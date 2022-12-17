Read full article on original website
Related
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
‘Dead on arrival’: McCarthy threatens to tank McConnell’s agenda if Senate GOP votes for omnibus
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is threatening to tank the legislation of Senate Republicans who back the omnibus spending bill being considered this week, setting up a showdown with his counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Biden said it was 'shockingly gracious' of Trump to follow tradition and write him a letter before leaving the Oval Office, new book claims
Biden said Trump left him a "very generous" letter on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, but did not reveal the contents.
‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims
President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Cassidy Hutchinson told the January 6 committee she felt pressure from Trump allies not to talk and instead risk 'contempt'
The final straw for former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson with her first attorney, paid through allies of former President Donald Trump, came when he told her to stop cooperating with the January 6 House select committee even if she risked a contempt of Congress charge, transcripts of her interviews and sources familiar with her testimony tell CNN.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Takeaways from the House committee's report on Trump taxes
It will take time for lawmakers and the public to digest the trove of documents relating to former President Donald Trump's tax returns released Tuesday night by the House Ways and Means Committee. Trump repeatedly defied convention and refused to release his tax returns both as a presidential candidate and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
McCarthy takes a hard line against any senator who backs spending deal
As House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy forges ahead in his quest to secure 218 votes to be the next speaker of the House, he is vowing to take a hard line in the future against any GOP senator who votes to pass the $1.7 trillion spending bill this week. McCarthy...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
READ: House Ways and Means Committee report finding Trump was not properly audited by IRS as president
The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday released a summary report that concluded the IRS failed to audit former President Donald Trump's taxes as required under the mandatory presidential audit program. Read the report here:. Read a supplemental report from the Joint Committee here. The-CNN-Wire. ™ & ©...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Jeffries to appoint DelBene to chair Democrats' House campaign operation
Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries is set to appoint Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington to lead the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, sources tell CNN. Jeffries' decision will need to be ratified by the full Democratic caucus. Two lawmakers -- California Reps. Ami Bera and Tony Cárdenas -- also wanted the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Appeals court asks DOJ to weigh in on whether Trump is immune in civil January 6 lawsuits
A federal appeals court on Tuesday asked the Justice Department to weigh in on whether former President Donald Trump should be protected by absolute immunity in civil lawsuits brought against him for his alleged role in the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack. When the DOJ responds in mid-January, it's...
U.S. Senate passes $1.66 trillion spending bill, sends to House
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate passed a $1.66 trillion government spending bill, sending it to the House of Representatives to approve and send to President Joe Biden for his signature, averting a partial government shutdown.
Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund government, aid Ukraine
The Senate has passed a $1.7 trillion bill to finance federal agencies through September, aid Ukraine and provide assistance to communities recovering from hurricanes, floods and other natural disasters
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
House January 6 committee handing over investigative materials to DOJ
The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, has started handing over evidence and transcripts from its probe to the Department of Justice, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Special counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee parts of the DOJ's investigation...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Schumer announces deal to begin voting on year-long government funding bill and amendments
After days of negotiations, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday announced that senators have reached an agreement to move forward and begin voting on a year-long $1.7 trillion government spending bill and amendments. "We have an agreement. Now we will vote on all the amendments in order and then...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden administration gears up for end of Trump-era border restriction as Supreme Court considers whether to keep it in place
The Biden administration is still bracing for the end of a Trump-era border restriction even after the chief justice of the Supreme Court temporarily paused the end of the program. The administration now faces a 5 p.m. ET Tuesday deadline to respond to an emergency appeal filed by Republican-led states...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
READ: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's remarks to Congress
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a joint meeting of Congress in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, marking his first visit outside of Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February. Read his remarks as transcribed by CNN. Dear Americans in all states, cities, and communities, all those who value freedom and...
Watchdogs claim Washington Commanders charity has ‘red flags’ filled tax filing
The Washington Commanders continue to create negative press for the organization in 2022, as a new report claims a charity
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Zelensky delivers impassioned plea for more help fighting Russia on the 'frontline of tyranny'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a historic speech from the United States Capitol Wednesday night, expressing gratitude for American support in fighting Russian aggression since the war began -- and asking for more. "I hope my words of respect and gratitude resonate in each American heart," Zelensky said during the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden administration wants Supreme Court to allow Trump-era policy restricting migrants to end -- but not for at least a week
The Biden administration told the Supreme Court Tuesday that the justices should reject an emergency bid by a group of GOP-led states to keep the controversial Trump-era border restriction known as Title 42 in effect while legal challenges play out. But it also asked for the court to delay the...
Comments / 0