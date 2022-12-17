Read full article on original website
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Maryland. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
southbmore.com
The Charmery Closes in Federal Hill
Baltimore-based ice cream chain The Charmery recently closed its Federal Hill location at 46 E. Cross St. This location opened in June 2020 and wasn’t consistently open in recent months. The Charmery did not respond to requests for comment. The company still has locations in Hampden, Towson, and Columbia,...
Boston Globe
We’re drowning in old books – but getting rid of them is heartbreaking
America is saturated with old books, congesting Ikea Billy cases, Jengaing atop floors, Babeling bedside tables. On a recent weekday afternoon, Bruce Albright arrives in the Wonder Book parking lot, pops the trunk of his Camry and unloads two boxes of well-worn books. “It’s sad. Some of these I’ve read numerous times,” he says.
fsrmagazine.com
Atlas Restaurant Group Knows What a Market Needs
For anyone wanting to enter the restaurant business, Alex Smith, CEO and founder of Atlas Restaurant Group, recommends a franchise. He started with a Häagen-Dazs unit in May 2007 right after college. Smith did everything from scooping ice cream to running his own bookkeeping and managing the construction process with landlords. The shop is based in Harbor East, a revitalized mixed-use development in Baltimore, Maryland. At the time, Smith—one of the first restaurateurs in the area—also recognized that office workers needed a new lunch spot. In response, he opened Harbor East Deli, making cheesesteaks, pizza, and sandwiches, and learning a massive amount about the fast-casual segment.
WDEL 1150AM
An Elkton family is looking for some holiday magic
The drawing by 6-year old Levi Carter breaks his mother's heart. It's a stick figure, crying its eyes out, creating a puddle of tears, accompanied by a page in which Levi wrote, "I am sad because my house is gone forever." Lexi Baize was getting Levi and his siblings, Lincoln...
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 27: Stoney Creek in Pasadena and Manor Hill in Ellicott City
The 27th day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland took us to Anne Arundel County and waterfront hospitality at Stoney Creek Inn and a cold beer at Manor Hill before seeing Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Merriweather Post Pavilion.
Cracker Barrel waitresses receive generous tip in Harford County
Barb Harris had an idea. She rounded up two wise men, (her son and friend), and 22 wiser women to have breakfast together.
PhillyBite
Which State Is Baltimore In?
- Baltimore is in Maryland, considered the Mid-Atlantic state capital, with coastlines on the Atlantic Ocean and the Chesapeake Bay. It is also the state's largest city. It has a long history as a major seaport. Baltimore, Maryland - Capital of the Mid-Atlantic States. In the late eighteenth century, the...
This Giant Antique Store is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Maryland
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From old furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Maryland is home to many different antique stores but none are quite as unique as this massive barn store located in Frederick. Keep reading to learn more.
WTOP
What a typical home flipper makes in DC
Typical profits for investors buying a home, renovating it, and reselling a home — or flipping it — have hit a 13-year low. But the D.C. region ranks high for return on investment. Real estate data firm Attom Data Solutions reports 7.5% of homes purchased in the third...
whatsupmag.com
River of History: The Patapsco River
View from the bridge over Patapsco River at Ellicott City in autumn, features the river with a rocky bed and the historic flour mill behind trees. Our Scenic & Historic Rivers: A nature, history, and culture article series. The Patapsco River birthed America’s Industrial Revolution along its banks and holds...
talbotspy.org
A Profile in Patience: A Chat with Benedictine’s Shirley Blackston
Working at Benedictine in a rural part of Caroline County takes a remarkable amount of patience. With a mission to provide services for children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities as well as autism, the staff at the Ridgely need to find job satisfaction with the smallest, incremental steps their residents take in mastering simple life skills. That can include the everyday tasks of personal hygiene or going to a public restaurant with the capacity to enjoy meals in noisy, confusing environments with appropriate behavior.
Wbaltv.com
Vehicles for Change gifts 3 Maryland families with cars at holidays
HALETHORPE, Md. — Christmas came a few days early for three Baltimore-area families with the gifts of cars. Aliyah Johns, 25, of Baltimore, is a mother to a 2-year-old. Johns spent 90 minutes to get to and from work via public transportation. She will now be able to get to her job in 15 minutes thanks to a gift of a car from Vehicles for Change.
Where's Marty? Appreciating the Train Garden of the Shops at Kenilworth
Hi Everyone!It is "Train Garden" week on "Where's Marty?" A while back I was talking to K2 about doing something festive the week before Christmas and the answer was SO obvious.Let's visit the model train set-up known as "Train Gardens." I am sure the "Train Garden" is not a holiday event exclusive to the Baltimore area. But I do know there are many iconic "Train Gardens" in the Baltimore area where generations of families have stopped by to enjoy and watch the children, big and little, marvel!There is something about model trains placed in scenes of Wintertime magic, and holiday good...
orangeandbluepress.com
$1,000 Direct Christmas Bonus Check Will Be Given on Friday
$1,000 Direct Christmas Bonus Check Will Be Given On Friday. Maryland School District employees start the weekend with a $1,000 monetary worth of their bonus payment. Employees of Anne Arundel Country Public Schools received their bonus this week and were fully supported by the Board of Education. By Dec. 16, according to the school’s system.
Shop Small with Stevie: Wockenfuss Candies
"We have lots of candy year round but especially for the holidays," Smith said. "We get a lot of special candies so people can have a variety of what they're looking for for the holidays."
mocoshow.com
Nearly 100 Former Peary High School Students Surprise Their Teacher At His Germantown Home
Nearly 100 Robert E. Peary High School alumni gathered for a surprise celebration to honor and thank their former teacher, Mr. Vincent Gibbs, for a lifetime of sharing his love for the performing arts, humanities and English education with his students. Mr. Gibbs, known as Mr. Christmas is in his Germantown community for the decorations and nativity scene that he puts up at his home each year, hasn’t been able to decorate due to his treatments for melanoma.
popville.com
“Seen in the best Peruvian chicken joint in all the land”
Thanks to Melissa for sending from Huacatay Chicken. Huacatay, Peruvian style chicken, opened in Edgewood back in 2016. 2314 4th Street, NE (just off Rhode Island Ave) Located at 2314 4th St NE. Washington, DC. We offer a wide array of fresh food – huacatay salad, machu picchu salad, huacatay burger, 6″ huacatay sandwich, lomo saltado, palta rellena, ceviche, and whole chicken with 6 sauces. We use the freshest ingredients in preparing our food to provide the best quality and taste. Try our delicious food today!”
Nottingham MD
Essex man hauls in winning $250,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off
ESSEX, MD—An Essex man was minding his own business, enjoying the Ravens game on a recent Sunday at a neighborhood establishment, when something stole his attention from the TV screen. Was it a friend? Perhaps it was a fellow Ravens fan sharing the excitement of a touchdown? Nope. It was none other than Lady Luck herself, appearing, coincidentally, in the form of a Lady Luck scratch-off and bringing $250,000 with her.
Wbaltv.com
USS Constellation returns to Pier 1 in Baltimore's Inner Harbor
SkyTeam 11 was over the moment just before noon when the ship returned to her home berth at Pier 1 in the Inner Harbor. The ship was drydocked at Tradepoint Atlantic to undergo restoration efforts that included sanding and scraping, caulking and filling seams, and painting the hull. It's the...
