FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WHEC TV-10
A Christmas story: Former Brighton convent to shelter Ukrainian refugees
BRIGHTON, N.Y. – More than 100,000 refugees from Ukraine are in the United States and New York has the most of them. One of the things they need right away is a place to stay. Rev. Joe Hart is the pastor at two churches in Brighton, including Our Lady...
WHEC TV-10
Police Officers deliver toys and food to families of homicide victims
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local group is giving back to the people affected by gun violence this holiday season. Save Rochester is a local non-profit aimed at strengthening the community by eliminating poverty. It teamed up with Rochester Police officers to deliver toys and food to the front doors of the families of homicide victims.
WHEC TV-10
Area non-profit partners with local high school athletes to provide gifts for hospital patients
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Thursday Primetime585, along with volunteering athletes, delivered $6,500 in coats and 450 toys to all Sickle Cell patients at Golisano Children’s Hospital for Christmas. In addition, the organization, and its volunteer athletes, donated additional toys to restock the toy chest on the Sickle Cell unit at GCH.
WHEC TV-10
Winter blast forces schools to cancel classes Friday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. –– Several area districts will be closed Friday in advance of a winter storm. The storm is expected to bring bitter cold, lake effect snow, and potentially damaging winds. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the snow and wind impacts to the region for...
WHEC TV-10
Restaurant owner speaks about impact of water main break
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A water main break on Ford Street and West Main Street in Rochester that started Wednesday afternoon has affected homes and businesses. The owner of an African-Haitian restaurant and market on West Main Street had to close his business early due to the loss of water pressure.
WHEC TV-10
Pinning ceremony held for graduating nursing students
Henrietta, N.Y. – On Sunday Bryant & Stratton College held a pinning ceremony for 17 graduates to signify the completion of nursing programs studies. The ceremony is a long-standing tradition to welcome graduates into the medical community.
WHEC TV-10
RCSD closed Thursday due to water main break
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester City School District will be closed Thursday due to a water main break and boil water advisory in the city. Chief of Communications & Intergovernmental Affairs Marisol Ramos-Lopez announced Wednesday night that because the water main break falls within the boundaries of several schools, all RCSD schools and buildings will be closed and all school-related activities are canceled.
WHEC TV-10
Three-day memorial will honor firefighters killed in 2012 West Webster shooting
WEBSTER, N.Y. — The West Webster Fire Department is holding a memorial starting Thursday in remembrance of two firefighters who died in the 2012 shooting on Christmas Eve morning. It’s been ten years since a man set fire to his home and car on Lake Road in Webster, then...
WHEC TV-10
Former employee arrested after Unity Hospital went into lockdown on Tuesday
GREECE, N.Y. — A former employee caused a lockdown on Tuesday at Unity Hospital in Greece. Authorities say Quentin Bowens, 31 of Rochester, threatened his former boss while already on parole for making a terroristic threat. He was a contract worker and had just been fired on Friday. The...
WHEC TV-10
Henrietta Walmart reopens after lockdown Wednesday
HENRIETTA, N.Y. Around 4 p.m. Saturday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to Walmart in the Town of Henrietta for the threat of a suspicious device. MCSO and Walmart management evacuated the store out of an abundance of caution. Deputies and K9s searched the store and determined it was safe to reopen.
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: What’s next for the Spirit of Rochester?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about a piece of history floating on the Genesee River. Once, the Spirit of Rochester was the place to be, a busy tourist attraction with room for more than 500 people onboard. Now, the boat has transformed from a popular lunch and dinner cruise to an empty vessel. The Spirit of Rochester is a ghost of a bygone era but it’s still raising some questions.
WHEC TV-10
City of Rochester in state of emergency due to water main break, impending storm
A water main break on Ford Street and West Main Street that started Wednesday afternoon caused flooding and loss of water pressure in Rochester. Here are the latest updates:. State of emergency begins (12:00 PM): The City of Rochester is under a state of emergency after a massive water main break Wednesday night – and an impending snow and wind storm rolling in Friday morning.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Red Alert Weather on Friday and Saturday for storm, school closings for Friday start to come in
A storm is expected to bring bitter cold, lake effect snow, and potentially damaging winds to the Rochester region on Friday and Saturday. News10NBC has issued a Red Alert for those two days. An Arctic cold front will start to swing through the region around 8 or 9 a.m. on Friday.
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Why is the 7-Eleven on Monroe Ave. boarded up?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about a popular spot for groceries at the corner of Monroe Avenue and Meigs Street. It’s been out of commission for almost a week and one of you wanted to know why. A viewer wrote to us about the 7-Eleven store located at 436 Monroe Ave. in the city, saying: “The store is locked up and boarded up. Does anyone know why? Is this related to all the violence that is occurring all along Monroe Avenue? Is it temporary or permanent?”
WHEC TV-10
Man sentenced for kidnapping, murder of man in 2020
ROCHESTER, N.Y. –– A Rochester man was sentenced Wednesday for the brutal murder of a city man nearly three years ago. Raymond Dukes will spend at least the next 20 years in prison for the killing of Tim Lewis. He was beaten repeatedly with a baseball bat by Dukes back in February 2020 and held captive in a basement for more than two days before he was found.
WHEC TV-10
Wayne County woman accused of abusing dog
WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – A Clyde woman is facing charges of animal abuse. The Wayne County Sheriff’s office says a dog belonging to Michelle Diaz, 38, suffered a broken jaw, and that Diaz never sought medical help. The dog was unable to eat for four days because of his injury, and Diaz knew it, according to deputies.
WHEC TV-10
New York State’s first legal cannabis dispensary will open on December 29
NEW YORK — New York State’s first legal cannabis dispensary is set to open on Thursday, December 29. However, it won’t be in Rochester. The first sale will be at a dispensary in Manhattan operated by the non-profit Housing Works, which provides HIV/AIDS services. It’s the first of 36 recently licensed dispensaries to begin selling cannabis to the general public.
WHEC TV-10
Man is hospitalized after being shot while sitting in his car on Bay Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is recovering after being shot on Wednesday night. This happened at the corner of Bay Street and 7th Street at around 9:15 p.m. Police say the 27-year-old man was sitting in a car when he was hit and then drove himself to 6th Street to wait for help to arrive.
WHEC TV-10
Macedon police chief is on unpaid leave
MACEDON, N.Y. — We are working on new information about what happened with the police chief in Macedon. The chief, a former Rochester Police Department commander, is on unpaid leave and there is an investigation by the town. Wayne County sheriff’s deputies wear body cameras. We foiled the sheriff’s...
WHEC TV-10
City announces lawsuit against gun companies
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The City of Rochester is taking aim at gun manufacturers. It plans to sue them over the relentless gun violence on our streets. Tuesday afternoon Mayor Malik Evans announced this new public safety initiative against firearm companies. Evans says gun violence is now the leading cause...
