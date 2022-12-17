ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims

President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Cassidy Hutchinson told the January 6 committee she felt pressure from Trump allies not to talk and instead risk 'contempt'

The final straw for former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson with her first attorney, paid through allies of former President Donald Trump, came when he told her to stop cooperating with the January 6 House select committee even if she risked a contempt of Congress charge, transcripts of her interviews and sources familiar with her testimony tell CNN.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Takeaways from the House committee's report on Trump taxes

It will take time for lawmakers and the public to digest the trove of documents relating to former President Donald Trump's tax returns released Tuesday night by the House Ways and Means Committee. Trump repeatedly defied convention and refused to release his tax returns both as a presidential candidate and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

McCarthy takes a hard line against any senator who backs spending deal

As House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy forges ahead in his quest to secure 218 votes to be the next speaker of the House, he is vowing to take a hard line in the future against any GOP senator who votes to pass the $1.7 trillion spending bill this week. McCarthy...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Jeffries to appoint DelBene to chair Democrats' House campaign operation

Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries is set to appoint Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington to lead the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, sources tell CNN. Jeffries' decision will need to be ratified by the full Democratic caucus. Two lawmakers -- California Reps. Ami Bera and Tony Cárdenas -- also wanted the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

House January 6 committee handing over investigative materials to DOJ

The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, has started handing over evidence and transcripts from its probe to the Department of Justice, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Special counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee parts of the DOJ's investigation...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

READ: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's remarks to Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a joint meeting of Congress in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, marking his first visit outside of Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February. Read his remarks as transcribed by CNN. Dear Americans in all states, cities, and communities, all those who value freedom and...
