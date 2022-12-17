ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bleacher Report

LIV Golfers Eligible for 2023 Masters Tournament: 'Focus Is to Honor the Tradition'

LIV golfers who meet previous qualification standards for the Masters will be eligible for the year's first major tournament in 2023. The event released a statement Tuesday explaining its position:. "Regrettably, recent actions have divided men's professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of...
Bleacher Report

Twitter Hypes Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux for Dominant Showing in Win over Commanders

The New York Giants have the inside track on a playoff spot thanks in large part to their rookie defensive end. Despite an inconsistent offensive performance, the New York Giants escaped Sunday's NFC East showdown with a 20-12 victory over the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. The teams tied two weeks ago and had identical 7-5-1 records entering the game, but the Giants moved ahead with a critical head-to-head win.
