head coach Rodney Terry to acting head coach, but they’ve had a few days to process everything before facing Stanford in the Pac-12 U.S. LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday (12 p.m., ESPN2).
UW Set to Officially Welcome Deven Bryant, Whose Reputation Continues to Grow
The St. John Bosco linebacker picks up Los Angeles Times award.
Texas Football: Every 2023 commit that is expected to sign early
In a little bit less than 24 hours, the expected early signees (a good portion of which will be early enrollees) with the 2023 Texas football recruiting class will be able to officially sign on the dotted line. This is always an exciting time for the Longhorns faithful to see...
gotodestinations.com
5 of The Best Pizza Spots in Seattle – (With Cheesy Photos)
As you might have expected, Seattle gets experimental with their pizza, and we’ve covered a few pizza spots that do just that to great effect. But don’t get us wrong, Seattle pizzerias can do traditional pies that can stand toe to toe with the shops in Chicago, Detroit and New York! We cover a few of them as well.
Seattle real estate predictions for 2023
It's still not a buyer's market, but lower prices may be on the horizon.
2news.com
Nonstop Flights Announced To Austin And Houston From RNO
The flights were made possible by the Reno-Tahoe Regional Air Service Corporation. The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is hosting a celebration Tuesday for its inaugural flight to Austin on Frontier Airlines. RNO is expecting over 15,000 passengers passing through the airport on peak travel days.
fox7austin.com
Heavy rain hits Austin area, cold front later this week
AUSTIN, Texas - Cloudy, rainy and stormy Monday on the way!. An upper low is moving out of New Mexico and energizing the atmosphere to increase the rain and storm coverage. Heavy rain, lightning and pea-sized hail are possible on and off through early afternoon. Some areas will get a...
KXLY
Ranked choice voting gains ground
Last month, voters in Nevada, Seattle and at least six other jurisdictions around the country approved measures to change how they elect their leaders. Instead of voting for just one candidate, they will rank a slate of candidates. Ranked choice voting has seen steady success in recent years. Nationwide, 62...
seattlerefined.com
A rare look inside a ballistic missile submarine at Naval Base Kitsap
The United States Navy and western Washington have a rich shared history. One that dates all the way back to the 1890s. "There was an article posted from 1892 that talked about building a new shipyard in Bremerton. So, in the history of the Navy and the history of Washington, we go way back," said Capt. Richard Massie, the Commanding Officer of Naval Base Kitsap.
Convictions For Unlawfully Carrying Guns Skyrocket After Texas Passed Constitutional Carry
No one seems to know why.
Inside the ghost kitchens haunting Austin’s restaurant industry
Since the pandemic forced restaurants to close their dining rooms, a new, lucrative business model began haunting Austin's food industry...but the concept isn't as ominous as it's name sounds.
2023 predictions for Austin real estate
Real estate experts explain what Austin home buyers should know and predict whether we’ll see prices rise in 2023.
Comments / 0