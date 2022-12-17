ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pluto TV Launches New Global Brand Campaign Starring Drew Barrymore

PLUTO TV TO LAUNCH NEW GLOBAL BRAND CAMPAIGN STARRING DREW BARRYMORE. The Leading Free Streaming Television Service Unveils New Tagline - "Stream Now. Pay Never." - in an All-New Worldwide Campaign. Debuting December 16th in the US and Canada, With Multiple International Markets in Early 2023. LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15,...
Mission Log: Star Trek: Prodigy - Ep 118 - "Mindwalk" | Roddenberry Entertainment

Mission Log: Prodigy - ep 118 - "Mindwalk" | Roddenberry Entertainment. Star Trek: Prodigy season 1, episode 18, "Mindwalk" goes into the Mission Log. Stream Star Trek: Prodigy on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Paramount Plus Renews 'Star Trek: Prodigy' for Season 2!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter, Reddit, Instagram,...
The Smurfs Casual Video Games with Azerion - Merry Christmas ! | Planet Smurf

The Smurfs Casual Video Games with Azerion - Merry Christmas ! | Planet Smurf. Enjoy The Smurfs Casual Online Games : Ocean Cleanup, Village Cleaning, Skate Rush, and the brand-new Smurfs Cooking : https://www.funnygames.nl/zoeken/?q=Smurfs. Watch The Smurfs on Nickelodeon!. Stream a mountain of entertainment with Paramount+! Try it FREE at...
The Horrid Holidays Podcast | Christmas Cracker! (Episode 1) | Horrid Henry Special

The Horrid Holidays Podcast | Christmas Cracker! (Episode 1) | Horrid Henry Special. Horrid Henry online for more horridness!: nicktoons.co.uk/henry | horridhenry.me | YouTube | Twitter | Facebook. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Horrid Henry's...
Blue's Big City Adventure Movie Sing Along! | 20 Minute Compilation | Blue's Clues & You!

Blue's Big City Adventure Movie Sing Along! | 20 Minute Compilation | Blue's Clues & You!. All of the best moments from the Blue's Big City Adventure movie are in this 20 minute compilation with Blue and Josh! Watch exclusive clips and sing along to your favorite songs from Blue’s Big City Adventure that you can now stream on Paramount+. Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com.
Paramount to Scrap Long-Running Carnegie Hall Upfront in 2023

In a major change to TV’s upfront week calendar, Paramount Global says that it will not hold its traditional presentation at New York’s Carnegie Hall in 2023, signaling some of the many changes taking place in the ways traditional media companies talk to Madison Avenue about matching commercials with content.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CandyRific adds to Baby Shark-themed lineup

New items include Baby Shark Fans, Character Cases. CandyRific has expanded its lineup of Pinkfong Baby Shark offerings, inspired by Nickelodeon’s hit animated preschool series, with the new Baby Shark-themed candy fans and character cases. Adding to its line of Light Up Talkers and Fanimation Fans, the company is again collaborating with Baby Shark to make organic candy novelty items.
Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Named NVP of 'NFL Slimetime' Week 15. Nate Wright from Big Nate has named Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts as the Nickelodeon Valuable Player (NVP) of NFL Slimetime Week 15! Click HERE to watch the announcement!. Don't forget to catch the Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game...
Sambro Extends Hasbro Partnership With New Brands, Including Transformers

The new deal with Hasbro will see Transformers, My Little Pony and PJ Masks products join Sambro’s portfolio. Sambro International has extended its rights with global branded entertainment leader, Hasbro, adding iconic brands to its growing product portfolio for the UK & EMEA region, including Transformers, My Little Pony and PJ Masks.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
First Update for KONAMI’S 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection' Brings Online Multiplayer to 'TMNT IV: Turtles in Time'

First Update for KONAMI’S Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Brings Online Multiplayer to TMNT IV: Turtles in Time. The first patch includes online gameplay improvements, new strategy guides and much more!. Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. today announced the first major update for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The...
The Pack is Back! 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Roars into the Metaverse

The Pack is Back! Teen Wolf: The Movie Roars into the Metaverse. Return to the town of Beacon Hills in Werewolf Escape; An all-new survival gameplay experience on Roblox designed by Super League. SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in metaverse...
Baby Shark Swims Into NFTs With Toekenz

Pinkfong's IP will debut as a blockchain-based game on Toekenz's upcoming NFT platform, joining brands from Boat Rocker and Mattel. South Korea’s Pinkfong Company has inked a licensing agreement that will see its flagship Baby Shark IP featured on Toekenz Collectibles’ upcoming platform that gamifies NFTs. Toekenz will...

