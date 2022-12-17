Hi Everyone!It is "Train Garden" week on "Where's Marty?" A while back I was talking to K2 about doing something festive the week before Christmas and the answer was SO obvious.Let's visit the model train set-up known as "Train Gardens." I am sure the "Train Garden" is not a holiday event exclusive to the Baltimore area. But I do know there are many iconic "Train Gardens" in the Baltimore area where generations of families have stopped by to enjoy and watch the children, big and little, marvel!There is something about model trains placed in scenes of Wintertime magic, and holiday good...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO