ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about a popular spot for groceries at the corner of Monroe Avenue and Meigs Street. It’s been out of commission for almost a week and one of you wanted to know why. A viewer wrote to us about the 7-Eleven store located at 436 Monroe Ave. in the city, saying: “The store is locked up and boarded up. Does anyone know why? Is this related to all the violence that is occurring all along Monroe Avenue? Is it temporary or permanent?”

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO