Jacksonville wins 72-63 against Charleston Southern

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kevion Nolan scored 15 points as Jacksonville beat Charleston Southern 72-63 on Saturday night.

Nolan added six assists for the Dolphins (6-3). Jordan Davis scored 13 points while going 5 of 8 (2 for 3 from distance), and added three steals. Osayi Osifo was 3 of 4 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points, while adding eight rebounds.

Claudell Harris Jr. finished with 20 points and two steals for the Buccaneers (3-7). Kalib Clinton added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Charleston Southern. In addition, Tahlik Chavez finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .