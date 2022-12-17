Read full article on original website
Bitter cold Arctic air arrives tonight!
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Enjoy the warmth this morning because it is about all we are going to get today. Highs by the noon hour will possibly reach the upper-40s. In the southern portion of the region, you might see the low-50s. The reason for the gradient is the cold front that will be moving through the ArkLaTex during the afternoon. There is a slight chance for a sprinkle, drizzle, or flurry today ahead of that cold front. When the front begins to pass it will crater our temperatures by about 45 degrees. Windy conditions must also be enforced, with sustained wind speeds this afternoon up to 25 miles per hour. Wind gusts will be pushing 40 mph. Thanks to that wind, the feels like temperature will quickly drop to the single digits and below zero going into the overnight hours. Lows tonight are in the low teens but that is measured. This is a dangerous cold, protect your pets, plants, pipes, and people. Check on your neighbors and your elderly friends and family.
Bitterly cold air arrives on Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The blast of Arctic air we’ve been giving you the First Alert about since last week will be here on Thursday. In addition the bitter cold, strong winds will bring dangerously low wind chill numbers. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the ArkLaTex from midday Thursday to midday Friday. Wind chill readings will dip as low as -5 to -15 Thursday night into Friday morning.
Ugly & bitter cold on the way
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! And today, it is a happy Wednesday because the ugly cold isn’t here yet. We will see some sunshine today, but also a lot of cloud cover, with highs in the low-50s expected. It might be a bit breezy at times, but nothing major. Lows tonight will drop to the low-40s thanks to cloud cover in the early nighttime hours.
Winter weather tips for your vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. - Are you ready for the big chill? If you're not, time is running out. We've all heard about the Ps -- people, pets, pipes, and plants. But is your vehicle prepared for the extreme cold?. KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis spoke with an expert about everything from antifreeze...
Salvation Army, other shelters opening warming centers in ArkLaTex ahead of sub-freezing temps
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With sub-freezing temps on the way for the ArkLaTex, the Salvation Army in Shreveport is one of the shelters preparing to open its cold weather shelter to provide a place to stay for those in need. “If you know someone who needs assistance or if you...
Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission to be open around the clock during arctic blast
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the arctic blast makes way for the ArkLaTex, community organizations are preparing to help in any way they can. The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission has changed their hours to accommodate more people. The nonprofit normally operates on an eight hour schedule. However, with the chilly weather moving in, they have expanded to a 24-hour operation to make sure no one is left in the cold.
Wet start to the week; very cold to end
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Highs reached the mid-50s across the ArkLaTex today and there has been plenty of sunshine. Cloud cover will continue to increase going into the overnight hours and thanks to that we will only drop to the upper-30s for overnight lows. Tomorrow we will see...
Urgent! Severe Cold Weather Watches Issued For Shreveport
Today is the Winter Solstice for 2022. Simply put, that means it is the first day of Winter, and it looks to be coming in with a vengeance. In advance of the extremely low temperatures expected in the coming forty eight hours, the National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued statements regarding the temperatures that urge residents to prepare now.
The Arctic Blast Is Coming For Christmas!
Get ready – a cold arctic blast is about to blow through the ArkLaTex just in time for Christmas!. Rain showers are expected the early part of this week in the Shreveport area – then Thursday the arctic air pushes into the region. Rain, changing to sleet is expected and snow is possible as well, with accumulation expected to be light, but, icy roads are possible Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.
Shreveport Here’s How to Prep For Arctic Front Headed Our Way
Friday - Sunny, with a high near 26. Friday Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Saturday Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Christmas Day - Sunny, with a high near 41. If you look closely...
Caddo animal shelter in desperate need of fosters over the weekend as temps drop
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - With subfreezing temperatures on the way for Christmas weekend, the Caddo Parish animal shelter is in desperate need of people to foster dogs. The Companions of Caddo Animal Services posted on Facebook on Monday, Dec. 19 saying they have about 30 dogs being housed outside since they have no space left inside the shelter.
TxDOT prepares for severe winter weather
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to a chance of winter weather conditions this week, the Texas Department of Transportation Atlanta District has begun preparing bridges and overpasses. TxDOT has begun prepping the roads with a brine solution. The brine solution is a salt and water mixture that helps prevent...
Field of Dreams Park to close due to extreme cold temperatures
Effectively immediately, Bossier Parks and Recreation officials have closed the Field of Dreams Park located at 4714 Hazel Jones Road in Bossier City due to the arctic blast forecast for the area. As a precautionary measure against the extremely cold temperatures, the water to the bathrooms at the park has...
Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The people of East Texas are preparing to see some cold temperatures roll through the area Thursday night that will continue through the holiday weekend. Many stores are seeing an increase in customers purchasing items to protect their homes from this freeze. David Abney, owner of...
Space Station device monitored lightning in East Texas during last week’s tornadic storms
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - As powerful storms produced tornadoes in East Texas last week, a special device was tracking lightning data from the International Space Station, flying 250 miles overhead. On Tuesday, December 13, a National Weather Service survey determined an EF2 tornado with peak winds of 115 mph...
Remember When the Red River Froze in Shreveport?
Really cold weather is headed for Shreveport later this week. We are going to be in the deep freeze Friday morning when the temperature dips into the teens. This reminds me of all the stories about December of 1983 in Shreveport when the Red River froze. That month was the...
SFD faces challenges while extinguishing early morning commercial fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters battled a commercial building fire in the 4100 block of Curtis Lane at around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Officials say no one was inside the Louisiana Industrial Batteries and Chargers building at the time of the fire. As of 4:30 a.m., most of the fire was extinguished, with firefighters still working on a couple hot spots.
Caddo firefighters talk rescue of 30-lb snake & fire safety tips
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s that time of year where there’s an increase in house fires. Because of this, it’s important to know the importance of having a fire safety plan for you and your pets. Firefighters John Phelan and Steven Kennedy joined KSLA on Tuesday, Dec....
Could North Louisiana get a white Christmas?
Christmas is still nine days away so the most wonderful time of the year is still pretty far off when it comes to accurate weather predictions. However, some weather models are saying there is a much higher than normal chance of some winter weather round the same time that Santa comes calling.
SVN rescues 2 dogs trapped under rubble nearly a week after deadly Keithville tornado
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Volunteer Network is still working to help those affected by a tornado that touched down in Keithville on Dec. 13. Over the weekend, SVN founder Keith Bryant said more than 150 volunteers worked to clean up the area. While volunteers continued their work Monday, they rescued two dogs that had been trapped under rubble since Tuesday night’s storms.
